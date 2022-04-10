Top 10 Best Professional UV Nail Dryers by User Reviews

SUNUV 48W UV LED Professional Nail Lamp for Gel Nail Polish Curing UV Light Nail Dryer 5 Fingernails & Toenails with Sensor, 39 PCS LED Beads SUN3 Valentine Gift for Woman Mom Girl

The SUNUV 48W UV LED Professional Nail Lamp is the perfect tool for curing all types of gel nail polish, from base coats to top coats and color gels. With its advanced dual optical wavelength technology (365nm+405nm), it works with all kinds of UV and LED gel nail polish, making it ideal for both home and salon use. The wide-enough zone and uniform light distribution make it easy to cure all five fingernails at once, while the durable LED beads have a lifetime of up to 50,000 hours for long-lasting use.

PROS

: White |: Traditional |: SUNUV |: 节能 |: Acrylic

Cure all kinds of gel nail polishes

39 pieces durable 50000hrs lifetime LED beads are evenly distributed inside

Fashion appearance and wide enough zone make it easier to cure 5 fingernails

Melodysusie UV LED Nail Lamp True 54W Professional Nail Dryer for Gel Nail Polish Curing Lamp with 3 Timer Setting

Introducing the Melodysusie UV LED Nail Lamp True 54W Professional Nail Dryer – the perfect device for curing all types of gel nail polish quickly and efficiently. Featuring advanced LED technology with 30 pcs dual UV beads, this powerful nail lamp has a high output of 54 watts to cure gels fast and effectively with no harm to your eyes or hands. With an auto sensor and 3 timer settings, it’s easy to operate and power-saving, making it the ideal choice for salon use or at-home mani/pedis. Get perfectly cured gel nails every time with the Melodysusie UV LED Nail Lamp True 54W Professional Nail Dryer!

PROS

: White |: Modern |: Plastic |: MelodySusie |: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylic

Cure all nail gel polishes

Advanced technology with 30 dual LED UV beads and 54 watts high power

Power saving with hands in/hands out sensor and 3 timer settings

Low heat and comfortable to use

MelodySusie 48W UV LED Nail Lamp Professional Nail Dryer with 4 Timer Setting and Automatic Sensor for Gel Nails Polish

Tired of waiting forever for your nails to dry? MelodySusie’s 48W LED nail lamp is the solution! With 4 timer settings, this dryer can be set to dry your nails quickly and painlessly. Plus, with its LG dual light source, it emits a wide range of wavelengths that are perfect for curing all kinds of LED and UV gel polishes. So why wait? Order your MelodySusie nail lamp today!

PROS

: Black |: Gel |: MelodySusie |: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene |: 7.1″D x 8.4″W x 3.3″H

Powerful 48W LED nail lamp

Emits 365nm 405nm wavelength

LG dual light source

4 timer settings: 15s, 30s, 60s, 90s

LCD screen displays countdown

UV Light for Nails, Joytii 82W UV LED Nail Lamp with 3 Timers

Looking for a professional-grade UV light for your nails? Look no further than the Joytii 82W UV LED Nail Lamp! This powerful lamp is capable of curing all kinds of gel polishes quickly and efficiently. With 3 timer settings and an automatic sensor, it’s easy to get the perfect cure every time. Plus, the LCD display makes it easy to keep track of the remaining curing time. And if that wasn’t enough, this lamp also features temperature protection to help prevent overheating. So why wait? Get the Joytii 82W UV LED Nail Lamp today and start enjoying salon-quality results at home!

PROS

: Black |: Gel |: MelodySusie |: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene |: 7.1″D x 8.4″W x 3.3″H

Quick and easy to use dries all kinds of gel polish

LCD Display shows time left on drying cycle

Smart Sensor lamp turns off when hands are removed

Temperature protection maintains a safe temperature for curing

Skymore 86W LED Nail Lamp, Professional Nail Dryer with 4 Timer Setting

This professional LED nail lamp is perfect for curing all types of nail polish quickly and easily. With 4 timer settings, it’s adjustable to your needs, and the portable design makes it easy to take with you wherever you go.

PROS

: Skymore |: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene |: 8.27″D x 8.27″W x 4.72″H |: LED |: Corded Electric

Professional salon quality

4 timer settings for different drying times

Automatic sensor turns off the lamp when your hands are removed

LCD display shows the timer and temperature

Portable and easy to store

Makartt UV LED Nail Lamp 48W Professional Nail Dryer with 3 Timer Setting UV Light for Nails Polish LED UV Nail lamp for Gel Nails Fast Dry Nail Curing Light for Salon Nail Art Equipment C-07

Quickly dry your nails with the Makartt UV LED Nail Lamp 48W Professional Nail Dryer. This top of the line nail dryer comes with 24pcs dual source lamp beads-LED and 365nm-405nm wavelength light shorten curing time and dries all gels in 60s. The smart sensor automatically cures nails for 99s, making it ideal for home and salon use. The Makartt UV LED Nail Lamp can cure all gel nails, such as base coat, top coat, color gel, hard gels, builder, acrylic, sculpture gel, gem glue etc. (not for regular nail polish), and cures 5 fingernails or toenails at the same time. Get salon quality

PROS

: 48w |: Modern |: Plastic |: Makartt |: Stainless Steel

Quick Drying: The nail dryer comes with 24pcs dual source lamp beads LED and 365nm 405nm wavelength light that shorten curing time and cure all gels in 60s.

Automatic Sensor: No need to press any keys! The automatic sensor works for 99s.

Ideal for Home and Salon Use: Cure all your gel polishes with this UV light for nails, whether you’re doing them at home or in a salon.

Save Your Money: This is a portable and easy to use nail dryer that will save you money in the long run.

80W Nail Lamp, BOLASEN UV LED Nail Lamp with 42 Light Beads

Introducing the 80W Nail Lamp- perfect for curing all types of nail gel! With new professional designed UV+LED 365/405nm dual light source, this lamp is applicable to curing almost ALL nail gels on the market! 42 light beads evenly distributed provide quick and efficient drying without any black hands.

PROS

: White |: 80W |: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene |: BOLASEN |: 80W with Handle

cures all types of gel polish

80 watts of power for quick drying

42 light beads for even curing

safe to use with no harmful UV or LED light

UV LED Nail Lamp 178W, Professional Nail Dryer Machine

Looking for a professional-grade UV LED nail lamp? Look no further than the OVLUX PRO UV LED Curing Lamp! This top-of-the-line nail dryer can be used for drying most types of nail gel polish and extensions, including hard gels, UV/LED gels, CND Shellac, OPI, sculpture, guilders, and builders. The built-in LCD screen displays UV nail-drying time and is equipped with a time memory function that you can set in 10, 30, 60 or 99 seconds low heat mode. Plus, our professional fingernail and toenail UV nail lamp has infra-red sensors that automatically turn on or off the gel nail light

PROS

: White |: Professional nail lamp 72W |: Plastic |: OVLUX |: LED

The Smart UV LED Nail Lamp has a digital time display that can be set for 10, 30, 60, or 99 seconds.

The UV nail lamp has infra red sensors that will automatically turn on or off the machine when you slide your hand or foot in and out.

The machine is spacious enough to fit both hands and feet.

This product is professional grade and can be used for drying most types of nails gels including hard gels, UV/LED gels, CND Shellac, OPI, sculpture, guilders, and builders.

150W UV LED Nail Lamp for Gel Polish,Fast LED UV Dryer Nail Curing Light with 57 Lamp Beads Auto Sensor

Are you looking for a powerful and fast LED nail curing lamp? Look no further than our 150W UV LED nail lamp! This advanced dual light bead technology simulation cures your nails quickly and painlessly. With 57 UV+LED lights scattered evenly on the top and sides of the lamp, your nails will be properly cured every time. Plus, our LED UV nail dryer comes with an infrared automatic sensing function and four timers so you can do your nails anytime, anywhere.

PROS

: Purple |: Gel |: RAYOCON |: LED |: 150 watts

Dual light beads technology simulates UV sunlight for a fast, painless experience

150W high power cures nail gel polish faster

57 UV+LED lights are scattered evenly on the top and sides of the lamp for proper curing

infrared automatic sensing function turns on when hands/feet are placed in the lamp, no additional operations required

4 timers (10s, 30s, 60s, 99min) allow you to customize your curing time

Gelish 18G Plus Comfort Cure 36 Watt LED High Performance Gel Curing Light

If you want a top-quality gel curing light that won’t break the bank, the Gelish 18G Plus Comfort Cure 36 Watt LED High Performance Gel Curing Light is a great option. This lamp features powerful LED bulbs that cure gels quickly and evenly, without any hot spots. It also has a comfortable ergonomic design, so you can use it for extended periods of time without fatigue. Plus, the included timer ensures that your gels are cured perfectly every time.

PROS

: White |: Traditional |: Gel |: Gelish |: Aluminum

The lamp is cheaper alternative to other lamps on the market.

It cures Gelish 18G Plus Comfort Cure 36 Watt LED High Performance Gel Curing Light in a shorter amount of time.

The light is more powerful than traditional UV lights, meaning it cures the gel quicker and more effectively.