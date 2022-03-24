Top 10 Most Popular Eyeliner in 2022 | NYX, Maybelline, Revlon

|1
|NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Matte Liquid Liner, Waterproof Eyeliner – Black, Vegan Formula
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP
|2
|NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Matte Liquid Eyeliner – Brown
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP
|3
|Maybelline New York Define-A-Line Eyeliner, Ebony Black, 0.01 Ounce
Maybelline New York
|4
|Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner, Onyx, 2 COUNT
Maybelline New York
|5
|Maybelline New York Makeup Expert Wear Twin Eyebrow Pencils and Eyeliner Pencils
Maybelline New York
|6
|Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen, Blackest Black
REVLON
|7
|e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Eyeliner – Black
e.l.f.
|8
|Avon Glimmersticks Eye Liner, Blackest Black (3-Pack)
AVON
|9
|byAlegory Acrylic Eye Liner / Lip Liner Organizer & Beauty Makeup Holder | 26 Space Makeup Pencil Organization Container Storage – Clear
BY ALEGORY
|10
|Maybelline New York Define-a-line Eyeliner Makeup, Brownish Black, 2 Count
Maybelline New York
Color: Black | Finish Type: Matte | Item Form: Liquid | Brand: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP | Item Form: Liquid
PROS
Create precise lines with the ultra fine brush tip
The matte black formula offers exquisite matte finished, smudgeproof coverage
Can be used to create a range of looks, from classic to bold
Full range of NYX Professional Makeup eye makeup products
Color: Brown | Finish Type: Matte | Item Form: Liquid | Coverage: Full | Brand: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP
PROS
Waterproof and long lasting
Precise tip for easy, fluid lines
Wide variety of colors to choose from
Color: Ebony Black | Brand: Maybelline New York | Product Benefits: No sharpening necessary! Our mechanical eye pencil glides on smooth with precise definition – all in one easy stroke. The contoured smudge tool makes blending easy. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.No sharpening necessary! Our mechanical eye pencil glides on smooth with precise definition – all in one easy stroke. The contoured smudge tool makes blending easy. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for sensitive eyes and con… | Item Weight: 0.02 Pounds | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 0.41 x 1.88 x 5.63 inches
PROS
Precise application in one stroke
Soft and easy to blend for a natural look
Ideal for contouring and smudging
Available in multiple colors
Color: Onyx | Finish Type: Matte | Item Form: Gel | Brand: Maybelline New York | Item Form: Gel
PROS
Define your eyes with precision and control
Create any eye look, from natural to dramatic
Waterproof and smudge resistant formula for long lasting wear
Self sharpening tip for on the go application
Color: Blonde | Finish Type: Velvet | Item Form: Pencil | Brand: Maybelline New York | Item Form: Pencil
PROS
Dual purpose pencils for brow filler and eyeliner
Waterproof formula lasts all day
Can be used lightly or darkly depending on your preference
Easy to correct mistakes
Color: Blackest Black | Finish Type: Matte | Item Form: Liquid | Brand: REVLON | Item Form: Liquid
PROS
The Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen is a professional liquid eyeliner that offers precision and control for a flawless line.
The pen’s long wearing and water resistant formula ensures lasting color all day long.
The specially designed brush tip allows for easy application, whether you’re creating a thin or thick line.
The Revlon ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen comes in both black and brown shades to complement any look.
Color: Black | Item Form: Liquid | Brand: E.l.f. | Item Form: Liquid | Item Weight: 0.02 Pounds
PROS
Easy glide for a smooth and precise application
Smudge proof for all day wear
Rich color for high impact definition
Fine tip brush for natural or dramatic eye effects
Color: Black | Item Form: Pencil | Coverage: Full | Brand: AVON | Item Form: Pencil
PROS
The darkest, most intense black eye liner available
Glides on smoothly for a perfect line every time
Won’t smudge or fade throughout the day
Convenient three pack allows you to keep one at home, one in your purse, and one at work
Material: Plastic, Acrylic | Color: Clear | Brand: BY ALEGORY | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 5.39 x 2.36 x 2.17 inches | Item Weight: 0.53 Pounds | Unit Count: 1 Count | Package Type: Standard Packaging
PROS
Protects and organizes your eye liners and lip liners
Keeps your makeup drawer tidy and easy to access
Transparent design shows what you have at a glance
Compact size saves space on your vanity
Color: Brownish Black | Item Form: Pencil | Brand: Maybelline New York | Item Form: Pencil | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 0.87 x 2 x 5.75 inches
PROS
Define your eyes with this eyeliner makeup that comes in brownish black
The pen like applicator makes it easy to line and define your eyes
Precise, thin lines for a more natural look
Smudge proof and waterproof for all day wear