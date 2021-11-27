Top 3 Native Deodorants & Antiperspirants that Everyone should try

Top 3 Best Deodorants & Antiperspirants Native Review and Buying Guide – top reviews from 1418 reviews for: best sellers Deodorants & Antiperspirants Native 2021

Native Deodorant – Natural Deodorant For Women and Men – 3 Pack – Aluminum Free, Free of Parabens and Sulfates – Vegan, Contains Probiotics – Coconut & Vanilla, Lavender & Rose, Eucalyptus & Mint

This pack includes 3 regular bars of: Eucalyptus & Mint, Coconut & Vanilla, Lavender & Rose. Save $3 versus buying individually.

Aluminum Free- Native Deodorant isn’t a chemistry experiment, and is made without aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and talc

Goes on Easy- Native Deodorant is a solid deodorant that you can apply easily. Since the deodorant doesn’t contain aluminum, it won’t stain your clothes

Effective Protection- We tested thousands of ingredients before finding a recipe that feels light and fresh under your arms, but provides you with effective protection against odor and wetness

For Men and Women- Native’s high performance award winning formula is strong enough for both men and women. All you have to choose is your favorite scent

I love all three scents! Has been long lasting I this wacky warm and cool Spring. I have sensitive skin but have no break outs.

Good product. Took a few weeks for my body to get used to

This pack includes 1 regular bar of Coconut & Vanilla and 1 bar of Lavender & Rose

Scent:Coconut,Vanilla,Lavender,Rose

Brand:Native

Material Type Free:Aluminum Free, Paraben Free

Guys, I have severe hyperhidrosis. I have tried every clinical and organic deodorant under the sun. The clinical stuff works kind of but it’s harsh. The organic ones just don’t cut it. However… NATIVE is the bees knees! It works on the sweatiest of sweaters.

They smell great and do the job, but they do leave white marks on dark clothes.

I love both the lavender and the coconut, the smell so fresh and not overly aggressive. They feel a little sticky after applying but the feeling goes away after a minute. I feel I can get through my day (including my lunch time workout) and still smell fresh. Never going back to my previous brand.

This pack includes 1 regular bar of Coconut & Vanilla and 1 bar of Citrus & Herbal Musk

Scent:Coconut,Vanilla,Herbal,Citrus

Brand:Native

Material Type Free:Aluminum Free, Paraben Free

Native deodorant is the only I found that is both natural, actually works, and doesn’t irritate my skin. I guess you could say it’s the trifecta of deodorants. I’ve tried so many. I’ve even tried making my own, and no matter what ingredients I try, it always irritates my skin. The only downside of this deodorant is how expensive it is, but it’s definitely worth it.

Doesn’t leave aluminum stains on your clothing and protects against odor.

I’ve researched several brands of “natural” and probiotic body washes, soaps, and deodorants and settled on Native brand. I have extremely dry and sensitive skin and am willing to try almost anything. This is the first time I’ve tried such a product. I definitely made the right choice! The scent is very light, the texture is silky and a little goes a long way – natural and paraben & aluminum free. Expensive for the size, but worth it.