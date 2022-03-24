What are the best Face/Body Sunscreen Moisturizer to buy in 2022?

One of the best body sunscreens on the market is the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen. This sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, and it uses non-greasy formula that leaves your skin feeling hydrated and soft. In addition, the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen is water.
|1
|EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
|2
|CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM | 3 Ounce (Pack of 2)
CeraVe
|3
|Banana Boat Kids Sport Sting-Free, Tear-Free, Reef Friendly
Banana Boat
|4
|Banana Boat Sport Ultra, Reef Friendly, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Spray, SPF 50
Banana Boat
|5
|Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 100+, 3 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
Neutrogena
|6
|BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, SPF 50+, Water Resistant
BLUE LIZARD
|7
|Sun Bum Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion | Vegan and Reef Friendly (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen with Vitamin E
Sun Bum
|8
|Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen, Moisturizing Broad-Spectrum Protection
Hawaiian Tropic
|9
|Banana Boat UltraMist Kids MAX Protect & Play Clear Spray Sunscreen SPF 100: 6 OZ
Banana Boat
|10
|Hawaiian Tropic SPF 50 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, Sheer Touch Moisturizing Protection Sunscreen Lotion
Hawaiian Tropic
EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Scent: Sunscreen | Product Benefits: Moisturizing sunscreen protects against the harmful UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Paraben Free | Sun Protection: 40 SPF | Item Weight: 1.58 Ounces | Skin Type: Dry, Normal
PROS
Sheer and lightweight, won’t leave your skin feeling heavy or greasy
Provides broad spectrum, mineral based sun protection against UVA and UVB rays
Contains hyaluronic acid to help keep skin hydrated all day long
Ideal for everyday use, even on sensitive skin
CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM | 3 Ounce (Pack of 2)
Special Ingredients: ERROR | Product Benefits: Moisturizing | Material Type Free: Fragrance Free | Skin Type: Oily,Sensitive | Special Ingredients: ERROR
PROS
Non comedogenic (will not clog pores)
Banana Boat Kids Sport Sting-Free, Tear-Free, Reef Friendly
Sun Protection: 50 SPF | Skin Type: Sensitive | Active Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide | Item Form: Spray | Scent: Unscented
PROS
Prevents sunburns with SPF 50
Non sting and tear free formula is perfect for kids
Protects against both UVA and UVB rays
Reef friendly, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly
Banana Boat Sport Ultra, Reef Friendly, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Spray, SPF 50
Skin Type: All | Active Ingredients: Ingredients | Scent: Banana | Sun Protection: 50 SPF | Item Weight: 6 Ounces
PROS
Superior endurance versus sweat and water
Lasts as long as the fun does*
UVA and UVB protection
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 100+, 3 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
Sun Protection: 100 SPF | Skin Type: Sensitive | Product Benefits: Benefits | Active Ingredients: Ingredients | Product Benefits: Benefits
PROS
Defends against the signs of sun damage
Superior sun protection
Lightweight and sheer
Fast absorbing with Dry Touch technology
Non greasy, matte finish
BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, SPF 50+, Water Resistant
Scent: Unscented | Product Benefits: Mineral sunscreen, no chemical active ingredients protects your skin by acting like thousands of tiny mirrors that reflect UV rays away before they enter your bodyMineral sunscreen, no chemical active ingredients protects your skin by acting like thousands of tiny mirrors that reflect UV rays away before they enter your body | Sun Protection: 50 SPF | Item Weight: 7 Ounces | Skin Type: Sensitive
PROS
Protects delicate coral reefs
No oxybenzone or Octinoxate
Mineral sunscreen, no chemical active ingredients
Spf 50+ broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection
Paraben free & fragrance free
Sun Bum Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion | Vegan and Reef Friendly (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen with Vitamin E
Sun Protection: 70 SPF | Skin Type: All | Active Ingredients: Vitamin e | Item Form: Lotion | Sun Protection: 70 SPF
PROS
Sun Bum’s Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion is reef friendly and oil free
Dermatologist approved, this sunscreen lotion provides UVA/UVB protection
Packed with Vitamin E, this sunscreeen lotion is great for all skin types
Apply liberally to all areas of the skin 15 minutes before sun exposure
Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen, Moisturizing Broad-Spectrum Protection
Sun Protection: 30 SPF | Skin Type: All | Product Benefits: ERROR | Active Ingredients: Ingredients | Scent: Tropical Island
PROS
Sunscreen provides moisturizing broad spectrum protection
Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth
Suitable for all skin types
Banana Boat UltraMist Kids MAX Protect & Play Clear Spray Sunscreen SPF 100: 6 OZ
Sun Protection: 100 SPF | Skin Type: Sensitive | Item Form: Spray | Scent: Banana | Sun Protection: 100 SPF
PROS
Highest SPF level in a Continuous Spray formula
AvoTriplex technology for complete coverage
Sunscreen spray that’s easy to use
Hawaiian Tropic SPF 50 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, Sheer Touch Moisturizing Protection Sunscreen Lotion
Sun Protection: 50 SPF | Item Form: Lotion | Scent: Tropical Island | Sun Protection: 50 SPF | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 3.23 x 2.68 x 7.13 inches
PROS
Leaves skin radiant and luminous
Broad spectrum UVA and UVB coverage
Luxurious tropical scented sunscreen
Fast absorbing formula