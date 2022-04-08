Top Hair Cutting Tools in 2022 – Razor, Scissors & Bags

|1
Kissaki Hair Razor Ruby Red Pro Hair Lightweight Feather Razor with Box of 10 Blades
Brand: Kissaki | Color: Red | Material: Aluminum | Handle Material: Aluminum | Package Type: Box
PROS
Achieve any hair style with ease
Super Hard and Lightweight Aluminum Alloy
Includes one Box of 10 Feather replacement Blades
Built in blade guards
Kissaki Hair Razor Hot Pink Pro Hair Lightweight Feather Razor with Box of 10 Blades
Brand: Kissaki | Color: Pink | Material: Aluminum | Handle Material: Aluminum | Package Type: Box
PROS
Create any hair style you desire
Lightweight and comfortable
Super Hard and Lightweight Aluminum Alloy
Easy blade installer / removal tool
Kissaki Hair Razor Ruby Red Pro Hair Lightweight Feather Razor
Brand: Kissaki | Color: Red | Material: Aluminum | Handle Material: Aluminum
PROS
Saves time: It takes only a few seconds to cut hair with the Kissaki Hair Razor.
Easy to use: Even inexperienced users can easily cut their own hair using this razor.
Precise: The razor offers a high degree of precision, allowing you to achieve the exact style you desire.
Portable: The Kissaki Hair Razor is small and lightweight, making it easy to take with you on the go.
Laser Hair Scissors 7″, World S/A, Silver
Color: !silver | Material: Bronze | Brand: Mundial | Blade Material: Stainless Steel | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 8.46 x 3.15 x 0.59 inches
PROS
The most advanced laser hair scissors on the market
Cuts through hair like a hot knife through butter
The perfect tool for professional stylists and home users alike
Guaranteed to leave your hair looking sleek, smooth and healthy
Premax F82650600S – Professional Hairdressing Scissors, Stainless Steel, 150 mm-6 inch
Material: Stainless Steel | Brand: Premax | Blade Material: Stainless Steel | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 7.8 x 2.95 x 0.2 inches | Item Weight: 52 Grams
PROS
Professionally crafted scissors made of stainless steel
Perfectly balanced and durable for everyday use
Suitable for right or left handed users
6 inch length, 150 mm blades
Premax F82650500S Professional Hairdressing Scissors, Stainless Steel, 125 mm-5 inch
Material: Stainless Steel | Brand: Premax | Blade Material: Stainless Steel | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 6.69 x 2.87 x 0.2 inches | Item Weight: 20 Grams
PROS
Highest quality stainless steel
Ergonomic design for left and right handed users
Premax F82650412S Professional Hairdressing Scissors, Stainless Steel, 115 mm-4,5 inch
Material: Stainless Steel | Brand: Premax | Blade Material: Stainless Steel | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 6.69 x 2.87 x 0.2 inches | Item Weight: 15 Grams
PROS
Premax F82650412S Professional Hairdressing Scissors are made of Japanese stainless steel, the highest quality material for scissors.
The convex edge of the blades allows you to cut through hair effortlessly, without tugging or tearing.
The offset handle position provides perfect balance and better control, making it easy for you to create any haircut style you like.
These scissors are durable, resistant to rust and corrosion, and will last a lifetime with proper care.
Vitry Shiny Stainless Steel Mustache Scissors, 14 cm
Color: Pink | Material: Stainless Steel | Brand: Vitry | Blade Material: Stainless Steel | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 2.05 x 0.43 x 4.72 inches
PROS
Keep your mustache neat and tidy with these high quality mustache scissors
Stainless steel construction means they’ll last for years
Precisely cut even the most delicate hairs
Ergonomic design makes them easy and comfortable to use
Elegant Touch Ben Cohen Moustache and Beard Scissors Grooming Tools
Material: Stainless Steel | Brand: Elegant Touch | Blade Material: Stainless Steel | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 1.97 x 0.91 x 3.15 inches
PROS
Exclusive range of male grooming tools
Comfortable handles and perfectly aligned precision blades for accurate trimming of facial hair
Hand crafted using a high quality stainless steel construction
“Looking good makes me feel on top of my game. This is why I have created my own range of grooming tools.”. Elegant Touch Ben Cohen
menolana PU Leather Hair Scissor Bags Shears Case Pack Pouch Holder Hairdressing Tool
Material: Stainless Steel | Brand: Elegant Touch | Blade Material: Stainless Steel | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 1.97 x 0.91 x 3.15 inches
PROS
Keep your hair scissors safe and secure in this PU leather pouch.
The case is designed to protect your scissors from damage, dust and dirt.
Ideal for storing and transporting your hair scissors safely and securely.
Made from high quality PU leather, this pouch is durable and long lasting.