What are the Top 5 Extensions, Wigs & Accessories?

MORICA 1PCS Messy Hair Bun Hair Scrunchies Extension Curly Wavy Messy Synthetic Chignon for women Updo Hairpiece (8#(Medium chestnut Brown))

Color:8#(Medium chestnut Brown)# Pack of 1 Updos Hair Bun Extensions: Thick Volum Bun Hairpieces for a more thick style Size: 5½”-6″ across Weight: 35-40 gram Color: Medium chestnut Brown Material: heat-resisting synthetic fibers Possible Product Differences: 1

We have made a lot of efforts to ensure that the synthetic hair scrunchie you receive will meet your expectations

As you know, our product images are taken by iPhoneX, so there would be a better reference to help you pick the color you like

But we are not sure if there will be some differences in the light and display

If so, please understand

2

In addition, all products are inspected manually from our factory to ensure that the products are intact, but may not be in the perfect look when you receive due to the possible squeezing of the uncontrolled transportation process, which may require you to take a few seconds to take care of it, and its look in the images will be presented

3

All products are hand-made, normally some hair fibers may shed when your first use, thank you for your understanding

Care Tips: Just like your own hair, synthetic hair will accumulate residue through normal wear

The synthetic bun should be washed as infrequently as possible or when you notice that the fibers appears dull

You can wash this hair bun after 4-6 wears

Easy Washing Steps: 1

Wash with cold water

Add a dash of shampoo and wash gently

2

After washing, gently remove any tangles with your fingers or a pick comb

3

Allow it in a ventilated place to dry naturally, hair dryer is not recommended

4

Use your fingers or comb to tidy the messy updo after washing, to restore its original naturalness

5

If you encounter a serious tangle, rinse thoroughly in warm water, do not twist and squeeze your hairpieces too hard

Then pick the hair from the ends and work your way up

Overview:

Color:8#(Medium chestnut Brown)#

Brand:MORICA

Hair Type:Wavy, Curly

Material:Synthetic

Age Range (Description):Adult

Top Reviews:

I have medium brown hair and tried several brown colors of Messy Hair Bun Hair Scrunchies from two companies, but none came close to matching mine. They were either too dark, too red, or too orange. I finally settled on this one. It’s darker than my hair and has chestnut highlights, but it’s a pretty color and a real-looking color. I absolutely love the quality of this brand! I am letting my hair grow long from a super short haircut, and the length now looks beyond terrible!! With this scrunchie, a thin headband, and a lot of bobbie pins, I can may my hair look presentable again. It will be another year before it’s long enough to make it’s own bun, but until then, this scrunchie helps me “fake it until my own hair can make it.” I like this scrunchie so much, I will probably always wear one around my own hair, even after it’s long enough to make it’s own, because it’s so full and pretty.

The scrunchi came right away. The color – 27/613#(Strawberry Blonde & Bleach Blond Mixed) – is quite close to matching my naturally blonde but turning white hair. It is easy to use and looks nice. My only complaint is that it is incredibly itchy. I may not be the best person to listen to on this, if I wear a pair of socks with only a small percentage of wool, I break out in a rash on my neck after a few hours. I cannot tolerate tags in my clothes. I cannot tolerate side seams in underwear or camisoles. Turtlenecks drive me crazy. Lace is intolerable anywhere near my skin. I did not think synthetic hair attached to a band, worn at the back of my head, only touching me through all of my hair would be this itchy. I’ve managed to wear it for a few days, but I think it will end up driving me crazy. If you do not have issues with the sorts of things that I cannot tolerate, you probably won’t notice the itchiness, but if you do have similar issues, you might consider not bothering with this.

This was the 2nd one I purchased, the 1st time I got one that was a little too dark. Overall it does what it says, it gives you a full, messy bun look, but it looks really fake to me. Maybe I’m Just not used to it, I have really thin hair, but it feels like a really fake costume wig. I ordered hairnets too, so when I get them maybe it’ll look better as a wrapped bun? Anyway, really just meh, especially for the price.

Lace Front Wig Human Hair 180% Density HD Lace Closure 13×4×1 Body Wave Lace Front Human Hair Wigs for Black Women 10A Grade Brazilian Virgin Hair Pre Plucked with Baby Hair 16 Inch（with 5 Free Gifts）

Size:16 Inch Product Description: Hair Brand Name: FABA Hair Material:100% Brazilian virgin hair Hair Texture: Body wave lace front wig human hair Hair Density:180% Density, Full &True to Length

Hair Length :14”-26” Hair Color: Natural Black, can be dyed, bleached, straightened and restyled as you like

Lace Space: 13 x 4inch T-Part Lace Front Wigs Human Hair, Light Brown Swiss Lace; Fit for Your Skin Perfectly

Cap Size: Medium(22

5inch) With Adjustable Straps and 3 Combs Around Feature: Lace front wigs human hair pre plucked hairline, baby hair around, bleached knots, tangle free, minimal shedding

Q&A Question: Is this human hair? Answer: Yes, this is 100% Brazilian virgin hair wig which is cut from young girls

You can test it, when the hair burns, it emits white smoke and turn to ash, when you smell it, you will know it’s real human hair

Question: Is it thick? Does it shed easily? Answer: The human hair wigs are 180 density, it’s thick from the top from the end, our lace front wigs are all handmade by experienced workers, they fix the hair on the lace firmly, please comb it with your finger, it will not easy to shed

Question: Is it easy to get tangled? Answer: Our lace front wigs human hair are very soft, and silky smooth, all the cuticles are in one direction, it’s easy to manage it

Wig Care Tips: 1

Before washing, detangle hair gently by hands

Place your curly lace front wigs human hair in a basin or sink in cool water

Gently hand washes with a mild detergent or shampoo

2

Never use hot water while in the process of washing your body wave lace front wig and do not style or brush it while wet

Avoid contact with chlorinated water, sea water, and hot water to avoid damage to your body wave wig

3

Distribute conditioner and a wide tooth comb to natural virgin hair thoroughly before shampooing

Overview:

Color:13*1 BODY wig

Brand:FABA

Hair Type:Wavy, Curly

Material:Human Hair

Age Range (Description):Baby

Top Reviews:

good hair

I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of the hair. It is shiny, soft and don’t smell, It does have lite sheading nothing to complain about. I bought the 14in, am buying the 18in next

True to size and volume

HYOUJIN Wig Stand Metal Adjustable Cosmetology Hairdressing Training Mannequin Head Tripod Stand for Hair Extensions Canvas Block Wig Head

Color:Black HYOUJIN, known as an up-and-coming brand in Asia, is one of the most desired brand whose business expanded into North American, European and Asian market places

The hair products of HYOUJIN include hair combs, hair brushes, hair color dye mixer and hairdressing appliances, etc

HYOUJIN is one of the best selling surveillance kits that is used in Homes, Beauty Schools, Barber Shops, Hair Schools, Cosmetology College and Professional Hairdreesing Competition

” Our mission is provided “”Good Quality, Creation and Improvement”” product

We hope to cooperate with more customers with the best products and service!” It works equally well on long hair and will not snag hairs, cause breakages or split ends

Can comb wet and dry hair quickly with minimal breakages and damage

Perfect for girls with long fragile hair

As well as pets

Men can also use on wet or dry beards and moustaches for easy styling and a thicker, fuller appearance

Features:

【PACKAGE LIST】1 box of 65 pcs PINS,4 x diff types Wig caps,1 x wig tripod stand, 1 x Canvas carrying bag, (come with Eco-boxing package) * Mannequin head is Not included.

【Metal Construction】Center brace support for maximum stability. This Salon Care Professional/ home use wig stand mannequin head tripod is made of high-quality Metal with unbreakable hard plastic and comes complete and completely assembled.

【360°Rotation】 Allows rotating the top 360º to view designs from all angles. 360°free motion design makes this wig head tripod great for teaching demonstrations or home wig making. Work in the round without moving around.

【Locks well Adjustability 】 It can be extended from 32″(82cm)to 53″(136cm) tall. There are two points of height adjustment, with fastens securely and easily locks into place.【Protable Carry】 It can telescopes up for easy storage. A handy storage carrying bag is coming with.

【Fits to】Holds a variety of wig heads with open bottoms. From Canvas block wig head, poly wig head, mannequin head, Styrofoam manikin Head all the heads fit your need.* Mannequin head is not included.

Top Reviews:

I waited too long to get this. Should have bought one the moment i got my cloth wig head.Holds nice, easy to pose and no more holding the wig head between my legs to style and brush, or even putting on the wig and risk cutting my actual hair.overall, it’s saving my ass in this con crunch.

I wanted a wig stand that would help have better stability when constructing my wigs. I love that it has a carrying case. Overall, the wig stand is good enough. My only negative about it is that it doesn’t really support a canvas head. I think the weight of the canvas head on it is too heavy at times, the stand likes to topple over. I’ve tried adjusting the legs to widen the base of support and that hasn’t really helped. The wig stand is still good though if you’re looking for something to hold your wigs and help with constructing/styling them.

Overall this does its job as a tripod. However, while using it for the first time I was adjusting my doll head and ended up snapping the head block that rotates right in half! I managed to glue it back together but I’d suggest treating yours with more care than I did!

BOLDIFY Hair Fibers for Thinning Hair (MEDIUM BROWN) Undetectable & Natural – Giant 28g Bottle – Completely Conceals Hair Loss in 15 Sec – Hair Thickener & Topper for Fine Hair for Women & Men​

Size:0

98 Ounce (Pack of 1) | Color:Medium Brown Find out for yourself why BOLDIFY has been called ‘The Ultimate Hair Loss Concealer’ How BOLDIFY Works Each bottle of BOLDIFY contains millions of tiny hair like fibers that cling like magnets to your fine, thinning hair making each hair follicle appear significantly larger and thicker

The fibers will also cover any areas of scalp that are showing through, creating the appearance of a thick, full head of hair

Works for Men and Women BOLDIFY will naturally blend, conceal and work with all hair types for both Men and Woman Conceals thinning crowns and hairlines Perfect for filling out thinning crowns and thickening and filling in thinning hair lines on Men

Be prepared to significantly improve your appearance if you’ve never used BOLDIFY before! Conceals Wide Parts Perfect for Women suffering from Alopecia who would like to fill in wide parts and thinning areas

Can also help to thicken hair overall and add extra volume and body

Used By Stylists Because BOLDIFY is a style and appearance focused company, we developed our fibers to be ultra light and easy to work with when styling and shaping different hair types

Unlike some other brands, our fibers wont clump together and weigh down your hair, and are completely undetectable which is why they are becoming the preferred choice of stylists worldwide

Top Reviews:

I absolutely LOVE this product!! One of my medications is thinning out my hair, and these hair fibers help thicken my thinning spots and actually the thinning spots with color! Perfection!

This powder turns into a thickening agent when applied to hair—BUT the visual effects of its application are comical if you intend to use it on any area that doesn’t have enough hair density. The description and glowing (sheeple’s) Amazon reviews left out the all important detail that this does not fill areas on the scalp where there isn’t hair. The description IMPLIES this and I fell for it… However, failing in real life, back to Amazon it went—PRONTO!What this means from a practical standpoint is the product might work OK on a dense enough hair area that’s thinning, or in areas where enough hair strands remain CLOSE enough together, so that the powder can somewhat give a visual trick look of more hair being there, simply by creating a darkening smudge that attaches to the hair or spot.This would be true to what the product does.But– if you have hair that is not only thinning, but there are the smallest of no-hair/bald sections and you apply the powder in that area- well then, just get your cigar and duck walk around with an over smeared dark spot on your scalp (yes, it can be applied to eyebrows, with the same Groucho painted on extra eyebrow effect).In other words- them that has (enough hair), can get. Them that don’t (have enough hair)- don’t get this!

Thank you so much!! So my son just recently got out of the Air Force in Utah and and the barbershop on base was nasty!! They did not clean their equipment and cutting hair infecting a lot of Airmen. Shame on you!! So my son now has bumps and bald spots all over his head and the doctor said it may never heal correctly even after getting multiple painful shots in his scalp. Of course that made him self conscious and he would wear hats everywhere he went. I found this product and extensively read reviews and compared to other products on the market. The ratings and price solidified my decision to purchase this brand. I think I was more excited than he was when it arrived in the mail and I sprinkled it throughout his hair. As you can see, full coverage and you can’t even see his bumps and baldness!! Yes we hope this will eventually clear up but we are elated this is an option for him. He feels so much better about being in public and it lasted a couple of days without a touch up. Thank you so much for this product! It brings confidence back to those who need it!! You never know how important a head full of hair is until something drastic like this happens! I will keep purchasing this for him as long as he needs it. I’m just happy my son is happy again!!

Dreamlover Wig Stand for Wigs, Portable Wig Head Stand for Women, 3 Pack

Size:14

2″ | Color:Black Description: Dreamlover Durable & Portable 14

2” Short Wig Stand – The Best Choice for holding wigs for Short Wigs and Wigs less than 14 inches

If you are looking for a foldable wig stand for your beloved wig, you should not miss this one! Product Highlights: Best Choice for Short Wig – the black wig stand is 14

2 inches in height for short wigs and wigs less than 14 inches Collapsible & Portable Design – the wig head stand is more convenient to store and carrying Specific Instruction – Detailed diagrams of the wig storage saves you more time to assemble the wig stand much easier What It Can Do for You – the wig stand clear helps air dry your wigs quickly, keeps wigs in good shape and good for practice hair styling, Package Came with: 3 * Dreamlover Black Short Wig Stands 1 * Dreamlover Wig Stand Assembly Instruction

Overview:

Color:Black

Brand:Dreamlover

Material:Plastic

Age Range (Description):Adult

Top Reviews:

I am pleased with these wig stands. I have not bought wig stands before, or wigs, so I don’t have much to compare these to, but the are plastic so obviously not as sturdy as heavy duty stands. They seem to be pretty sturdy for plastic stands and were all in tact with not issues when they arrived and are doing a nice job of holding the wigs I have on them. They went together very easily. The wig caps seem basically the same quality as all the others I received with the wigs I bought. The hairbands are cute, just thin cheap little hairbands, but they are a nice added bonus and the earrings are really cute! It arrived in a pretty decent amount of time. I would recommend this.

Good value for money and keeps wigs organized.

Easy assembly. I only gave three stars because I cannot prop my wigs on the stand to comb or make hair styles. These stands are simply only for holding the wig to keep them nice. I should have gotten a styrofoam head instead. However, these are still nice little stands and do their job!