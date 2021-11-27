Where to buy the best Unisex Balms & Moisturizers in 2021?

Top 10 Balms & Moisturizers Unisex 2021 – top reviews from 102351 reviews for: what are the best Balms & Moisturizers Unisex to buy in 2021?

# Preview Product
1 Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Original Beeswax with Vitamin E & Peppermint Oil – 4 Tubes
2 Blistex Medicated Lip Balm, 0.15 Ounce (Pack of 3)
3 Lip Balm – Lip Care Therapy – Lip Butter – Made With Organic Oils for Smooth, Moisturized Lips – Repair & Condition Dry, Chapped, Cracked Lips – 6 Pack, Unflavored – Christina Moss Naturals
4 Malin + Goetz Lip Moisturizer for men and women, long lasting hydrating, soothing lip repair treatment, fragrance and color free. vegan and cruelty free
5 Chap-Ice Assorted Lip Balms – Cherry & Moisture SPF-15 Flavors – 24-Count with Gravity Feed Display
6 Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm with Vitamin E & Peppermint 0.15 oz (Pack of 10)
7 Carmex Lip Balm Jar, 0.25 OZ
8 Bottles And Tins Empty Lip Balm Tubes, Clear/Transparent (Pack of 50)
9 Bioderma – Atoderm – Lip Balm – Moisturizing and Nourishing Lip Balm – Restores – for Very Dry Lips
10 Organic Lip Balm Peppermint – 8 Pack of Natural Lip Balm, Lip Moisturizer, Lip Treatment for Dry Lips, Lip Care Gifts for Women or Men, Lip Repair, Organic Chapstick for Soft Lips

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Original Beeswax with Vitamin E & Peppermint Oil – 4 Tubes

Flavor Name:Beeswax Product Description Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm nourishes and makes your lips feel luxurious

Infused with power packed Beeswax to condition skin and antioxidant Vitamin E to richly moisturize and soften lips, this lip balm nourishes dry lips while keeping them revitalized and hydrated

With a matte finish and moisturizing balm texture, this tube of soothing lip balm glides on smoothly with a hint of Peppermint Oil which leaves your lips with a refreshing tingle

Conveniently tuck this tube into a pocket or purse, so that you can keep natural, nurturing lip care handy

This 100% natural beauty product is free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS and will beautify and revitalize your lips

Use this natural Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm to make lips feel their best

Brand Story By Burt’s Bees

Features:

LIP CARE: Bursting with minty freshness, refresh and nourish your lips with Burt’s Bees Beeswax moisturizing lip balm.

COOLING COMFORT: Made with Beeswax, Vitamin E and a hint of peppermint oil, hydrate and nourish dry lips with the original favorite Burt’s Bees lip balm

LONG LASTING MOISTURE: Just one swipe of this conditioning lip balm leaves your lips smooth and refreshed all day long.

ALL NATURAL: Enriched with 100% natural origin ingredients, this natural lip balm is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.

BURT’S BEES LIP BALM TIN: Naturally beautify and revitalize your lips with the refreshing tingle of original Beeswax lip balm.

Top Reviews:

This is a good lip balm for some people. I used it for many years as an alternative to unhealthy petroleum based brands. One day I started to notice the outer edges of my lips were getting quite red, itchy, and dry. This was not the normal chapped lips I am prone to and it seemed to get worse after I used the balm. I did some research on the internet and found that Burt’s contains a natural “bee glue” called propolis. Many people develop an allergy to this after using products containing it for extended periods of time. I am now using Pure + Simple lip balm instead. The redness went away very quickly after I stopped using Burt’s and has never returned.

Well I do like that it has lots of natural ingredients, that is probably the biggest plus for me. However in terms of moisturizing it didn’t last really long, since the layer is very thin when applied. It is much thinner than other lip balms I have tried too. I need to swipe a lot to get a nice film on my lips. But then again, I have chronic lip peeling and my lips get dehydrated very very easily. I did not notice an improvement in the flakiness of my lips. I think some people would like the lightweight feel but I would probably choose something heavier for chronic lip conditions like mine.

My favorite lip balm, but I’m not a big fan of the original scent and flavor.I find that the consistency of the ‘original’ formulation is a bit more solid than the other “flavors”.Depending on how chapped my lips are, this can be a positive or a negative.If the original had a little bit less peppermint cooling going on, they would be perfect.

Blistex Medicated Lip Balm, 0.15 Ounce (Pack of 3)

Size:0

15 Ounce (Pack of 3) Blistex Medicated Lip Balm has three long-lasting protectants … it seals in moisture to prevent dryness, and soothes irritated lips

It glides on comfortably to help provide complete coverage and avoid further irritation of chapped lips

It provides SPF 15 sun protection

Features:

MOISTURIZATION: Seals in moisture to prevent drying of lip tissue.

RELIEF: Helps relieve chapped or cracked lips.

PROTECTION: Temporarily protects lips … three long-lasting protectants alleviate dryness and prevent reoccurrence.

EASY APPLICATION: Glides on comfortably to provide complete coverage.

Top Reviews:

What can you say about a classic that’s been around longer than I can remember?They are one of the VERY FEW, that are not overpriced!Dollar for dollar I haven’t been able to find anything better than blistex!

I used to use Burt’s Bee and gave it a try on this Blistex this time. Thought it was better since it’s “medicated”. However, it makes my lips drier. This would be my last purchase:/ Going back to what I used to use..

I’m not sure if this was an accident but I received 3 packs of 3 so a total of 9 lip balms for just under $3. I don’t know if they are fake they don’t have that tingly feeling blistex usually has but for that price I would say it’s worth it. I’m happy it came with 9 because of it was just three for an off brand expired product I would be pretty upset. What in lip balm expires anyways *shrugs*

Lip Balm – Lip Care Therapy – Lip Butter – Made With Organic Oils for Smooth, Moisturized Lips – Repair & Condition Dry, Chapped, Cracked Lips – 6 Pack, Unflavored – Christina Moss Naturals

Flavor:Natural Unscented | Size:6 Tubes If you are reading this, then you are probably searching for the perfect lip balm

We’d like to help you end that search here and now

If you want to have smooth, moisturized lips that will not crack or chap, this is the lip balm for you

Like most people today, you probably don’t want to have nasty, harmful, toxic chemicals going into your body from the food and water that you eat and drink

This applies to putting toxic chemicals ON your body too, since they get absorbed directly into your blood stream (courtesy of your skin care products)

So don’t put toxic chemicals on your lips either

Our Lip Balm is made using clean ingredients that are safe for the entire family, made only from the best and most pure ingredients

We offer a 100% Satisfaction Money Back Guarantee on all Christina Moss Naturals products

That’s our promise to you, so you can buy with confidence and without risk

So, add our Lip Balm to your Cart now

You’ll be happy you did, we guarantee it! Give your lips the love and care they need

They will thank you

And while you are at it, pick up a few extra for your family and friends

These cute little packs make great gifts

Overview:

Brand:Christina Moss Naturals

Color:Natural

Ingredients:Certified Organic Ricinus Communis (Castor) Bean Seed Oil, Certified Organic Cera Alba (Beeswax), Certified Organic Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Certified Organic Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Tocopheryl (Vitamin E) Acetate.Certified Organic Ricinus Communis (Castor) Bean Seed Oil, Certified Organic Cera Alba (Beeswax), Certified Organic Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Certifie…See more

Flavor:Natural Unscented

Product Benefits:Repair,Smooth

Top Reviews:

I really like it. Been using it for about 2 weeks now.

No annoying flavors and clean ingredients. Works well and a good price for a six pack.

I was looking for a scent free, preservative and nut free (coconuts ok) lip balm for a gift. This goes on smoothly and worked well.

Malin + Goetz Lip Moisturizer for men and women, long lasting hydrating, soothing lip repair treatment, fragrance and color free. vegan and cruelty free

Product Description Scientifically synthesized to instantly restore and replenish, our hydrating lip gel is easily integrated for daily maintenance, prevention, and treatment of dry, irritated lips

Absorbent fatty acids, unlike traditional oils and drying waxes and silicones that are often licked off or wiped away, nourish upon impact while offering a continual layer of hydrating protection throughout the day and night

Fragrance, flavor and color free

for all skin types

We’re excited to let you know we’re in the process of going back to our roots

We’re making a return to single-color packaging design we launched MALIN+GOETZ with 15 years ago

Don’t worry… the formulas you know + love will remain the same

brand_description Malin + Goetz combines natural ingredients with advanced technology to create uncomplicated skincare

Our products are gentle and effective for all skin types and genders

Made locally in New York and cruelty-free

Features:

Top Reviews:

I’m a lip gloss snob and was looking for a replacement since bath and bodyworks stop carrying my favorite lip gloss. I like the shine and it provides good moisture and stays on for a good amount of time. It’s just a little pricey.

This is my absolute favorite chapstick/lipgloss. I love it! There is no flavor, but it provides your lips with the most intense moisture. It also adds the prettiest shine. I never go through a whole chapstick and I have used two of these completely up. I also have ordered extras and added them to my Christmas list last year. So I am all stocked up right now. I keep one at work, one in my purse and one in my bathroom. Love it. I will forever repurchase.

This is a quality product with two cons. It is very moisturizing, lasts a long while and works extremely well BUT it’s extremely shiny/sticky (almost like lip gloss for women) and I have noticed some dead skin buildup since I began using–you know the stuff that you need to scrub off in a warm shower. I’d say this is a good product for anyone who likes shiny lips.

Chap-Ice Assorted Lip Balms – Cherry & Moisture SPF-15 Flavors – 24-Count with Gravity Feed Display

Features:

ASSORTED FLAVORS: Contains 24 tubes of Chap-Ice lip balm; 12 tubes of Cherry SPF-4 + 12 tubes of Moisture SPF-15

SPF PROTECTION: Lip balms contain sunscreen to protect against broad spectrum UV-rays

QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Formulated with responsibly sourced ingredients, including Aloe and Vitamin E

DISPLAY BOX: Bulk lip balm tubes includes a unique gravity feed display; perfect for giveaways, promotions, gift bags

SEALS & MOISTURIZES: Formulated to sooth, protect and moisturize dry, chapped lips; provides all-day protection

Top Reviews:

Was hoping it would last a long and well as other brands, but I find myself reapplying more often than usual and my lips don’t feel as nourished.

My place of employment was collecting items to put into care packages we were making for homeless Veterans and Lip Balm was one of the items on the list. The pack of 24 Chap Ice Assorted Lip Balm was perfect. It was reasonably price for the 24 items. The two day shipping with Prime made it even better. The product arrived in perfect condition. I was very satisfied with my order. For the month of March we are collecting Hats, Scarves, and Gloves.

They look just as described. I don’t know about the flavor or how it feels to apply. They will be sent in care packages for our military men and women. Thank you for making this product affordable.

Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm with Vitamin E & Peppermint 0.15 oz (Pack of 10)

The original and classical favorite

This must-have Classic was crafted in the backwoods of Maine in 1991, and has been in purses and pockets ever since

Beeswax conditions skin, while antioxidant Vitamin E moisturizes

A final hint of Peppermint Oil provides that one-of-a-kind refreshing tingle

You’ll be left with smooth, supple lips that everyone will be buzzing about

Features:

Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm with Vitamin E & Peppermint 0.15 oz (Pack of 10)

Softens and nourishes dry lips

With Responsibly Sourced Beeswax

Made with Peppermint Oil for a refreshing tingle

Infused with Beeswax, a natural skin conditioner and Vitamin E to moisturize

Formulated without Parabens, Phthalates, Petrolatum or SLS

Key ingredient: Beeswax – Another treat from our friends the bees, Beeswax is a natural skin conditioner when used in moisturizing formulas.

Original as it gets, just like you.

Top Reviews:

Great product!

Works Great

Ok

Carmex Lip Balm Jar, 0.25 OZ

Size:0

25 Ounce (Pack of 1) Carmex Lip Balm Jar, 0

25 OZ

Features:

Provides long-lasting protective barrier to help promote healing

Glides on smoothly to help soften and hydrate lips with moisturizing cocoa butter

Cools and soothes lips with camphor and menthol

The iconic medicated lip balm that generations have relied on to soothe and protect dry, chapped lips

Ingredients: Camphor 1.70%, White Petrolatum 45.30%, Inactive Ingredients: lanolin, cetyl esters, theobroma cacao seed butter, paraffin, beeswax, menthol, salicylic acid, phenol, vanillin, flavor

Top Reviews:

Love this lip balm. It works fast and doesn’t have to be caked on like some balms. It’s cool and tingly after about 30 seconds. Three little tins for a great price. I definitely recommend it to others.

Seems to be not as strong as I recall this lip balm should be.

Nothing works quite as well as Carmex, but they’ve fooled you with the packaging. The bottom of the jar is indented a huge amount and you’re only getting about half of what it looks like the jar holds. This is really poor behavior by a company that prides itself as being a family company. Still, you can’t argue with the effectiveness of the product. I just wish that they’d keep the jar the same and charge more or make the jar smaller.

Bottles And Tins Empty Lip Balm Tubes, Clear/Transparent (Pack of 50)

Item Package Quantity:50 These are you standard lip balm tubes

High quality and manufactured in the USA

Overview:

Brand:Bottles And Tins

Color:Transparent

Item Form:Balm

Item Weight:0.5 Pounds

Top Reviews:

Tops seem kinda cheap, but they did what i needed

I tried this product looking for a replacement as my current supplier decided to jack up their prices a hefty bit, cutting into my bottom line.Nice lifting mechanism, solid appears to have a guide rail to keep it in place and no twisting problems. Drawback, Lift mechanism does not go completely to the bottom, so it LOOKS like there is less product in the tube, however, they are a smidgen wider around than the other tube I have been using, so its possible it is not actually less. The lid, which seems secure while new, I am not confident it will stay secure with frequent use. The tube being a little wider, my labels didn’t quite line up as I had hoped. I am happy with the product, and because of the price will likely repurchase because it is a suitable replacement.

UPDATE: so i decided to try to give this a second shot and use up the remaining tubes. This time, i noticed that the twist dial was loose on them all, so i tightened them to the right as if I was closing them down more. That seems to have done the trick. So instead of twisting them to push it up like when you’re going to apply lip balm; twist it right (reverse) as if you are closing the balm down to put the cap back on. It seems to lock it in place and no leakage while pouring the melted balm. when it’s loose, i guess part of it remains open at the bottom making it leak. I hope this makes sense but this definitely did the trick for me the second time around. I will order this again.I was in a bind and didn’t have time to wait for my other tubes to arrive from the company I usually order my supplies from so i thought i would give these a try since they look just like the ones i usually get from my supplier. These look nice, but the moment you fill them, they begin to leak at the twister on the bottom. even if you wait to fill it when with a cooler mixture, if your it melts in the car or your purse, it just oozes out at the bottom. I think out of 50 tubes I only got 7 that didn’t leak!

Bioderma – Atoderm – Lip Balm – Moisturizing and Nourishing Lip Balm – Restores – for Very Dry Lips

Overview:

Brand:Bioderma

Ingredients:PARAFFINUM LIQUIDUM/MINERAL OIL/HUILE MINERALE, PARAFFIN, CERA MICROCRISTALLINA/MICROCRYSTALLINE WAX/CIRE MICROCRISTALLINE, CYCLOMETHICONE, CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, HYDROGENATED POLYISOBUTENE, BUTYROSPERMUM PARKII (SHEA BUTTER), OZOKERITE, PERSEA GRATISSIMA (AVOCADO) OIL UNSAPONIFIABLES, CYCLOPENTASILOXANE, LAMINARIA OCHROLEUCA EXTRACT, ETHYLENE/PROPYLENE/STYRENE COPOLYMER, STEARALKONIUM HECTORITE, BUTYLENE/ETHYLENE/STYRENE COPOLYMER, PROPYLENE CARBONATE, BHT. [BI 585V1]PARAFFINUM LIQUIDUM/MINERAL OIL/HUILE MINERALE, PARAFFIN, CERA MICROCRISTALLINA/MICROCRYSTALLINE WAX/…See more

Flavor:Butter

Product Benefits:Atoderm Lip Balm rich texture provides extreme comfort to your lips while instantly leaving them soft and supple.Atoderm Lip Balm rich texture provides extreme comfort to your lips while instantly leaving them soft and supple.See more

Item Form:Balm

Top Reviews:

Good product. Delivered quickly.

Love this product for my dry lip, it work

No flavor, scent or color. Great long lasting moisturizer for lips!

Organic Lip Balm Peppermint – 8 Pack of Natural Lip Balm, Lip Moisturizer, Lip Treatment for Dry Lips, Lip Care Gifts for Women or Men, Lip Repair, Organic Chapstick for Soft Lips

Size:2 Packs You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile What’s your smile saying to the world? “I’m cracked, chapped, and uncomfortable?” What about “I’m smooth, supple, and well moisturized?” If your lips aren’t feeling their best, our peppermint lip balm is for you

Filled with naturally moisturizing ingredients, including beeswax, coconut oil, and aloe vera, this refreshing balm is the perfect way to free yourself of unhappy, unattractive lips

So what makes our peppermint chapstick so special? First, we threw out the fillers, the artificial flavors, the petroleum, and all the other ingredients that do more harm than good

Then we built a balm designed to nourish and support your lips while protecting them from the elements

For good measure, we added in a dash of natural peppermint flavor so you’ll feel refreshed with each application

Finally, we wrapped four tubes up in earth-friendly packaging perfect for gift giving… or for keeping all to yourself

No judgement here

Whether you want healthy lips, are looking for an all natural alternative to conventional chapsticks, or need a thoughtful gift for someone who deserves a smile, our peppermint lip balm has you covered

Add it to your cart and give it a try

Don’t love what you receive? Let us know and we’ll make it right

We don’t think we’ll need to, though

Once you see the difference our lip butter makes for your smile, you’ll never want to go back

Features:

REFRESH YOUR SMILE: Best for healing cracked, chapped lips with vitamin E and shea butter for intensive moisture. This delicious creamy balm is the perfect set for men women and kids. Revitalize your smile with our light eco friendly minty salve. Our lip butter is beeswax based with moisturizers to take your lips from “ow” to “wow.”

ORGANIC AND GLUTEN FREE: Every tube of luxury lip balm we make is filled with 100% certified organic ingredients. That means you’ll never have to worry about what you’re putting on your lips. Unlike other lip balm manufacturers, we also never use soy, corn, petroleum, or other junk. Hypo allergenic and good for sensitive skin too. Every ingredient that goes into our peppermint chapstick is there for a reason: to make your smile the healthiest it’s ever been.

NOURISH AND PROTECT: Spending time out in the sun or wind… Your lips need good hydration. Our balm gives you essential protection no matter your environment by creating a barrier between you and the elements.

GIVE HAPPY LIPS: Know someone who deserves a little treat… Our lip treatment comes in cute, eco packaging, making it a perfect present for a birthday, xmas or stocking stuffer. Grab this glossy salve now for forever soft sexy smiles.

SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: All of our products come with complete customer satisfaction or your money back.

Top Reviews:

Same fantastic product, contemporary new packaging. I LUV this mosturizing lip gloss.

Have tried everything…. and this is the absolute BEST chapstick. 👌 I keep one in each car, on nightstand, kids nightstands, have kids carry one in their backpacks to school, and in my purse at all times. Cannot be without it.

Love these peppermint lip balms, wouldn’t be without them. Really good for people like me who are smell sensitive!