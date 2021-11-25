We’re breaking down Hannah Brown’s new book and the Tuesday, November 23, episode of The Bachelorette

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; ABC

He’s got her vote! Kelley Flanagan is rooting for Blake Moynes to be cast as the next Bachelor after he recovers after his breakup with Katie Thurston.

“I really feel for Blake,” the lawyer 29, said to DailyGossip exclusively about the wildlife manager, 31 on the 23rd of November 24, stating that they Bachelor Nation stars have “stayed close” since they met a couple of years ago. “He’s one of the best guys I’ve ever met and was super excited for him when he got engaged [to Katie].”

The Illinois native admitted that Moynes will likely “going through a rough patch” after ending his marriage to Thurston 30 in October, and seeing her leave with her former Season 17 Bachelorette contestant John Hersey.

“I’m sure his mind is questioning everything,” Flanagan revealed to us. “I offer my best wishes to him and I hope he gets an awesome opportunity from this. Let’s create Blake the next Bachelor!”

Fans were aware they were able to spot that season 23 Bachelor star, who broke up with Peter Weber earlier this year has recently expressed support for the Canadian’s natural conservation efforts on Instagram following his split. “Proud of you! ,” Flanagan commented on his Monday November 22nd post. “V on the brand! .”

Moynes on his own said, “Thanks kell, you’re the bestt [sic].”

The next day, DailyGossip broke the news that Thurston was a romantically involved with the bartenderwho was 27 who she remitted to her home in the final week during the Bachelorette journey. Thurston, who was a former marketing director at a bank spoke of her new romance in an Instagram Story video marking the conclusion the “12 Days of Messy” series. The video dedicated her song “Begin Again” to her new partner.

His former fiancee’s burgeoning relationship became the talk of the town A source informed Us that Moynes was “blindsided.” He broke his silence on Wednesday’s show of “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast in which he accused Thurston of cheating emotionally when they lived in different countries prior to their breakup — and then revealing the way he heard the report.

“I was forced to stop as my mobile was acting up. I pulled into the Best Buy parking lot and everybody was calling me. They were all like”There’s no way to stop it,'” Moynes said. “I was stunned as well. I was thinking that she would at the very least tell me in the back. Because we’ve been in very pleasant, simple conversations since the breakup. There hasn’t been one for the past few months … however I’m sure they’ve been friendly and excellent. Therefore, why not get in touch with me and let me know at the very least to let me know that you’ve got an alert?”

While Flanagan is calling for his season 16 Bachelorette alumni to pursue his quest to find love in the role of franchise’s new leader, Moynes is a little more cautious.

“I am in no way prepared to go through meeting 30 women, especially after all that,” the host stated during the interview. “I believe my ego is hurting at the moment. I’m feeling like an idiot in the way things went in the past, especially when you’re certain about something and believe you’ve discovered your rock. Then suddenly be able to turn the rock around and find another within the timeframe that we’re in? No.”

Fans may not be following the next stage of his quest to find The One, but Moynes hopes that “over time” he’ll be comfortable being able to date “in the real world” and again.

“I’m trying to find my person, that’s what I’m trying to do,” the man said. “I’m not planning to wait for my chance to go to the Bachelor in Paradise and not be able to date anyone until Paradise is over, and after which I’m back. If I’m ready for reality, I’ll begin meeting people … as well. I’m sure to find my perfect match. I’m not thinking of the possibility of a TV show.”

With reportage by Diana Cooper

