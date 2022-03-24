Top 10 Makeup Cleansing Gels 2022 | By User Reviews & Ratings

|1
|Gel Remover for Eyelash Extension Glue Stacy Lash (0.51 fl
STACY LASH
|2
|Neutrogena Makeup Remover Melting Balm to Oil with Vitamin E
Neutrogena
|3
|Eyelash Extension Gel Remover/Glam Gel Remover 15ml / Free Acetone/Quickly and Easily Removes Eyelash Extension Adhesive/Fast Dissolution Time (Gel) (Gel)
Mybeautyeyes
|4
|Clinique Rinse Off Eye Makeup Solvent, 4.2 Ounce,COSCLI014A
Clinique
|5
|Eyelash Extension Remover Forabeli Pink Gel Lash Remover for Lash Extensions
Forabeli
|6
|Osmosis Skincare Enzyme Cleanser, Purify, 1.7 Oz
|7
|3INA MAKEUP – Vegan – Cruelty Free – The Blue Gel Cleanser
3ina
|8
|9
|MAKE UP FOR EVER Sens’Eyes – Waterproof Sensitive Eye Cleanser 3.38 oz
Make Up For Ever
|10
Gel Remover for Eyelash Extension Glue Stacy Lash (0.51 fl
Color: Blue | Brand: STACY LASH | Item Volume: 15 Milliliters
PROS
Dissolves lash adhesive in 60 seconds for a quick and efficient removal
Offers quicker and more efficient lashes removal
Comes with a new, super active power formula
Is professional grade and salon safe
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Melting Balm to Oil with Vitamin E
PROS
Removes makeup mistakes quickly and easily
Formulated with Vitamin E for gentle, nourishing results
Small, travel friendly size is perfect for on the go touch ups
“Professional” tone lends a feeling of trust and expertise
Eyelash Extension Gel Remover/Glam Gel Remover 15ml / Free Acetone/Quickly and Easily Removes Eyelash Extension Adhesive/Fast Dissolution Time (Gel) (Gel)
PROS
Dissolves eyelash adhesive in 1 2 minutes
Easy to handle and doesn’t flow easily
Acetone free and safe to use
Clinique Rinse Off Eye Makeup Solvent, 4.2 Ounce,COSCLI014A
Skin Type: All | Product Benefits: Makeup Removal | Special Ingredients: Paraben Free. Phthalate Free. Sulfate Free. SLS Free. Talc Free. Silicone Free. Mineral Oil Free. Alcohol Free. Gluten Free. 100% Vegan Ingredients.Paraben Free. Phthalate Free. Sulfate Free. SLS Free. Talc Free. Silicone Free. Mineral Oil Free. Alcohol Free. Gluten Free. 100% Vegan Ingredients. | Item Form: Lotion | Item Form: Lotion
PROS
Quick and easy to use
Removes all traces of eye makeup
Leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed
Suitable for all skin types
Eyelash Extension Remover Forabeli Pink Gel Lash Remover for Lash Extensions
Compatible Material: Porcelain | Color: Pink | Brand: Forabeli | Package Information: Bottle | Item Volume: 10 Milliliters
PROS
Safe and easy to use
Quickly dissolves lash adhesive
Gel formula prevents contact with eyes
Osmosis Skincare Enzyme Cleanser, Purify, 1.7 Oz
Use for: Whole Body | Brand: Osmosis Skincare | Recommended Uses For Product: Spa | Scent: Grapefruit, Pineapple, Orange | Skin Type: All
PROS
Gently and effectively remove all traces of dirt, makeup, and oils with this enzyme cleanser
Soothe and refresh your skin with purifying ingredients that help to minimize the appearance of pores
Suitable for all skin types
Can be used morning or evening
3INA MAKEUP – Vegan – Cruelty Free – The Blue Gel Cleanser
Skin Type: All | Product Benefits: Smooths,Cleanser | Item Form: Gel | Use for: Face | Item Form: Gel
PROS
Removes impurities and makeup residuals
Gives skin a firming and plumping sensation
Contains Aloe Vera and Hamamelis to smooth, calm, and refresh your skin
Perfect for all skin types, especially delicate or sensitive skin
PROS
Removes dirt, oil and makeup without harsh chemicals
Gentle enough for daily use on all skin types
Leaves skin clean, refreshed and hydrated
Non irritating, sulfate free and vegan
MAKE UP FOR EVER Sens’Eyes – Waterproof Sensitive Eye Cleanser 3.38 oz
PROS
Instantly removes impurities and waterproof makeup
Gentle, lightweight cleanser that won’t leave eyelids feeling greasy
Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested for safety
PROS
Gently exfoliates and polishes the skin
Removes makeup and impurities
Reveals a brighter, more radiant complexion