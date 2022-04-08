The Best Pedicure / Foot Soaks & Salts in 2022! Best Salts & Soaks in Foot & Hand Care according to 90454 reviews and ratings for 87 products.
Introducing the Calming Lavender Foot Soak with Epsom Salt, Made in USA. This foot soak is the perfect way to pamper your muscles and feet after a long day. Made with soothing lavender oil and epsom salt, our foot soak will help soften stubborn calluses, relieve aches and pain, eliminate odor, and fight irritation. Leave your feet feeling refreshed, clean, and healthy. Our foot soak is also great for relaxation. With its luxurious blend of oils, our foot soak will leave you feeling relaxed and calm. Our foot soak is also natural and contains no chemicals, harsh sulfates, or artificial fragrances.PROS
Soothes tired and aching feet
Eliminates foot odor
Reduces irritation and inflammation
Softens stubborn calluses
Soothe and smooth tired, achy feet with this natural foot bath soak from Daily Remedy. Our unique blend of Epsom salt, sea salt, eucalyptus, peppermint, spearmint, cajuput, rosemary, lavender, and MSM helps to nourish and revitalize your feet while treating a variety of common foot issues.PROS
Relieves tired, achy feet
Nourishes and hydrates feet
Soothes and repairs cracked heels
Reduces inflammation and swelling
Kills fungus and bacteria
Welcome to the world of Daily Remedy, where we specialize in natural solutions that work. Our Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt is a perfect example of our commitment to quality and results.
This unique blend of Epsom salt, sea salt, eucalyptus, peppermint, spearmint, cajuput, rosemary, lavender, and MSM is specially formulated to soothe and smooth tired, achy feet. quit paying hundreds of dollars at a spa when you can give your feet a daily pampering from the comfort of your own home at a fraction of the price.
Our natural foot soak is also an effective way to treat many foot issues, including athletes foot andPROS
Soothe and smooth tired, achy feet
Nourish your feet with this natural foot bath soak
Save money by pampering your feet at home
Naturally treats many foot issues
Looking for a product that can soothe your burning and itching feet? Look no further than our Purely Northwest Tea Tree, Peppermint, MSM & Epsom Salt Foot Soak. Our 100% all-natural foot soak is perfect for those with sensitive skin and has been formulated with a blend of essential oils to improve the overall health and appearance of your feet and nails. Plus, our foot soak is great for getting rid of smelly foot odor!PROS
Relieves burning and itching sensations
100% all natural and certified Australian ingredients
Gentle for sensitive skin
Eliminates foot odor
Looking for a foot soak that will leave your feet feeling rejuvenated and refreshed? Look no further than Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsoak Epsom Salt. This professional quality therapeutic foot soak features Epsoak Epsom Salt, Minera Dead Sea Salt, and Australian Tea Tree Oil along with 6 other natural essential oils. Add this salt to a foot bath to soothe tired, aching, and itchy feet. For a foot bath that leaves your feet feeling soft, clean and completely rejuvenated. Made in the USA with Epsoak Epsom Salt & Minera Dead Sea Salt – Trusted brands of SFSC. Proudly made in the USA. Never tested on animals, Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free.PROS
Soothe tired, aching feet
Relieve itchiness and irritation
Made in the USA with high quality ingredients
MSM aids in tissue repair
Introducing AvryBeauty’s Gel-Ohh Jelly Spa! This unique product is perfect for tired and sore feet. The jelly spa pedi will get your feet in pure relaxation mode, delivering heat and aromatherapy to soothe and relieve not just your feet but also your senses. The Gel-Ohh Jelly Spa comes in 8 different scents, all infused with pure extracts to provide a luxurious foot-soaking experience. It’s easy to use: Simply fill the foot tub with warm water, add step 1 to turn the water into jelly, and soak your feet as needed. You can then massage your feet with the jelly before adding step 2 to dilute the jelly and dispose. Finally, rinse your feet with waterPROS
Soaks feet in heat and aromatherapy
Comes with 8 different scents
Relieves tired and sore feet
When you’re looking to give yourself or a friend a professional quality pedicure without having to go to the salon, VOESH Pedi In A Box is the perfect solution! This all-in-one kit comes with everything you need, including a foot scrubber, callus remover, buffer, and file. Keep your feet feeling amazing all year long with this easy at-home pedicure kit.PROS
Pedicure that is quick, easy and convenient to do at home
Pedicure that is gentle on the skin
Gets rid of hard skin and callouses easily
Leaves feet feeling soft and smooth
Introducing the M3 Naturals Tea Tree Oil Epsom Salt Pedicure Foot Soak with Coconut Oil & Stem Cell. This spa-quality foot soak is perfect for those looking to soothe, rejuvenate, and refresh their feet! Made with Epsom salt, Dead Sea salt, and MSM, this foot soak is enriched with essential oils to provide relief from the aches and pains of daily life.*
This foot soak is also infused with coconut oil and stem cell to help reduce inflammation and swelling while boosting collagen production and increasing skin cell longevity. A powerful combination of ingredients that delivers unmatched anti-aging results.*
So don’t wait any longer, try the M3 Naturals Tea TreePROS
Reduce inflammation and swelling
Boost natural collagen production
Increase skin cell longevity
Tone and rejuvenate feet
Pedifix Soaking Crystals Foot Bath is a therapeutic foot soak that contains tea Tree and peppermint essential oils, Epsom and sea salts. This invigorating foot bath soothes aches and pains, relieves itching, softens corns and calluses, fights fungus and bacteria, and leaves feet feeling refreshed, clean, and smelling great.PROS
Relieve foot pain and tension
Help heal fungal nails and athlete’s foot
Speed up the healing process for corns, calluses, and blisters
Promote better circulation
Welcome to the PediFix Soaking Crystals Foot Bath 2 Pack! This invigorating foot soak features our exclusive blend of Tea Tree and Peppermint essential oils, Epsom and Sea Salts. This blend is perfect for soothing aches and pains, relieving itching, and softening corns and calluses. The Tea Tree and Peppermint essential oils are also great for fighting fungus and bacteria, leaving your feet feeling refreshed, clean, and smelling great! Each box contains (6) 1 oz. packets.PROS
Relieves aching feet
Reduces inflammation
Softens calluses and corns
Calms tired, sore feet