Top 10 Most Popular Eyeliner in 2022 | NYX, Maybelline, Revlon

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Matte Liquid Liner, Waterproof Eyeliner – Black, Vegan Formula

Looking for a versatile and reliable liquid liner? Our Matte Liquid Liner is perfect for creating both bold and classic looks. The precision brush tip allows you to achieve an ultra-fine matte finish with ease, making it a must-have for any makeup artist. Plus, it’s waterproof and vegan friendly!

PROS

: Black |: Matte |: Liquid |: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP |: Liquid

Create precise lines with the ultra fine brush tip

The matte black formula offers exquisite matte finished, smudgeproof coverage

Can be used to create a range of looks, from classic to bold

Full range of NYX Professional Makeup eye makeup products

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Matte Liquid Eyeliner – Brown

If you’re looking for an eyeliner with staying power, look no further than the NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink liner. With a matte brown finish and precise tip, this eyeliner is easy to use and provides a defined finish. Plus, it’s enriched with coconut oil to hydrate and condition your lash line.

PROS

: Brown |: Matte |: Liquid |: Full |: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

Waterproof and long lasting

Precise tip for easy, fluid lines

Wide variety of colors to choose from

Maybelline New York Define-A-Line Eyeliner, Ebony Black, 0.01 Ounce

Define-A-Line Eyeliner by Maybelline New York is a smudge-easy eyeliner designed for blending and softening hard lines. This professional product glides on smoothly and precisely in just one stroke, making it easy to achieve the desired look.

PROS

: Ebony Black |: Maybelline New York |: No sharpening necessary! Our mechanical eye pencil glides on smooth with precise definition – all in one easy stroke. The contoured smudge tool makes blending easy. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.No sharpening necessary! Our mechanical eye pencil glides on smooth with precise definition – all in one easy stroke. The contoured smudge tool makes blending easy. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for sensitive eyes and con… |: 0.02 Pounds |: 0.41 x 1.88 x 5.63 inches

Precise application in one stroke

Soft and easy to blend for a natural look

Ideal for contouring and smudging

Available in multiple colors

Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner, Onyx, 2 COUNT

From natural to bold definition, this waterproof and smudge-resistant eyeliner delivers color that stays true all day. This mechanical eyeliner swivels up and down, so the point always stays sharp. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.. Define Your Eye: No eye look is complete without Maybelline Eyeliner amp up the drama with a black eyeliner pen, get creative with your cat eye or just line your lids for a subtle look. This smudge-resistant liner comes in three versatile shades Taupe, Onyx, and Coal.

PROS

: Onyx |: Matte |: Gel |: Maybelline New York |: Gel

Define your eyes with precision and control

Create any eye look, from natural to dramatic

Waterproof and smudge resistant formula for long lasting wear

Self sharpening tip for on the go application

Maybelline New York Makeup Expert Wear Twin Eyebrow Pencils and Eyeliner Pencils

Looking for an eyeliner and brow filler that will last all day? Look no further than Maybelline New York’s Expert Wear Twin Eyebrow Pencils and Eyeliner Pencils. The waterproof formula ensures that your makeup will stay put through whatever the day throws your way. Plus, the two-in-one design means you can define your brows and line your eyes with just one product. So why wait? Pick up a pack of Maybelline’s Expert Wear Twin Eyebrow Pencils and Eyeliner Pencils today!

PROS

: Blonde |: Velvet |: Pencil |: Maybelline New York |: Pencil

Dual purpose pencils for brow filler and eyeliner

Waterproof formula lasts all day

Can be used lightly or darkly depending on your preference

Easy to correct mistakes

Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen, Blackest Black

Looking for an eyeliner that will stay put all day long? Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen is your perfect solution. This waterproof, transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and smear-proof eyeliner delivers intense jet black color that lasts up to 24 hours. With three unique flow-through pens, you can create any look you desire – from thin or thick lines to dots and dashes. The slim, tapered tip of the Sharp Line pen works well with the curve of your lash line, while the ballpoint shape of the Connect the Dots pen allows you to dot and draw along your lashes with precision. So go ahead and experiment with your look – with Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen

PROS

: Blackest Black |: Matte |: Liquid |: REVLON |: Liquid

The Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen is a professional liquid eyeliner that offers precision and control for a flawless line.

The pen’s long wearing and water resistant formula ensures lasting color all day long.

The specially designed brush tip allows for easy application, whether you’re creating a thin or thick line.

The Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen comes in both black and brown shades to complement any look.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Eyeliner – Black

Looking for an easy way to achieve a defined and long-lasting look? Then check out our e.l.f. Expert Liquid Liner! This smudge-proof liner is rich in color, making it perfect for creating any type of eye effect, whether you want a natural or dramatic look. Plus, the fine tip brush makes it easy to get precise definition without having to tug or pull on your eyelids. So why wait? Pick up our liquid liner today and see the results for yourself!

PROS

: Black |: Liquid |: E.l.f. |: Liquid |: 0.02 Pounds

Easy glide for a smooth and precise application

Smudge proof for all day wear

Rich color for high impact definition

Fine tip brush for natural or dramatic eye effects

Avon Glimmersticks Eye Liner, Blackest Black (3-Pack)

Looking for an eyeliner that won’t let you down? Avon’s Glimmersticks Eye Liner is perfect for creating precision lines with creamy, smooth color. The retractable design means no sharpening required, and the long-lasting formula ensures your look will stay put all day long. Plus, at just $6 per stick, it’s a great affordable option!

PROS

: Black |: Pencil |: Full |: AVON |: Pencil

The darkest, most intense black eye liner available

Glides on smoothly for a perfect line every time

Won’t smudge or fade throughout the day

Convenient three pack allows you to keep one at home, one in your purse, and one at work

byAlegory Acrylic Eye Liner / Lip Liner Organizer & Beauty Makeup Holder | 26 Space Makeup Pencil Organization Container Storage – Clear

byAlegory is excited to offer our newest acrylic eye liner / lip liner organizer. This design offers a small footprint to organize 26 many eye / lip liners while taking up less space. Our product is made from a single mold with the highest quality crystalline acrylic and no glued pieces. The size is 5Lx2.16Wx2.16H” | .34″ regular slots (20) | .50″ jumbo slots (6). It has been designed with 20 regular & 6 jumbo pencil slots to accommodate most products on the market today.

PROS

: Plastic, Acrylic |: Clear |: BY ALEGORY |: 5.39 x 2.36 x 2.17 inches |: 0.53 Pounds |: 1 Count |: Standard Packaging

Protects and organizes your eye liners and lip liners

Keeps your makeup drawer tidy and easy to access

Transparent design shows what you have at a glance

Compact size saves space on your vanity

Maybelline New York Define-a-line Eyeliner Makeup, Brownish Black, 2 Count

Maybelline New York Define-a-line Eyeliner Makeup is the perfect liner for precise definition. The mechanical pencil glides on smoothly, and the contoured smudge tool makes blending easy.

PROS

: Brownish Black |: Pencil |: Maybelline New York |: Pencil |: 0.87 x 2 x 5.75 inches

Define your eyes with this eyeliner makeup that comes in brownish black

The pen like applicator makes it easy to line and define your eyes

Precise, thin lines for a more natural look

Smudge proof and waterproof for all day wear