Vin Diesel Walks Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow at the Aisle

They’re family. Paul Walker’s son, Meadow Walker, received the support of her father’s Fast and the Furious costars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster at her wedding.

The model, 22 made the announcement on October 22, on Friday her and husband Louis Thornton-Allan had tied the wedding ceremony. “We’re wed! !” she wrote via Instagram alongside a compilation of videos from the wedding.

In the montage Meadow is seen hugging Brewster 41, while the actress embraced the bride’s dress and veil and smiling her back. In the montage, the Paul Walker Foundation founder also spoke to Diesel -whom she considers her godfather and was able to lean her head against his. The 54-year-old actor then sat by an antique car while the newlyweds took a seat in the.

A source has confirmed the report of DailyGossip that Diesel was the one to walk Meadow on the aisle during the ceremony, taking over the role of her father who died.

Meadow has sparked engagement rumors back in August after she showed off her diamond ring on an Instagram video. She then posted a picture of herself and Thornton Allan in what looked like wedding rings that were identical on the 11th of October with the caption, “Best friend.”

The couple came out about their relationship public when the actor shared a photograph of them sitting on a couch.

Meadow has been in close contact with her father’s co-stars of her time in the Fast and Furious franchise since the time he passed away in a car accident in November of 2013 at the age of 40. His daughter , who shared with his former girlfriend Rebecca Soteros — was fifteen when she died.

Paul was Brian O’Conner in the films. His final film in the series was 2015’s Furious 7, which he was working on filming at the time of his passing. Diesel plays Brian’s closest friend, Dominic Toretto, while Brewster is his girlfriend Mia Toretto.

Meadow has been relying on Diesel to provide support following the death of her father. “She counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she’s struggling, and she has their backs too,” an insider informed Us during June.

Although she has a second family member in Paul’s absence Paul’s California native has kept her bond with her father. “Meadow is so proud of her dad and goes out of her way to respond to people who send letters or express their love of him and his work,” the insider wrote. “She posts tributes to him on social media, keeps in touch with the people who were important in his life and generally acts on the advice he gave her whilst he was still alive.”

The source also said that Meadow believes that her Father believes that he is “looking down and protecting her from heaven.”

