Top 10 Makeup & Cosmetic Train Travel Cases | Pick From The BEST!

|1
|Makeup Train Case Professional Adjustable – 6 Trays Cosmetic Cases Makeup Storage Organizer Box with Lock and Compartments 14 Inch Large Black
|2
|Joligrace Makeup Train Case Portable Cosmetic Box Jewelry Organizer Lockable with Keys and Mirror 2-Tier Trays Carrying with Handle Makeup Storage Box – Mermaid Pink
|3
|Joligrace Makeup Train Case Cosmetic Box 10 Inches Jewelry Organizer Professional 3 Tiers Trays with Mirror and Brush Holder Lockable Key Portable Travel Mermaid Pink
|4
|Joligrace Makeup Train Case Cosmetic Organizer Box Lockable with 3 Trays and a Brush Holder White Love Pattern with Mirror
|5
|Relavel Cosmetic Case Makeup Case Travel Train Case Professional Portable Cosmetic Artist Storage Bag with Adjustable Dividers for Cosmetics Makeup Brushes and Adjustable Shoulder Strap (Rose Gold)
|6
|Relavel Makeup Case Large Makeup Bag Professional Train Case 16.5 inches Travel Cosmetic Organizer Brush Holder Waterproof Makeup Artist Storage Box
|7
|MONSTINA Makeup Train Cases Professional Travel Makeup Bag Cosmetic Cases Organizer Portable Storage Bag for Cosmetics Makeup Brushes Toiletry Travel Accessories Black
|8
|Yaheetech 4 in 1 Professional Makeup Train Case Rolling Cosmetic Trolley Makeup Case Organizer Makeup Travel Case
|9
|Joligrace Makeup Box Train Case – Professional 13.5 Inch Portable Aluminum Cosmetic Organizer Storage Box with 4 Adjustable Dividers Trays, 2 Locks and Shoulder Strap
|10
|Makeup Case 6 Trays Large 14″ x 8.5″ x 11″ Train Cases Cosmetic Organizer Storage Box by Joligrace – Star Pattern
PROS
Large size box with compartments for makeup storage
Adjustable tray with dividers
Deep bottom compartment
Heavy duty strap and safe lock
PROS
Durable and protective makeup case
Large mirror panel for easy makeup application
Portable and lockable for travel
Professional quality construction
PROS
Pretty pink mermaid style
Cantilever 3 Tier trays with mirror and brush holder
Spacious and practical
PROS
Differentiate yourself from others with the characterized pattern
Convenient 3 tier trays with a mirror
Portable brush holder
Holds higher items to the top
PROS
A professional cosmetic case that’s perfect for traveling
Comes with mesh zipper, elastic pocket with flap, and adjustable dividers
Chic rose gold PU leather and silver metal double zipper head
Can adjust the dividers to fit different cosmetics
PROS
Large capacity makeup case
Easily carried with shoulder strap and build in shoulder pad
DIY your own space with adjustable dividers
More compartments for convenient use
PROS
Keep your cosmetics and accessories neatly organized and easy to find
Super lightweight and portable, perfect for travel
Easy to clean and care for
DIY space: separable sections let you customize the case to your needs
PROS
Professional makeup case–This makeup case is perfect for traveling with your cosmetics. It is made out of durable materials and has a professional look that will make you feel like a star.
Spinner wheels The four spinner wheels on the bottom of the case make it easy to move around, so you can take your makeup wherever you go.
Removable trays The four trays are removable, which makes it easy to store and access your cosmetics. You can also adjust the dividers to create compartments that fit your needs.
Large storage space The case has a large storage space on the bottom that can hold all of your cosmetics and accessories.
PROS
♦ The makeup case is professional in appearance and color with a specially made handle.
♦ The four adjustable trays make it possible to store a variety of cosmetic products.
♦ It is spacious and practical, perfect for daily use or travel.
PROS
LARGE SPACE MAKEUP CASE XL size box with compartments for makeup storage.Organize all lipsticks,foundations and palettes.Keep the makeup area clean and neat.
ADJUSTABLE TRAY WITH DIVIDERS All 6 trays can be customized,adjust them to different length for various size makeups so that they don’t spill.
DEEP BOTTOM COMPARTMENT Easy access to the bottom.Change the bottom compartment size by removing the dividers and contain larger items.
HEAVY DUTY STRAP & SAFE LOCK Buckle in and ready to move even when fully loaded with makeup.Latch locks with tone of voice: Professional