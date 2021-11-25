The Zolciak-Biermann family Pictures over the years

Prince Williams/FilmMagic; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Janette Pellegrini/WireImage; Courtesy Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Growing and changing constantly! Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s family has grown and changed in front of the world’s attention when they appeared as part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the spinoff Don’t Be Tardy.

Kim as well as husband Kroy Biermann, who’s seven years younger than her they are parents to three sons Kroy Jr., Kash and Kane and daughter Kaia. She was a former NFL player has also adopted two of her daughter’s, Brielle Biermann as well as Ariana Biermann who were from previous relationships in July 2013.

Brielle’s perpetually changing appearance, due by lip injectors is being encouraged from her mom. “Why not? Make it happen,” Kim said during her interview in Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” songstress has also acknowledged having work done, but she denied having plastic surgery on her face in an interview together with Andy Cohen.

Kim only revealed the news site DailyGossip in September of 2018 that she was experiencing a breast reduction. “I just wanted a cup size smaller,” she stated when she was in her 20s. “Feeling fab at 40! !”

Kim spoke in an interview with Us in July of 2018 about the backlash her family has received over the years. “When you speak about my children and their children, it can sometimes have an influence on me. We don’t even have a family as that,” she noted. “A majority of people who do not even consider themselves to be a true follower or genuine fan, it’s someone who just goes on every page and becomes negative ultimately. My kids are certainly sensitive, and so is my husband.”

Another Zolciak-Biermann baby could be on the way as well. Kroy, the “House of Kim” podcast host and Kroy often discussed plans for the birth of baby No. 7. Don’t Be Tardy, which was cancelled in May 2021, after eight seasons.

Scroll down to look back on the Zolciak-Biermann family’s changes over time.

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

July 2008

Kim was the first participant on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the seasons from 1 through 4. NeNe Leakes Sheree Whitfield, DeShawn snow, and Lisa Wu were also full-time when the show premiered on Bravo in 2008.

Credit: Brian To/FilmMagic

October 10, 2010

The “Google Me” singer showed an entirely different style at an Real Housewives screening in West Hollywood in the year 2010.

Credit: Wilford Harewood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

2011

The reality star revealed in November of 2010 the couple Kroy would be expecting their very first child. Kroy Jr. was born to the couple Kroy Junior. in June of 2011 and got married in November.

Credit: Prince Williams/FilmMagic

November 11, 2011

Kim was photographed with her lookalikes Ariana Kim posed with her look-alikes Ariana Brielle at Reginae’s daughter of Lil Wayne’s at her 13th birthday celebration in Atlanta.

Credit: Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

2011

A radiant Brielle is almost impossible to recognize in this throwback photo in season four of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Credit: Courtesy Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

June 2012

Kim was blessed with her son Kash during August of 2012. The mom of two proudly was seen sporting her baby bump during her pregnancy in June 2012 when the five family members had a relaxing time on an inflatable boat.

Credit: Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

2013

Brielle had darker locks when she was production for the second season of spinoff family show Don’t Be Tardy.

Credit: Courtesy Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

October 2013,

Brielle was a little silly with her younger brother Kroy and was all sophisticated while getting dressed in her formal homecoming dress.

Credit: Courtesy Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

January 2014

Kim confirmed her fifth child in June 2013, only nine months after having Kash. The Bravo model was blessed with twins Kane and Kaia in November of 2013. She posted a few sweet photos of her tiny babies less than two months after they were born.

Credit: Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

2014

The youngest of Kim’s children, Kaia, fit right in during filming Don’t Be Tardy season 3.

Credit: Janette Pellegrini/WireImage

September 2016

Brielle has a new style as she grew older. When she spoke about having fillers in November of 2015, Brielle called her lips “my biggest insecurity.”

Credit: Courtesy Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

August 2017

Kim confessed on the Instagram fans her followers that the actress “lost it” when Kash began kindergarten in August of 2017. The TV host shared photos of her with her husband Kroy and her two their sons Kash as well as Kroy Jr. during the school’s first day when she was gushing about her sons.

Credit: Courtesy Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

July 2018, July

Ariana was seen twinning with her mother and sister Brielle but she denied having lip injections. “I’m so over people asking me this, I am 16 dude I’ve had no plastic surgery what so ever,” she said on her Instagram Story in July of 2018.

Credit: Courtesy Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

December 2018

Big family! Brielle, Ariana, Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia and Kane pose for an intimate family photo together with Santa to celebrate the Christmas season in 2018.

Credit: Courtesy Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

January 2019,

The twins’ mom called their twins “mini Kroy & Kim” on Instagram as the pair skated on ice in January of 2019.

Credit: Courtesy Brielle Biermann/Instagram

January 2019,

Brielle has announced that she received her lips filled with fillers removed in January of 2019. “Dissolved my lips yesterday… gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “2020 new year , new me! Blue and black for several days.”

January 2020

“This face ‘Dont Be Tardy’ Season 8 is a wrap for the kids ,” Kim wrote in her blog alongside an adorable snap of Kaia growing up as they filmed confessionals for their family-oriented reality show.

February 2020

Brielle displayed her dark locks in February of 2020. “Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle,” she said at the time.

Via US Magazine