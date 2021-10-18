Discovery, Inc.

The path to the altar isn’t always smooth! The brand new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is on the way, and it seems that there’s drama in the coming weeks.

Like every season, Season 5 will feature seven couples who begin to get acquainted in long-distance relationships, before they start the process of applying for K-1 visas.

While all of the duos are brand new in this 90 Day franchise, there is one name in the cast that could already be familiar to fans: Usman “SojaBoy” Umar. Umar is a Nigerian musician, who is 32 has previously appeared on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, that aired in the year 2020.

After breaking up with former wife Lisa Hamme, Usman is currently in a relationship with the name of Kim.

“I flew halfway across the world to meet the man of my dreams,” the 50-year-old San Diego native says during the teaser that was that was released on Monday, the 18th of October. “I sent him a message and he responded and I was like”Oh, my God and that’s when I discovered the world-renowned star Usman, a.k.a. SojaBoy.”

Things take a twist but then Kim is invited by Usman to film a shooting for one of his songs. “Why would you bring me here to shoot a video about another woman?” she inquires before throwing a drink into his face.

Memphis the 34-year-old divorcee from Michigan Also, she gets into problems with her boyfriend, Hamza. She asks Hamza, a Tunisia native, who is 28, for a prenuptial arrangement however, he refuses this request and tells her there aren’t any prenups in his country.

This doesn’t stop Memphis who responds, “If you do not sign, I do not want to marry you.”

While this is happening, the an engineer from the automotive industry Gino is in the process of forming a romantic relationship with Jasmine who is who is a teacher of Panama City, Panama.

“Jasmine is my soulmate, and I haven’t even met her yet,” the 51-year-old Michigan resident declares within the video. “To be honest, she’s out of my league.”

The honeymoon may not lastlong, since in the teaser the two fight over whether Gino was conversing with a different woman.

“Were you texting with her, yes or no?” Jasmine 34 asks. “I hate you because you broke my f-king heart!” In a voiceover Gino declares, “I think I made a big mistake.”

The fifth season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on TLC on Sunday, December 12 on December 12, at 8 p.m. ET. The stream will also be accessible for streaming via Discovery+. Discovery+ app.

Ben and Mahogany

Ben 52-year-old Ben is an ex-pastor from Michigan who is looking to expand his horizons after decades of adhering to strict religious rules. He began a romance with Mahogany who is a young woman aged 24 from Peru who he met through her DMs However, Ben’s family and acquaintances are concerned that he’s never talked to his bride-to-be.

Ella and Johnny

In the wake of meeting Jinan, China, native Johnny 34, through an app for dating 29-year-old Ella is hoping to engage after the pandemic and travel restrictions have kept them separated for more than one year. They think they’ve discovered their perfect match in each other, but their families’ skepticism could lead to more tension than they had anticipated.

Gino and Jasmine

After divorce from the wife of 7 years Gino is determined to offer the love of his life a second possibility with Jasmine after encountering her on a global dating website. He’s eager to get married and start with a child however, is Jasmine be a good match for his plans?

Mike and Ximena

Mike 34, who is a professional, met Ximena the 24-year-old Colombian mom of 2 through a dating app. Despite the fact that they have a difference in their languages, the two are discussing being married and having children However, Ximena isn’t likely to be able to match Mike’s enthusiasm.

Caleb and Alina

Caleb 28, as well as Russia native Alina 27 connected on social media when they were teens. After reconnecting via an online dating site and now they’re getting together one-on-one for the first time however Alina is worried about how Caleb will react when they find that she frequently uses wheelchairs.

Kim and Usman

After separating from a woman online, Usman isn’t sure he’s ready to get married with another woman whom was also met in the same manner however, he decides to take Kim to Tanzania in order to learn more about her. Is she more than a mere fan to his songs?

Memphis and Hamza

Memphis seeks an enduring relationship after a long string of turbulent relationships, and she believes she may have discovered The One in Hamza. If she decides to travel into Tunisia for a meeting with him however, it becomes apparent that they may not be on the same page regarding the future.

