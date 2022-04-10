Top 10 Best Professional UV Nail Dryers by User Reviews

|1
SUNUV 48W UV LED Professional Nail Lamp for Gel Nail Polish Curing UV Light Nail Dryer 5 Fingernails & Toenails with Sensor, 39 PCS LED Beads SUN3 Valentine Gift for Woman Mom Girl
Melodysusie UV LED Nail Lamp True 54W Professional Nail Dryer for Gel Nail Polish Curing Lamp with 3 Timer Setting
MelodySusie 48W UV LED Nail Lamp Professional Nail Dryer with 4 Timer Setting and Automatic Sensor for Gel Nails Polish
UV Light for Nails, Joytii 82W UV LED Nail Lamp with 3 Timers
Skymore 86W LED Nail Lamp, Professional Nail Dryer with 4 Timer Setting
Makartt UV LED Nail Lamp 48W Professional Nail Dryer with 3 Timer Setting UV Light for Nails Polish LED UV Nail lamp for Gel Nails Fast Dry Nail Curing Light for Salon Nail Art Equipment C-07
80W Nail Lamp, BOLASEN UV LED Nail Lamp with 42 Light Beads
UV LED Nail Lamp 178W, Professional Nail Dryer Machine
150W UV LED Nail Lamp for Gel Polish,Fast LED UV Dryer Nail Curing Light with 57 Lamp Beads Auto Sensor
|Gelish 18G Plus Comfort Cure 36 Watt LED High Performance Gel Curing Light
SUNUV 48W UV LED Professional Nail Lamp for Gel Nail Polish Curing UV Light Nail Dryer 5 Fingernails & Toenails with Sensor, 39 PCS LED Beads SUN3 Valentine Gift for Woman Mom Girl
Color: White | Style: Traditional | Brand: SUNUV | Special Feature: 节能 | Shade Material: Acrylic
PROS
Cure all kinds of gel nail polishes
39 pieces durable 50000hrs lifetime LED beads are evenly distributed inside
Fashion appearance and wide enough zone make it easier to cure 5 fingernails
Melodysusie UV LED Nail Lamp True 54W Professional Nail Dryer for Gel Nail Polish Curing Lamp with 3 Timer Setting
Color: White | Style: Modern | Material: Plastic | Brand: MelodySusie | Shade Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylic
PROS
Cure all nail gel polishes
Advanced technology with 30 dual LED UV beads and 54 watts high power
Power saving with hands in/hands out sensor and 3 timer settings
Low heat and comfortable to use
MelodySusie 48W UV LED Nail Lamp Professional Nail Dryer with 4 Timer Setting and Automatic Sensor for Gel Nails Polish
Color: Black | Material: Gel | Brand: MelodySusie | Shade Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene | Product Dimensions: 7.1″D x 8.4″W x 3.3″H
PROS
Powerful 48W LED nail lamp
Emits 365nm 405nm wavelength
LG dual light source
4 timer settings: 15s, 30s, 60s, 90s
LCD screen displays countdown
UV Light for Nails, Joytii 82W UV LED Nail Lamp with 3 Timers
Color: Black | Material: Gel | Brand: MelodySusie | Shade Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene | Product Dimensions: 7.1″D x 8.4″W x 3.3″H
PROS
Quick and easy to use dries all kinds of gel polish
LCD Display shows time left on drying cycle
Smart Sensor lamp turns off when hands are removed
Temperature protection maintains a safe temperature for curing
Skymore 86W LED Nail Lamp, Professional Nail Dryer with 4 Timer Setting
Brand: Skymore | Shade Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene | Product Dimensions: 8.27″D x 8.27″W x 4.72″H | Light Source Type: LED | Power Source: Corded Electric
PROS
Professional salon quality
4 timer settings for different drying times
Automatic sensor turns off the lamp when your hands are removed
LCD display shows the timer and temperature
Portable and easy to store
Makartt UV LED Nail Lamp 48W Professional Nail Dryer with 3 Timer Setting UV Light for Nails Polish LED UV Nail lamp for Gel Nails Fast Dry Nail Curing Light for Salon Nail Art Equipment C-07
Color: 48w | Style: Modern | Material: Plastic | Brand: Makartt | Shade Material: Stainless Steel
PROS
Quick Drying: The nail dryer comes with 24pcs dual source lamp beads LED and 365nm 405nm wavelength light that shorten curing time and cure all gels in 60s.
Automatic Sensor: No need to press any keys! The automatic sensor works for 99s.
Ideal for Home and Salon Use: Cure all your gel polishes with this UV light for nails, whether you’re doing them at home or in a salon.
Save Your Money: This is a portable and easy to use nail dryer that will save you money in the long run.
80W Nail Lamp, BOLASEN UV LED Nail Lamp with 42 Light Beads
Color: White | Style: 80W | Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene | Brand: BOLASEN | Pattern: 80W with Handle
PROS
cures all types of gel polish
80 watts of power for quick drying
42 light beads for even curing
safe to use with no harmful UV or LED light
UV LED Nail Lamp 178W, Professional Nail Dryer Machine
Color: White | Style: Professional nail lamp 72W | Material: Plastic | Brand: OVLUX | Light Source Type: LED
PROS
The Smart UV LED Nail Lamp has a digital time display that can be set for 10, 30, 60, or 99 seconds.
The UV nail lamp has infra red sensors that will automatically turn on or off the machine when you slide your hand or foot in and out.
The machine is spacious enough to fit both hands and feet.
This product is professional grade and can be used for drying most types of nails gels including hard gels, UV/LED gels, CND Shellac, OPI, sculpture, guilders, and builders.
150W UV LED Nail Lamp for Gel Polish,Fast LED UV Dryer Nail Curing Light with 57 Lamp Beads Auto Sensor
Color: Purple | Material: Gel | Brand: RAYOCON | Light Source Type: LED | Wattage: 150 watts
PROS
Dual light beads technology simulates UV sunlight for a fast, painless experience
150W high power cures nail gel polish faster
57 UV+LED lights are scattered evenly on the top and sides of the lamp for proper curing
infrared automatic sensing function turns on when hands/feet are placed in the lamp, no additional operations required
4 timers (10s, 30s, 60s, 99min) allow you to customize your curing time
Gelish 18G Plus Comfort Cure 36 Watt LED High Performance Gel Curing Light
Color: White | Style: Traditional | Material: Gel | Brand: Gelish | Shade Material: Aluminum
PROS
The lamp is cheaper alternative to other lamps on the market.
It cures Gelish 18G Plus Comfort Cure 36 Watt LED High Performance Gel Curing Light in a shorter amount of time.
The light is more powerful than traditional UV lights, meaning it cures the gel quicker and more effectively.