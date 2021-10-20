Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Takes Time for ‘Spiritual Maintenance’ After Kourtney Kardashian Engagement

Shutterstock (2)

Shanna Moakler was noticed after making headlines due to how she reacted in response to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding and she wasn’t looking to celebrate the announcement.

The former model of 46 was did not speak to anyone at the gas station located in Los Angeles on Monday, the 18th of October. If asked if she’d made any comments about her ex-husband’s marriage update, Moakler, who was wearing a black mask shrugged her shoulders. She was quiet when asked if she’d “attend the wedding if she was invited.”

DailyGossip confirmed on the 17th of October, Sunday the drummer, who is 45 had gotten down to one knee at the shore at Santa Barbara, California.

“Both Travis and Kourtney are on cloud nine,” an insider informed Us. “The Kardashians, Jenners and Travis’ family are so happy for the two of them.”

Moakler For her part, Moakler has hinted via Instagram story that she is “temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance” in light of the latest news.

In a different post posted in the morning, she posted the red heart emoji along with the words: “Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f-k.”

Moakler and Barker and Barker, who were married from 2004 until 2008 They are parents to son Landon 18 and daughter Alabama who is 15. The two teenagers were thrilled to see their father proposing to Kardashian 42 on social media.

Us reported at the beginning of January, that the up with the Kardashians star was seeing Barker for some time. The couple began to talk about their romance sources informed Us about the Blink-182 star as well as the reality star’s relationship with their ex-partners (Kardashian shares Mason eleven, Penelope 9 and Reign 6, with former Scott Disick) were not smooth.

“[Shanna and Travis’] coparenting relationship has hit rock bottom,” one source informed Us back in July.

A source inside the company said to Us on September 1st in September that “outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent.”

In the past, a third source revealed how this Flip It Like Disick alum is reacting to the engagement news in a negative way, telling Us that the alum is “furious” over the development.

“He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the source claimed. “Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding.”

Check out the video below to see Moakler leaving L.A. while the story continues to create headlines:

Casual Style

Moakler decided to wear tie-dye sweatpants, an white crop top to go on errands Monday.

Keep it quick

She did not interact with anyone during the filling of her tank of gas.

Their World

The couple Kardashian and Barker posted photos from their engagements with the caption “Forever.”

Coming Soon

Us have confirmed the idea was recorded for the Kardashians coming Hulu series.

