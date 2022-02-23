What REVLON Hair Styling Tools & Appliances have the best quality?

Best Quality REVLON Hair Styling Tools & Appliances in 2022 – top reviews from 399282 reviews for: are REVLON Hair Styling Tools & Appliances good?

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Black, Packaging May Vary

Color:Black The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is a designed Hot Air Brush to deliver gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step

The unique non detachable oval brush design smooths hair while the rounded edges quickly create volume at the root for beautifully full-bodied bends at the ends in a single pass

The brush is designed with Nylon Pin and Tufted Bristles for detangling, improve volume and control

Styling flexibility is guaranteed with 3 Heat/Speed Settings and a Cool Option

Built to provide just the right amount of heat

Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift

Boosted by Ionic Technology through a built-in genuine ION generator, hair dries fast and helps reduce heat damage

The One Step Unit is designed for 120V USA outlets only, we do not recommend use of a voltage adapter or converter, as it will damage the unit

Safety first! The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer meets U

S

safety requirements and proudly features the ETL Certification seal

Directions: For faster results towel dry hair to remove excess water

Separate hair into manageable sections

Item Weight: 1

8-pound Note: If you need 220V or for other counties – please check Amazon in that country for the correct voltage and plug

Features:

Style, Dry & Volumize Your Hair in One Step, Max Drying Power with 30% Less Frizz and helps reduce hair damage

Unique Non-Detachable Oval Brush Design for Smoothing the Hair, while the round edges create volume. Designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume, and control

3 Heat/Speed Settings with Cool option for styling flexibility

Safety First: The Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer meets U.S. safety requirements and features the ETL Certification, unit is designed for 120 Volt USA outlets only. DO NOT use a voltage converter or adapter as it will damage the unit

1100 Watts of Power – Note that wattage of this appliance may vary depending on the location of use

Volumizer Care: Clean air inlet regularly, remove hair from the brush after every use and do not wrap cord around the unit. To keep bristles in best condition let unit cool before storing

Top Reviews:

First of all I have 3A/3B curls (i included a pic.) I watched a LOT of reviews on YouTube for this product before i committed to buying it because that’s always smart to do when you dont want to waste money. But omg my results came out better than all the reviews i saw with the girls that had similar hair to mine! The trick is to keep rolling it a few times before you let the strand go… Just like the stylist do when they blow dry your hair at salons with the large rolling brush. I was able to straighten my hair in 45mins on my first time & i could probably do it in less time next time because now i know how to use it. I was worried about my roots not getting straightened like in some of the reviews i saw but nope my roots came out perfect! The trick to that is to hold it at the roots for a few seconds.After a strand is straight & completely dry ill switch it to cool & pass it thru another time. If you want your ends straight & not flipped you’ll need a flat iron but i prefer them flipped anyways. Only minor cons i found is that its easy to burn your hands by accidentally touching the blower. Also your wrist/hands will get tired & be a little sore. Still worth it tho lol. Oh ive also somehow manage to turn the switch accidentally a few times while using it. My hair is amazingly soft and super shiny. The biggest pro for me is that itll only take me 10mins to refreshen my hair every day after that first day! Best styling product ever!

I’m quite unskilled at hair styling. In fact I’ve done everything to avoid using hair dryers or any form of heat on my hair for many years in the belief that my hair will be healthier air dried. Over the last couple of years, I’ve started to experiment with heated styling tools for those times when air drying is not practical. My hairstyle is current a short layered bob. This brush is easy to use. I would use a hair dryer first to remove excess wetness, and then use this brush to style. This brush will provide volume. To keep up the volume I’d use a thermal protectant that has some hold. There are a couple of not so positives. One, the brush is quite big and can be a bit unwieldy. Two, the volume you’ll get won’t be as full or long lasting versus using a round brush and hair dryer. So if you’re good at doing your own blow outs, I see no reason to buy this. But if you’re like me, and you want something easy to use, then this does a good enough job.

Overall this did an ok job. I have curly fine hair and I still had to use my straightener when I was done using this. I liked that I was able to use the brush with the blow drying power all in one, because I’m not good at holding a round brush and blow drying with 2 tools. It definitely made my hair straighter and less frizzy than if I had dried it with the blow dryer like normal! I gave it 4 stars because I just did not achieve a perfect blow out style on my hair type. Be careful not to touch the brush part while using it because it’s extremely hot! I accidentally touched it a couple times and got burned. The rest of the brush (top and handle) did not get hot at all while I was using it. It’s pretty loud, like a hair dryer, I wasn’t sure what to expect before turning it on. Overall I like it and I’ll keep it because it was easy to use and made my hair less frizzy than my normal hair dryer.

REVLON 1875W Lightweight + Compact Travel Hair Dryer, Black

Color:Black Dare to be new kind of bold with REVLON Hair Tools

Whether you’re after salon-style blowouts, one-of-a-kind waves and curls, the perfect hair accessory, or you want to reinvent your style, REVLON has the tools to take your hair where it’s never been before

About the product: Small and compact, this blow dryer is great for travel

Quickly dry and style your hair with 2 heat and speed settings to suit your personal needs and use the cool shot setting to set the style

With removable end cap for easy cleaning and maintenance

Features a hanging ring for easy storage, protective anti-slip bumpers, and a lightweight and compact design

Black hair dryer

Dare to go there with REVLON Hair Tools

Overview:

Hair Type:Wavy, Curly

Color:Black

Brand:REVLON

Item Dimensions LxWxH:3.38 x 9.38 x 7.25 inches

Top Reviews:

For a one off inexpensive dryer, this one is great. I’ve used it several times. It’s not too loud, has a removable back so you can clean the lint out of it! Three settings (off, warm, hot and cool), which is perfect for me. If you want a simple and low maintenance dryer, look no further.

I bought this as a heat source for applying talon grips to firearms. They are rubber grips that are applied on with heat. This worked for my propose. I keep my hair buzze, so I have no idea if this works for intended purpose. It dose blow very hot air though my hand got really hot applying and rubbing the grips to the gun.

It’s small but does great work! Everyone steals this from me to use it XD. I works great and I had it for a while now. I am so happy I got this. It does seem a bit cheap but it still works great. I dont have any problems with it so far.

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler, Black

Color:Black Dare to be new kind of bold with REVLON Hair Tools

Whether you’re after salon-style blowouts, one-of-a-kind waves and curls, the perfect hair accessory, or you want to reinvent your style, REVLON has the tools to take your hair where it’s never been before

About the product: The REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler is a revolutionary styling tool that puts the power of a dryer and precision of a styler in your hands

The large paddle brush design runs through your hair to detangle, dry, and smooth hair in half the time

Boosted by Ionic Technology one step is all it takes to get smooth, lustrous, shiny hair

Dare to go there with REVLON Hair Tools

Overview:

Hair Type:Wavy, Frizzy, Curly

Color:Black

Brand:REVLON

Item Dimensions LxWxH:4.1 x 11.5 x 10.25 inches

Top Reviews:

I have a before and after picture along with the review. On my 3 year old daughter I used the Revlon comb/blow dryer, right after I deep conditioned her hair. I used the setting “cool” went through her hair 2x on each part. The noise or the little amount of heat coming out didn’t bother at all. It’s easy to use, and little to no hair was left on the brush!Only thing I didn’t like the air only blows from the top of the brush.

I thought buying this product would be a hack to dry my thick asian wavy hair faster or at least make it straighter but it did not do that.First of all this thing is LOUUUDDD. I mean it sounds like someone is vacuuming right next to your ear loud. Second the airflow makes the end of the brush part really hot because of the accumulated air and it gets hot near the handle and I did not find that quite safe at all. Third this did its job and dried my thick medium wavy hair all the way and detangled it but did I feel like it did any better than my normal hair dryer? Not really. I have a tiny Sephora hair dryer I use often and it can do the same exact job.I thought this would make my hair straighter than normal or straighter than when I use my blow dryer but It did not give me any different results. I used it three times in several different ways but the notoriously wavy parts of my hair did not straighten even when I slowly tried to bring the brush through my hair to evenly dry it.I gave this 3 stars because this dryer would probably work if you ridiculously unmanageable hair. It was very efficient at detangling hair so if you have curly tangled hair this is FOR YOU. But because I am more of a wavy hair person it did not really affect me as much as I would have hoped. The one thing I liked that this was able to do that a normal hair dryer doesn’t do efficient is get hot air near my roots on the center of my head. I have thick hair and trying to dry the center of my hair always takes FOREVER because my roots are hard to get to and drenched and just fickle. This device helped me reached my roots and dry those patches. I hope this works for you!

I love the fact that it’s lightweight, I have Lupus and have problems with holding objects but this is so lightweight I have no problems! And as far as any dislikes, I don’t have any!!! 5 stars across the board

REVLON 1875W Lightweight + Fast Dry Hair Dryer

The Fast Dry Lightweight hair dryer features a featherweight design so you can get stunning blowouts easily and comfortably

This ultra-lightweight blow dryer is coated with three layers of ceramic to help reduce heat damage and IONIC TECHNOLOGY for reduced frizz and beautiful shine

Plus, added Concentrator and Volumizing Finger Diffuser attachments give you maximum precision for truly customized hairstyles

Overview:

Hair Type:Frizzy, Dry

Color:Copper

Brand:REVLON

Special Feature:Not-Applicable

Material:Ceramic

Top Reviews:

This was purchased to replace an older model, same brand. Once again, I’m not disappointed! The old one still works and has been passed down to my daughter. I needed the newer model for the ease of the newer power and temperature control switches. Much easier than the slide version which were a pain on my old hands. Plus, LOVE THE COLOR!!!!

I was looking for a good quality dryer that is lightweight and light on noise, this one hits every point! I’m glad I made this purchase, for all of you who are struggling to find a good dryer, consider this one. I searched amazon far and wide and settled on another that didn’t work well, and replaced it with this, glad I did! I’ll update if it doesn’t hold up, so far on first use its great!

I had the silver Revlon hair dryer almost exactly like this rose colored one. Just two small differences… The cord is about 8 inches shorter(why??) and the little button that lit up on the handle when the dryer was on is not there(duh.. you probably know that the dryer is on without the button lighting up). It works perfectly!! I bought 2!!

Revlon 1875W Smooth Brilliance AC Motor Hair Dryer

Dare to be new kind of bold with Revlon Hair Tools

Whether you’re after salon-style blowouts, one-of-a-kind waves and curls, the perfect hair accessory, or you want to reinvent your style, Revlon has the tools to take your hair where it’s never been before

The Revlon Perfect Heat Smooth Brilliance AC Motor Styler provides styling versatility and lasts up to 3x longer

This durable Revlon hair dryer is designed with Tourmaline IONIC TECHNOLOGY to give you smooth and shiny hair

The negative ions help maintain a neutral charge on the hair’s surface leaving the hair looking conditioned and smooth, while helping reduce frizz and static for healthy-looking, shiny locks

Ceramic coating provides even heat distribution and Tourmaline helps to seal the hair cuticle and boost shine so you’re gleaming

Designed with 1875W and a high-powered motor, you have a blow dryer with maximum drying power that lasts up to 3x longer

Three heat settings and two speed settings give you versatility to dry and style your hair

Whether you want a gorgeous blowout or are prepping for more styling this dryer gets the job done

Once you’ve reached your desired look, use the Cold Shot Button to help set the style for long-lasting results

And what is styling without comfort? This dryer is designed with a Soft-Feel Grip that gives you comfort and control for the ultimate styling experience

Also included is a concentrator attachment for smoothing hair to a silky finish

Professional rocker switches allow you to turn your hair dryer on or off, and control heat and speed in an easy and convenient motion

Once you’re all finished, use the hanging ring to save counterspace

Dare to go there with Revlon Hair Tools

Features:

Wattage of this appliance may vary depending on the location of use

1875W for maximum drying power and a high-powered AC motor that last 3x longer

3 Heat/2 speed settings provide styling control and allow for styling versatility. A cold shot button allows you to set the style for long-lasting results

Tourmaline IONIC TECHNOLOGY leaves hair looking conditioned and smooth by helping reduce frizz and static. Tourmaline helps seal the hair cuticle and boosts shine and ceramic coating helps reduce damage from over-styling by providing even heat distribution

A concentrator attachment allows you to target hair for additional smoothing

Top Reviews:

For the money and price it works well it does what I needed it too it is a little boltier than others that have some weight to it but it’s not like a gym weight The hair dryer does what it needs I’d buy it again when this one breaks but I’m not a girl who drives her hair everyday so this one will last me quite some time

Way too heavy!!

Works great! Love the different settings. I also like that the nozzle attachment fits over the outside of the barrel so it can’t fall off. The only reason I didn’t give it 5 stars is because it is a little heavy and the buttons are right where my fingers want to hold on.

Perfect Style Maximum Shine Porcupine Round Brush, 1-1/4″ barrel

Size:1-1/4″ barrel The Revlon Perfect Style Collection gives you smooth waves and straight styles

Heads for every type and length of hair

Whether you want to show an awesome blow out or a straight style rest assured that these brushes will make you shine and just feel PERFECT! With a comfortable rubberized handle for easy styling Use with Revlon Perfect Heat Appliance for maximum results

Overview:

Color:Black

Material:Ceramic

Hair Type:Wavy

Product Benefits:Shine Enhancing, Styling

Brand:REVLON

Top Reviews:

I liked this size brush It works perfect on short hair

Works fairly well, but would not be good for shorter hair, it’s too fat

Way too big for my hair. My hair is shoulder length and this is too big, cannot maneuver it because of how large it is. For really long hair only.

REVLON Detangle & Smooth Black Cushion Hair Brush

Revlon’s inspiration is beauty – and committed to the positive impact it has on our lives

The passion for beauty and what makes you feel beautiful translates to our commitment to achieve stunningly beautiful hair effortlessly with the latest technology and styling solutions to empower you to create hair styles that make you look and feel beautiful

Our hair styling tools are engineered with technological innovation to help support less damage and feature style advancements to create the looks you love

About the product: Gentle and beautiful, a vision of you, Essentials Soft Feel cushion brush will help you detangle your hair and smooth out curls

With rubberized finish to provide you with a firm grip when styling

Features:

Great for detangling and smoothing out hair

Rubberized finish

A brush style for all hair needs

Soft Brush Bristles

Works on wet and dry hair

Top Reviews:

Long hair like I have, a brush that gets the tangles out is alright with me.It’s a nice brush.

I mean it’s just a hairbrush so not something I usually review but it does the job and is what I want out of a hairbrush. I bought a second one bc I used one on a dog we fostered and it worked well for her too. I did not think it was tiny per other reviews, I had hair down to my hips and it did great, cut 1.5ft off and it’s a bit longer than shoulder length and still is great.

Update on Feb 28, 2021:Removing another star because the brush part already detached from the rest of the handle…I haven’t even had it that long!The brush does its job and works well for very thin/fine hair. I did take off a star though because whatever they wrap the handle with has been coming off like crazy and getting everywhere, including my hair.

REVLON 1875W Compact Folding Handle Travel Hair Dryer

Dare to be new kind of bold with REVLON Hair Tools

Hot Air Styler comes with ceramic technology to style hair evenly without damaging hot spots and preserve your hair moisture

The curl release button allows the barrel to rotate to prevent tangles

There are 2 heat and speed settings including a cool setting

Kit includes a 1″ and 1-1/2″ interchangeable barrels with ceramic coating

Both great for styling all types of hair

NOTE: this unit will not dry your hair when fully wet, towel dry your hair before styling

Dare to go there with REVLON Hair Tools

Overview:

Hair Type:Frizzy

Color:Gold/Black

Brand:REVLON

Material:Ceramic

Item Dimensions LxWxH:4 x 6 x 9 inches

Top Reviews:

Trying to get use to this little thing so I can use it on a trip. I usually use a full size blow dryer and style my hair with a round brush as I dry my hair. It is always hard to get use to a shorter nozzled dryer. This dryer has two settings–low with cool air and high with hot air. My large dryer has separate settings for air and heat with 3 settings for heat. I typically use high air and medium heat which works perfectly. Low air and a cool setting would take forever with my hair. The high setting on this little dryer has great air but the heat about burns my scalp. I have used a lot of small dryers that have almost no air coming out, so overall I’m happy that the air on this is very strong.

I bought this to use on a recent trip to London and was very pleased with the product. The reviews are right about the setting being difficult to change. I had to use a coin or risk losing a nail. The blow dryer did a great job putting out air (not wimpy) and the heat setting was good like a normal blow dryer.

This product was ordered based on user reviews and the fact that it was dual voltage suitable. It is lightweight and small – good for packing purposes. The “Cool” button seemed to work well. It arrived in a timely manner and in new condition.However, my issues (and reasons for the lower user rating) were:1. It is very, very loud.2. The dual voltage switch said 125/250 – those are not the standard dual voltage settings and that caused some concern. Also printed instructions said hair dryer could only be used on “Low” if using on the 250v setting – seemed to defeat the purpose of having a choice between “Low” and “High!”

Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer for Faster Drying & Maximum Shine

Revlon Hair Tools is dedicated to helping women achieve beautiful hair they’ll love! Whether women desire gorgeous blowouts, big enviable waves, striking straight locks, or the perfect fashion accessory to complete the look, Revlon has the styling tools you desire

Our innovative Pro Collection line will provide you with the latest technology to help you achieve desired results fast! ABOUT THE PRODUCT: The Revlon Salon Infrared Styler creates unforgettably beautiful blowouts! Designed with Infrared Heat Technology which taps into your hair’s natural moisture, prevents over-drying and delivers maximum shine

This Revlon hair dryer combines three layers of Ceramic Coating to help reduce heat damage

Boosted with Tourmaline Ionic Technology, for perfect hair and smooth results

Plus, added Concentrator and Volumizing Finger Diffuser attachments give you maximum precision for truly customized hairstyles

Top Reviews:

Left my hair pretty soft, smooth and silky. I never knew that a great hair dryer made such a difference but it truly does. It wasn’t as good as a dryer I had recently used in Australia, I was trying to buy something similar. But it’s still better than my old dryer which was making my hair very dry and brittle. Invest in a really nice dryer that promotes silky smooth hair and see what happens! A world of difference.

Compelled to weigh in about this hair dryer. I have wavy hair that frizzes even after straightening balm/arduous 20 min blow dry session/flat iron. I bought some expensive tourmaline/ceramic blah blah dryer a couple years ago and the concentrator broke and was just rolling around in a loop so I smashed it in a rage when I was late to work one morning and needed Amazon to get me a new one asap. Did the research, bought this and it is bizarrely amazing. Cuts drying time in half as advertised, my hair is straight with no frizz and…even in high winter humidity and/or rain…stays that way. I paid $24 and it’s worth twice that. But it’s now $16.69 which would make it worth 2.9 times that.

My hair dryer unexpectedly started shorting out so it was time again to research and buy a new one. I don’t usually buy Revlon products, but this thing is a beast. It’s a little heavier than what I was used to, but the diffuser on the end has become a dear friend. It stays attached & it’s large and works like magic on my fine, thin longer hair. It gives my a hair some lift even on days when I don’t want to use a lot of product. I’ve never used the centralizer or whatever it’s called – I’m not sure why I would. This thing dries fast, has the perfect amount of options, and I hope it lasts for a few years. Even if it doesn’t, at the price I paid it’s well worth it.

Revlon Soft Touch Nylon Pin Cushion Hair Brush, Colors May Vary

Revlon’s inspiration is beauty – and committed to the positive impact it has on our lives

The passion for beauty and what makes you feel beautiful translates to our commitment to achieve stunningly beautiful hair effortlessly with the latest technology and styling solutions to empower you to create hair styles that make you look and feel beautiful

Our hair styling tools are engineered with technological innovation to help support less damage and feature style advancements to create the looks you love

ABOUT THE PRODUCT: Nylon Pin Cushion Brush for all hair-types – even thick hair! The cushion of the brush provides a scalp massage effect, that is very soothing and healthy for your hair and detangles as it volumizes

Colors May Vary

Overview:

Material:Nylon

Hair Type:All, Thick

Product Benefits:Detangle

Brand:REVLON

Item Weight:0.5 Pounds

Top Reviews:

Very easy on my hair. Love the grip. Great brush

I absolutely love this product. I’m only sad that when I received mine , I decided to buy all three of my granddaughter’s one. They sent 3 pink brushes. I was hoping for 3 different color ones so they would know which one was there..

The bristles are narrower and there are more of them compared to similar brushes. I bought it for thin hair, but it works well on my daughter’s thick hair too.