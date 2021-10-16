Who is Brett Randle? Five Facts to Be aware of about Madison LeCroy’s fiance

Courtesy of Madison LeCroy/Instagram

Meet her new man! The Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy announced her engagement to her boyfriend Brett Randle on Thursday, October 14, following seven months of being together.

“I’m excited to announce that I am engaged!” the South Carolina native exclusively revealed to DailyGossip on Wednesday, October 13 as she announced the Amazon partnership. “Oh my god. I’m so thrilled and I’m feeling as if I’ve tried to contain this for quite a while and it’s taken me a while to get through one of the most difficult things I’ve had to accomplish.”

The hairdresser said that the couple weren’t in a hurry to make it to the wedding.

“Even although I was married before I’ve never put my hand on an actual wedding dress. I’d never even thought about anything like the things. It’s my first time getting married and I’m planning to be patient,” she told Us. “[Heis] a big family, as do I. We’ll probably try to keep it under 100 guests if we are able to do so, which will be difficult to achieve.”

The owner of the salon who first announced the details of her wedding on the Amazon Live broadcast, revealed that Randle engaged her son of 8 years, Hudson, to help in the planning. Hudson, an elementary schooler who has a relationship with her the ex of her husband Josh Hughes, wanted his mother to plan an extravagant wedding including limousine. This led to Randle employed a limousine to transport the family of three out to an evening meal at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

“I’m like, ‘All right, this is weird,'” the Bravo celebrity recalls. “My son’s dressed up, but my son, like, won’t look at me in the face.”

An unexpected storm resulted in that the California native’s biggest question was put off.

“He proposed to me in the living room, and my son’s behind him, just clapping,” LeCroy stated to Us at the moment. “I absolutely, I mean was completely blacked out at the end of what he was saying. I had no idea. … I was absolutely perfect.”

A few hours after she made her Amazon Live announcement on Thursday, LeCroy shared a black-and-white picture of the couple on Instagram with the caption, “When you know you know .”

The reality TV host and Randle first made their relationship on Instagram to the next level in June, after she hinted earlier during April she could be dating someone new, following prior Alex Rodriguez romance speculation.

“Madhappy,” LeCroy captioned the photos of the two while they sat together during a boat trip taking selfies, and sharing kisses.

After a few weeks and weeks later, the Bravo actor exclusively told Us that they shared instant chemistry when they met.

“A barely two months ago, I was in Scottsdale, Arizona, with several of my female friends to attend a bachelorette party. He was there to celebrate the birthday of a friend,” she explained in June. “I didn’t have any contact with him prior to this but I walk into this bar , and we instantly look each other in the space. It was an instant. It was a snap. cannot ignore his presence. … It’s truly breathtaking.”

Click below to find out details about the person who washed leCroy to the ground:

1. He’s from California

Randle is in the town of Roseville in the state of California. It is in the Sacramento metropolitan region.

2. He has multiple siblings

A 35-year-old California born native has five brothers who are thrilled about the upcoming wedding of their brother.

3. He played basketball before.

Randle has played basketball before during high school according to an account in Ultimate Hoops, which displayed his statistics from games.

4. He doesn’t have any Facebook or Social Media Pages.

He’s not currently active on social media sites, although LeCroy frequently posts photos of him through her accounts.

5. LeCroy’s son worked with him to Develop the Romantic Proposal

Randle was in contact with Hudson to make sure that Hudson’s engagement request was completed to perfection.

“My son and my fiance, they ended up planning this,” the Southern Charm star revealed to Us at the end of October. “When [Brett requested my son’s permission to he would like to become his stepdad and be element of the family, my son only had one wish, and that was that he be an integral part of the proposal. It was so so sweet.”

With the reporting of Andrea Simpson

Via US Magazine