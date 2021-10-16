Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s relationship Timiline

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker. Courtesy Cole Tucker/Instagram

Making memories! Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have been enjoying recording their relationship by posting cute pictures shared on the internet.

The pair first stirred romance rumors after they were seen holding hands in November of 2020, just one year after her breakup with long-time lover Austin Butler. In the midst of it, Hudgens got honest about what she was seeking in the right partner.

“Your girl is very open. I believe that in the final analysis, it’s about having the same basic values and looking for to do the same thing,” The Powerless alum said to Entertainment Tonight. “I am not picky, really.”

Hudgens said: “I know what I would like and If someone enters the picture and gives me those things and more, then that’s awesome. It does not matter if they’re the news or not. In fact, I would prefer not to be, but it’s a matter of time.”

The couple made their Instagram official to mark Valentine’s Day the following year. That following month Tucker talked about his dedication to his High School Musical star during an MLB spring training interview.

“I found a girl and she’s awesome. I love her. the girl,” he told reporters in February 2021. “But I would rather not be like, ‘Oh Cole’s been dating Vanessa … It’s not something I want to be treated in any way differently from Mitch [Keller] bringing his wife gone or Ke’Bryan (Hayes) getting his girlfriend to come down. Vanessa is great. She’ll be in the area. You’ll see her, however, if you read the headline. That’s what it says.”

As their relationship began to become closer, Hudgens disclosed how the couple first met.

“Me and Cole have met in the Zoom mediation group. It was very random, indeed,” the Princess Switch actress told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. “Zoom, you’ve got to love it.”

Hudgens believed that her love affair with shortstops was special, adding “He’s pretty much perfect for me. I am [happy]. I truly am. I believe it’s vital to be happy with everything you’re blessed with in life. I’ve been making it an absolute priority, and I find myself creating magic even more.”

The following month, Hudgens elaborated on how she first made her move when she first met the professional athlete.

“If I want something or someone, I’m going after them,” she stated in an interview in The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

Hudgens had a previous relationship with Zac Efron between 2006 and 2010. The Gigi performer later parted ways with Butler in the year 2011, then nine years after DailyGossip confirmed that the couple was breaking up.

Scroll down for the adorable photos that Hudgens along with Tucker have posted on social media:

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

February 2021

They made their relationship on Instagram official with a snap of the couple kissing. “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck,” Hudgens posted the caption to their Valentine’s Day post.

Credit: Courtesy of Cole Tucker/Instagram

March 2021

“Release the good,” Tucker wrote in a post alongside an Instagram photo of the pair smiling. Tucker also said he was in love with Hudgens in the first interview he did during their relationship.

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

March 2021

“Sun Girl and Moon Boy “Sun Girl and Moon Boy” pose together during holiday in the tropical region.

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

March 2021

“This makes me happpyyyy,” the Disney star gushed in an image of her laughing when she sipped from a hollowed-out fruit with her boyfriend.

Tucker said, “Smells good,” to Hudgens’ response. Hudgens replied, “@cotuck my ear taste good too?”

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

April 2021

It was reported that the Spring Breakers star sent love “from me and my tree” on a romantic trip with Tucker, the MLB superstar. In the same month Hudgens admitted that she got to know Tucker via a video location.

“Me and Cole were in the Zoom Meditation group. Absolutely random,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Zoom, you’ve got to love it.”

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

May 2021

“My precioussss,” the actress captioned the compilation of adorable Instagram pictures from the month.

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

July 2021

Hudgens she wished the actress’s “big man” a happy birthday on the 3rd of July, exuberantly saying, “your magic Go suns. Let us go. .”

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

July 2021

Sucker Punch Sucker Punch actress posted some of the highlights of her husband’s baseball match on Instagram.

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

July 2021

“Missing you,” the actress captioned the photo of the couple kissing at the end of July.

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

September 2021

“Go 3 ,” Hudgens captioned a set of pictures in which she was with her boyfriend during a game. The Disney Alum kissed the player on the cheek to wish him luck on one of her Instagram pictures.

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

September 2021

Hudgens posted on Instagram to share the “perfect” day with Tucker and her friends. In one photo on Instagram she showed off her perfect day with friends. Bad Boys For Life star smiled at the camera.

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

September 2021

“We’re just, like, the same, we’re very similar,” Hudgens revealed to Entertainment Tonight as to why Tucker is her perfect partner. “We’re such weirdos, it’s wonderful.”

Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

October 2021

Hudgens revealed to Shape she’s getting “better than I could have dreamed of” with the athlete, who gushed “My relationship with myself is something I value deeply, even if things don’t always go the way I expected.”

She said, “For instance, my mom was married when she was 25 so I believed I would get married by the age of 25. This was not the case. However, I’m in an incredible, healthy, and happy relationship that it doesn’t matter.”

Credit: Courtesy Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

October 2021

Despite their schedules being in conflict A source told Us they Hudgens as well as Tucker have been “going strong” one year later. The source added “They attempt to arrange events when their schedules allowit, however, when they’re not they do communicate via FaceTime and chat constantly. They’re a very adorable couple.”

The couple played golf together . The previous Disney Channel star teased via Instagram, “Me? Sporty? This is spooky.”

