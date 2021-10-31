The Greatest Halloween Celeb Couples Costumes

Courtesy of Glen Coco Oropeza/Kourtney Kardashian/Insagram

The couple who spooks each other and stays together. After the rather quiet mood of Halloween 2020, celebrities have improved their game for 2021.

Kourtney Kardashian as well as her fiancé, Travis Barker, kicked things off a week earlier, dressing as the real-life punk icons Nancy Spungen as well as Sid Vicious. The Blink-182 drummer, who is 45 was sporting a spikey costume and a leather jacket for his costume change into the ex- Sex Pistols bassist, while the Poosh founder 42-year-old rocker had a blonde hairdo and mesh T-shirt to represent the late girlfriend of the rocker.

“Till death do us part,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians actor captioned a collection of Instagram images of the couple dressed in their best Halloween costumes. “Our love will never dieeee,” the singer wrote in the comment section of his girlfriend’s blog post.

The oldest Kardashian Sister is big lover of Halloween. She decorates her home with a variety of scary accessories each year. In 2021, she erected two massive skeletons in front of an entrance in her backyard, and covered a dining area with spiderwebs, candelabras and other bones.

In a nod to the great horror movie villains, Seth Green and his wife, Clare Grant, dressed as Chucky and his bride couple of days prior to October 31. “Spooky Season in full effect,” the Family Guy star, 47 posted a caption to an Instagram picture of the couple’s outfit.

The bizarre fashion moment was a huge success with Green’s fans and fans. “Every. Day,” commented his ex-costar and friend Breckin Meyer. “FROM now. You guys dress like this. Every single day. Every day.”

Joel McHale declared the couple as the first champions of Halloween. He wrote “You guys win.” In a reference to the classic Child’s Play movie, Wil Wheaton laughed “Please be my friend to the end.”

Others took the family-friendly path, including their children in their outfits. Duck Dynasty alumni Sadie Robertson dressed as Wendy to her husband Christian Huff’s Peter Pan, with their five-month-old daughter, Honey acting as a miniature Tinkerbell.

“Love this cuteness!” Honey’s grandmother Korie Robertson shared her thoughts on Instagram. The former reality TV star was 48 and noted she wore Sadie 24, 24 in a similar style as a baby.

“This very same Tink costume has been making dreams come true for 22 years,” Korie said. “You know the expression. When you make a wish on the stars.”

Scroll down to check out the most beautiful costume choices of the celeb couple’s Halloween in 2021:

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

“Mom and Dad just returned from the #1940s to remind you to tune in today for #LiveHalloween It’s Out Of This World ,” the New Jersey native captioned an October 29 Instagram photo of the couple.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover

In their first Halloween as couples The Winter House stars dressed to look stunning in the roles of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. After sharing a number of selfies in Instagram Story on the 29th of October, DeSorbo, who was throwing her blonde wig over her shoulder, was contemplating, “Wait am I dying my hair?”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

The couple made heads turn when they were Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

Clare Grant and Seth Green

The spooky couple dressed as horror icons Chucky and his wife.

Christian Huff and Sadie Roberston

The twosome included their baby daughter in their Peter Pan-inspired style.

