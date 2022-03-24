World

Top 10 Most Popular Eyeliner in 2022 | NYX, Maybelline, Revlon

Top 10 most used Eyeliner in 2022
Top 10 Most Popular Eyeliner in 2022. Best Eyeliner according to 550185 reviews and ratings for 360 products
1NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Matte Liquid Liner, Waterproof Eyeliner - Black, Vegan Formula NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Matte Liquid Liner, Waterproof Eyeliner – Black, Vegan Formula
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP
2NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Matte Liquid Eyeliner - Brown NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Matte Liquid Eyeliner – Brown
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP
3Maybelline New York Define-A-Line Eyeliner, Ebony Black, 0.01 Ounce Maybelline New York Define-A-Line Eyeliner, Ebony Black, 0.01 Ounce
Maybelline New York
4Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner, Onyx, 2 COUNT Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner, Onyx, 2 COUNT
Maybelline New York
5Maybelline New York Makeup Expert Wear Twin Eyebrow Pencils and Eyeliner Pencils Maybelline New York Makeup Expert Wear Twin Eyebrow Pencils and Eyeliner Pencils
Maybelline New York
6Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen, Blackest Black Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen, Blackest Black
REVLON
7e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Eyeliner - Black e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Eyeliner – Black
e.l.f.
8Avon Glimmersticks Eye Liner, Blackest Black (3-Pack) Avon Glimmersticks Eye Liner, Blackest Black (3-Pack)
AVON
9byAlegory Acrylic Eye Liner / Lip Liner Organizer & Beauty Makeup Holder | 26 Space Makeup Pencil Organization Container Storage - Clear byAlegory Acrylic Eye Liner / Lip Liner Organizer & Beauty Makeup Holder | 26 Space Makeup Pencil Organization Container Storage – Clear
BY ALEGORY
10Maybelline New York Define-a-line Eyeliner Makeup, Brownish Black, 2 Count Maybelline New York Define-a-line Eyeliner Makeup, Brownish Black, 2 Count
Maybelline New York

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Matte Liquid Liner, Waterproof Eyeliner – Black, Vegan Formula


NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Matte Liquid Liner, Waterproof Eyeliner - Black, Vegan Formula

Color: Black | Finish Type: Matte | Item Form: Liquid | Brand: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP | Item Form: Liquid


Looking for a versatile and reliable liquid liner? Our Matte Liquid Liner is perfect for creating both bold and classic looks. The precision brush tip allows you to achieve an ultra-fine matte finish with ease, making it a must-have for any makeup artist. Plus, it’s waterproof and vegan friendly!

PROS

Create precise lines with the ultra fine brush tip

The matte black formula offers exquisite matte finished, smudgeproof coverage

Can be used to create a range of looks, from classic to bold

Full range of NYX Professional Makeup eye makeup products



NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Matte Liquid Eyeliner – Brown


NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Matte Liquid Eyeliner - Brown

Color: Brown | Finish Type: Matte | Item Form: Liquid | Coverage: Full | Brand: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP


If you’re looking for an eyeliner with staying power, look no further than the NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink liner. With a matte brown finish and precise tip, this eyeliner is easy to use and provides a defined finish. Plus, it’s enriched with coconut oil to hydrate and condition your lash line.

PROS

Waterproof and long lasting

Precise tip for easy, fluid lines

Wide variety of colors to choose from



Maybelline New York Define-A-Line Eyeliner, Ebony Black, 0.01 Ounce


Maybelline New York Define-A-Line Eyeliner, Ebony Black, 0.01 Ounce

Color: Ebony Black | Brand: Maybelline New York | Product Benefits: No sharpening necessary! Our mechanical eye pencil glides on smooth with precise definition – all in one easy stroke. The contoured smudge tool makes blending easy. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.No sharpening necessary! Our mechanical eye pencil glides on smooth with precise definition – all in one easy stroke. The contoured smudge tool makes blending easy. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for sensitive eyes and con… | Item Weight: 0.02 Pounds | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 0.41 x 1.88 x 5.63 inches


Define-A-Line Eyeliner by Maybelline New York is a smudge-easy eyeliner designed for blending and softening hard lines. This professional product glides on smoothly and precisely in just one stroke, making it easy to achieve the desired look.

PROS

Precise application in one stroke

Soft and easy to blend for a natural look

Ideal for contouring and smudging

Available in multiple colors



Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner, Onyx, 2 COUNT


Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner, Onyx, 2 COUNT

Color: Onyx | Finish Type: Matte | Item Form: Gel | Brand: Maybelline New York | Item Form: Gel


From natural to bold definition, this waterproof and smudge-resistant eyeliner delivers color that stays true all day. This mechanical eyeliner swivels up and down, so the point always stays sharp. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.. Define Your Eye: No eye look is complete without Maybelline Eyeliner amp up the drama with a black eyeliner pen, get creative with your cat eye or just line your lids for a subtle look. This smudge-resistant liner comes in three versatile shades Taupe, Onyx, and Coal.

PROS

Define your eyes with precision and control

Create any eye look, from natural to dramatic

Waterproof and smudge resistant formula for long lasting wear

Self sharpening tip for on the go application



Maybelline New York Makeup Expert Wear Twin Eyebrow Pencils and Eyeliner Pencils


Maybelline New York Makeup Expert Wear Twin Eyebrow Pencils and Eyeliner Pencils

Color: Blonde | Finish Type: Velvet | Item Form: Pencil | Brand: Maybelline New York | Item Form: Pencil


Looking for an eyeliner and brow filler that will last all day? Look no further than Maybelline New York’s Expert Wear Twin Eyebrow Pencils and Eyeliner Pencils. The waterproof formula ensures that your makeup will stay put through whatever the day throws your way. Plus, the two-in-one design means you can define your brows and line your eyes with just one product. So why wait? Pick up a pack of Maybelline’s Expert Wear Twin Eyebrow Pencils and Eyeliner Pencils today!

PROS

Dual purpose pencils for brow filler and eyeliner

Waterproof formula lasts all day

Can be used lightly or darkly depending on your preference

Easy to correct mistakes



Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen, Blackest Black


Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen, Blackest Black

Color: Blackest Black | Finish Type: Matte | Item Form: Liquid | Brand: REVLON | Item Form: Liquid


Looking for an eyeliner that will stay put all day long? Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen is your perfect solution. This waterproof, transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and smear-proof eyeliner delivers intense jet black color that lasts up to 24 hours. With three unique flow-through pens, you can create any look you desire – from thin or thick lines to dots and dashes. The slim, tapered tip of the Sharp Line pen works well with the curve of your lash line, while the ballpoint shape of the Connect the Dots pen allows you to dot and draw along your lashes with precision. So go ahead and experiment with your look – with Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen

PROS

The Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen is a professional liquid eyeliner that offers precision and control for a flawless line.

The pen’s long wearing and water resistant formula ensures lasting color all day long.

The specially designed brush tip allows for easy application, whether you’re creating a thin or thick line.

The Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen comes in both black and brown shades to complement any look.



e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Eyeliner – Black


e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Eyeliner - Black

Color: Black | Item Form: Liquid | Brand: E.l.f. | Item Form: Liquid | Item Weight: 0.02 Pounds


Looking for an easy way to achieve a defined and long-lasting look? Then check out our e.l.f. Expert Liquid Liner! This smudge-proof liner is rich in color, making it perfect for creating any type of eye effect, whether you want a natural or dramatic look. Plus, the fine tip brush makes it easy to get precise definition without having to tug or pull on your eyelids. So why wait? Pick up our liquid liner today and see the results for yourself!

PROS

Easy glide for a smooth and precise application

Smudge proof for all day wear

Rich color for high impact definition

Fine tip brush for natural or dramatic eye effects



Avon Glimmersticks Eye Liner, Blackest Black (3-Pack)


Avon Glimmersticks Eye Liner, Blackest Black (3-Pack)

Color: Black | Item Form: Pencil | Coverage: Full | Brand: AVON | Item Form: Pencil


Looking for an eyeliner that won’t let you down? Avon’s Glimmersticks Eye Liner is perfect for creating precision lines with creamy, smooth color. The retractable design means no sharpening required, and the long-lasting formula ensures your look will stay put all day long. Plus, at just $6 per stick, it’s a great affordable option!

PROS

The darkest, most intense black eye liner available

Glides on smoothly for a perfect line every time

Won’t smudge or fade throughout the day

Convenient three pack allows you to keep one at home, one in your purse, and one at work



byAlegory Acrylic Eye Liner / Lip Liner Organizer & Beauty Makeup Holder | 26 Space Makeup Pencil Organization Container Storage – Clear


byAlegory Acrylic Eye Liner / Lip Liner Organizer & Beauty Makeup Holder | 26 Space Makeup Pencil Organization Container Storage - Clear

Material: Plastic, Acrylic | Color: Clear | Brand: BY ALEGORY | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 5.39 x 2.36 x 2.17 inches | Item Weight: 0.53 Pounds | Unit Count: 1 Count | Package Type: Standard Packaging


byAlegory is excited to offer our newest acrylic eye liner / lip liner organizer. This design offers a small footprint to organize 26 many eye / lip liners while taking up less space. Our product is made from a single mold with the highest quality crystalline acrylic and no glued pieces. The size is 5Lx2.16Wx2.16H” | .34″ regular slots (20) | .50″ jumbo slots (6). It has been designed with 20 regular & 6 jumbo pencil slots to accommodate most products on the market today.

PROS

Protects and organizes your eye liners and lip liners

Keeps your makeup drawer tidy and easy to access

Transparent design shows what you have at a glance

Compact size saves space on your vanity



Maybelline New York Define-a-line Eyeliner Makeup, Brownish Black, 2 Count


Maybelline New York Define-a-line Eyeliner Makeup, Brownish Black, 2 Count

Color: Brownish Black | Item Form: Pencil | Brand: Maybelline New York | Item Form: Pencil | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 0.87 x 2 x 5.75 inches


Maybelline New York Define-a-line Eyeliner Makeup is the perfect liner for precise definition. The mechanical pencil glides on smoothly, and the contoured smudge tool makes blending easy.

PROS

Define your eyes with this eyeliner makeup that comes in brownish black

The pen like applicator makes it easy to line and define your eyes

Precise, thin lines for a more natural look

Smudge proof and waterproof for all day wear


