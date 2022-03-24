What are the best Face/Body Sunscreen Moisturizer to buy in 2022?

EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid, Broad Spectrum defends against the sun’s UVA and UVB rays to help prevent sunburn, skin cancer, and premature skin aging. With its hydrating properties, this sunscreen helps keep skin looking healthy and youthful.

PROS

: Sunscreen |: Moisturizing sunscreen protects against the harmful UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Paraben Free |: 40 SPF |: 1.58 Ounces |: Dry, Normal

Sheer and lightweight, won’t leave your skin feeling heavy or greasy

Provides broad spectrum, mineral based sun protection against UVA and UVB rays

Contains hyaluronic acid to help keep skin hydrated all day long

Ideal for everyday use, even on sensitive skin

CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM | 3 Ounce (Pack of 2)

For those who want to up their nighttime skincare routine, this is the facial moisturizing lotion for you! CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion is developed with dermatologists to have an ultra-lightweight, unique formula. It *not only* moisturizes your skin throughout the night but also helps restore the protective skin barrier with three essential ceramides. The best part? It’s oil-free, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free so it’s gentle on your skin. So why wait? Incorporate this lotion into your evening skincare regime and wake up feeling refreshed with hydrated, healthy skin!

PROS

: ERROR |: Moisturizing |: Fragrance Free |: Oily,Sensitive |: ERROR

Non comedogenic (will not clog pores)

Banana Boat Kids Sport Sting-Free, Tear-Free, Reef Friendly

Looking for a sunscreen that’s gentle enough for your little ones’ sensitive skin? Look no further than Banana Boat Kids Sport Sunscreen! This sunblock comes in a sting-free and tear-free lotion or lotion spray, so it’s easy to apply. It also has PowerStay Technology, which ensures that the sun protection stays on during activities. Plus, it guarantees fun-in-the-sun protection you can trust everyday.

PROS

: 50 SPF |: Sensitive |: Titanium Dioxide |: Spray |: Unscented

Prevents sunburns with SPF 50

Non sting and tear free formula is perfect for kids

Protects against both UVA and UVB rays

Reef friendly, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly

Banana Boat Sport Ultra, Reef Friendly, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Spray, SPF 50

Introducing Banana Boat Sport Ultra Clear Spray Sunscreen, the perfect sun protection for active lifestyles! This reef friendly sunscreen provides strong, broad spectrum protection against the harmful effects of the sun. It absorbs quickly and is non-greasy, making it ideal for those who are always on the go. The clear spray formula won’t run into your eyes, making it ideal for athletes and other outdoor enthusiasts. It’s also water resistant, so you can enjoy your time in the sun without having to worry about reapplication. Whether you’re playing sports, at the beach, or just spending time outdoors, Banana Boat Sport Ultra Clear Spray Sunscreen is the perfect choice for protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

PROS

: All |: Ingredients |: Banana |: 50 SPF |: 6 Ounces

Superior endurance versus sweat and water

Lasts as long as the fun does*

UVA and UVB protection

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 100+, 3 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Looking for a sunscreen that offers powerful sun protection without the heavy finish? Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen is your solution! This lightweight Broad Spectrum SPF 100 sunscreen lotion with Dry-Touch technology absorbs fast for a clean, ultra-light feel and non-shiny finish. The sunscreen is formulated with Helioplex Technology, which offers superior broad spectrum protection from aging UVA rays and burning UVB rays. Fast-absorbing, lightweight and water-resistant, this non-greasy sunscreen lotion formula is also non-comedogenic and PABA-free. Protect yourself as you get your daily dose of sunshine with Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen!

PROS

: 100 SPF |: Sensitive |: Benefits |: Ingredients |: Benefits

Defends against the signs of sun damage

Superior sun protection

Lightweight and sheer

Fast absorbing with Dry Touch technology

Non greasy, matte finish

BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, SPF 50+, Water Resistant

Looking for the best mineral sunscreen to protect your sensitive skin? Introducing BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50+, our strongest UV protection yet. This water resistant formula uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to provide 80 minutes of sweat and water resistance, making it perfect for swimming, running or any outdoor activity. Reef-friendly and free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, this sunscreen is also safe for use on delicate skin. With smart bottle technology, you’ll always know when it’s time to reapply. So go ahead and enjoy your time in the sun, knowing your skin is well protected.

PROS

: Unscented |: Mineral sunscreen, no chemical active ingredients protects your skin by acting like thousands of tiny mirrors that reflect UV rays away before they enter your bodyMineral sunscreen, no chemical active ingredients protects your skin by acting like thousands of tiny mirrors that reflect UV rays away before they enter your body |: 50 SPF |: 7 Ounces |: Sensitive

Protects delicate coral reefs

No oxybenzone or Octinoxate

Mineral sunscreen, no chemical active ingredients

Spf 50+ broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection

Paraben free & fragrance free

Sun Bum Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion | Vegan and Reef Friendly (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen with Vitamin E

Sun Bum’s Original Sunscreen is a broad spectrum sunscreen that protects your skin from UVA and UVB rays. These rays are responsible for premature skin aging, sunburn, and the development of skin cancer. Sun Bum’s Original sunscreens range from SPF 15 to SPF 70, so you can choose the right SPF for your skin type. They’re enriched with Vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect your skin against free radicals.

PROS

: 70 SPF |: All |: Vitamin e |: Lotion |: 70 SPF

Sun Bum’s Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion is reef friendly and oil free

Dermatologist approved, this sunscreen lotion provides UVA/UVB protection

Packed with Vitamin E, this sunscreeen lotion is great for all skin types

Apply liberally to all areas of the skin 15 minutes before sun exposure

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen, Moisturizing Broad-Spectrum Protection

Looking for a sunscreen that will take you away to the tropics? Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch lotion sunscreen is your perfect choice! With island-inspired fragrances and a non-greasy, oil-free formula, this sunscreen leaves skin radiant, soft, and protected from the sun.

PROS

: 30 SPF |: All |: ERROR |: Ingredients |: Tropical Island

Sunscreen provides moisturizing broad spectrum protection

Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth

Suitable for all skin types

Banana Boat UltraMist Kids MAX Protect & Play Clear Spray Sunscreen SPF 100: 6 OZ

Looking for a sunscreen that can provide your child with ultimate broad spectrum protection? Look no further than Banana Boat UltraMist Kids Clear Sunscreen SPF 110. This pediatrician-tested spray is easy to use and provides coverage in hard-to-reach areas. Plus, the Continuous Clear Spray ensures that your child stays protected even while playing in the sun.

PROS

: 100 SPF |: Sensitive |: Spray |: Banana |: 100 SPF

Highest SPF level in a Continuous Spray formula

AvoTriplex technology for complete coverage

Sunscreen spray that’s easy to use

Hawaiian Tropic SPF 50 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, Sheer Touch Moisturizing Protection Sunscreen Lotion

Introducing Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Sunscreen, a luxurious and exotic way to protect your skin from the sun. This oil-free, non-greasy formula is enriched with mango fruit extract, shea butter and Vitamin E to nourish and soften skin. It also contains SPF 50 for broad spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Whether you’re headed to the beach or just enjoying a day in the backyard, Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Sunscreen will help you keep your skin looking radiant and healthy.

PROS

: 50 SPF |: Lotion |: Tropical Island |: 50 SPF |: 3.23 x 2.68 x 7.13 inches

Leaves skin radiant and luminous

Broad spectrum UVA and UVB coverage

Luxurious tropical scented sunscreen

Fast absorbing formula