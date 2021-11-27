Where to buy the best Hair Regrowth Shampoos in 2021?

Best 3 International Shipping Eligible International Shipping Hair Regrowth Shampoos | By User Reviews: 6401 reviews and ratings for all brands ( Hair Regrowth Shampoos)

Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo 16.9 oz, System 1-4 with Peppermint Oil for Fine/Natural and Colored Hair with Thinning

Before this I tried another brand. That didn’t help. This shampoo works a little better since my pillow isn’t covered with hair anymore. The smell is good and it suds up quickly.

Too harsh to use every other day, dries out hair. Not sure it will help hair growth, don’ us4 very often

I absolutely love this shampoo. It’s great and I really feel like it works.

Nioxin System 1 Cleanser Shampoo for Natural Hair with Light Thinning, 33.8 oz

Alright, so I’ve officially been using System 1 for almost one year now. I have oily hair (requires daily washing) that is thin, falling, and getting visibly thin at the crown area. First off… the tingly feeling at first goes away after a few uses. The shampoo has no pleasant or unpleasant smell, so don’t expect your significant other to stick their nose in your hair and be allured in by the normal girly smells that come so easily with the over the counter products. Now for the important item…performance…. keeping in mind that I wasn’t very good at using the conditioner or leave in scalp treatment, my review is only for the shampoo. I used it almost daily for the last year. I was pleasantly surprised I could see difference in my hair growth in 3-4 months. Yes… it’s a long time, but think about how long it takes to grow hair! In my experience, it will not prevent breakage and will not prevent hair loss (especially due to stress… ehem (guilty)… or any medical issues. It just helps hair grow out strong and gives your scalp a little umph. Do not buy this product with unrealistic expectations, as you will be disappointed, and be patient! I’m probably going to switch to a volumizing and clarifying shampoo to supplement my routine. Also…. get a really good conditioner (I use mine on just the tips).Now the only con I have is the shampoo doesn’t make your hair feel very good. If you skip conditioner it’s almost like it’s a little frail and doesn’t style blow dry very well. I have thin, frizzy and semi-wavy hair, and sans conditioner, I’m helpless at styling. So again… get a good conditioner and you’ll be happy.

I started buying Nioxin about 7 or 8 years ago. The formula is different than when I first started buying. It used to tingle my scalp and I could tell it was doing something. I no longer have that feeling, but I like the clean nice clean scent of the product. I continue to purchase

Didn’t notice much difference for my husband. However, used this in the past after chemotherapy and it worked wonders.

Veta – Hair Stimulating Shampoo For Hair Loss – Drug Free & Sulfate Free Treatment for Men and Women – Restores Hair Growth Cycle – 1% Trichogen and 1% Follicusan – 27 fl. oz.

Brand:Veta

Scent:Mint

Hair Type:All, Color Treated, Thin

Liquid Volume:27 Fluid Ounces

Item Weight:800 Grams

I really liked how this shampoo cleaned my hair, I liked how this was a huge bottle that lasted me for a really long while and so it is a great value, I liked how for the most part all the ingredients are pretty clean and were not above a 3 on the EWG’s Skin Deep database (yes I entered the name of each ingredient to check since this product is not listed in their database). However, I don’t see a need for artificial color, and ‘fragrance’ always is a scary thing because it can be anything including things that are toxic, so I wish companies would just say what they use for fragrance or use natural oils or something. The active ingredients, from what I researched, should really help with hair thickness, growth, and so on. And there were so many great reviews of this shampoo, so I had high hopes. I used this shampoo as directed, I even used a hair growth conditioner and Veta’s serum, and no change in my hair. This is not the first brand to fail me, I think it is just too hard to beat aging and thyroid issues, or maybe it is just genetics. But anyway, despite it not working for me, it gives a great clean and the ingredients really quite clean and are proven to work for others, so I still do at a minimum like tis shampoo, so four stars.

I have shoulder length, color treated hair. I was shocked at this price but figured I’d give it a try. Lately my hair seems to be getting thinner and has a lot of fall out. Might just be age(I’m in my late 30’s) or stress related. My stylist says your hair can be affected by stress from 3 months ago. Could be true, who knows. If I could remedy the fall out and get thicker hair again, it could be worth the cost.This is a big bottle and I like the pump. I flip my head upside down in the shower to really get it on my roots. I don’t like the scent, it smells like Irish soap. I prefer something more natural, mint or tea tree are always much better. I also don’t know why it has the ridiculous green color. It does lather well. I leave it on for a few minutes while I go through the rest of my shower routine. I have less shedding, especially when rinsing the shampoo out. My hair seems clean and soft, not drying which is good. After using for two months I’d say this is effective.

I haven’t used it yet, but it came in today in the mail. It leaked all over the bottle and in the packaging. It was sealed, so hoping this was a brand new bottle, but for the price of this, that shouldn’t be happening