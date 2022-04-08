Health

The Best Pedicure / Foot Soaks & Salts in 2022!

0 2056
What are the best Salts & Soaks to buy?
The Best Pedicure / Foot Soaks & Salts in 2022! Best Salts & Soaks in Foot & Hand Care according to 90454 reviews and ratings for 87 products.
1Calming Lavender Foot Soak with Epsom Salt, Made in USA, Foot Soak Soothes Sore Tired Feet Calming Lavender Foot Soak with Epsom Salt, Made in USA, Foot Soak Soothes Sore Tired Feet
DAILY REMEDY
2Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt - Made in USA - for Toenail irritations Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt – Made in USA – for Toenail irritations
DAILY REMEDY
3Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt - Made in USA Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt – Made in USA
DAILY REMEDY
4Purely Northwest-Tea Tree, Peppermint, MSM & Epsom Salt Foot Soak-for Stubborn Foot Odor Purely Northwest-Tea Tree, Peppermint, MSM & Epsom Salt Foot Soak-for Stubborn Foot Odor
Purely Northwest
5Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsoak Epsom Salt - 2 Pound Value Bag Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsoak Epsom Salt – 2 Pound Value Bag
EPSOAK
6AvryBeauty Gel-Ohh Jelly Spa - Pearl Glow, 1 ct. AvryBeauty Gel-Ohh Jelly Spa – Pearl Glow, 1 ct.
AVRYBEAUTY
7VOESH Pedi In A Box 4 Step VOESH Pedi In A Box 4 Step
8M3 Naturals Tea Tree Oil Epsom Salt Pedicure Foot Soak with Coconut Oil & Stem Cell M3 Naturals Tea Tree Oil Epsom Salt Pedicure Foot Soak with Coconut Oil & Stem Cell
M3 Naturals
9Pedifix Soaking Crystals Foot Bath - (6) 1 Oz. Packetsper Box Pedifix Soaking Crystals Foot Bath – (6) 1 Oz. Packetsper Box
Pedifix
10PediFix Soaking Crystals Foot Bath 2 Pack - (6) 1 oz. packets per box PediFix Soaking Crystals Foot Bath 2 Pack – (6) 1 oz. packets per box
Pedifix

Calming Lavender Foot Soak with Epsom Salt, Made in USA, Foot Soak Soothes Sore Tired Feet


Calming Lavender Foot Soak with Epsom Salt, Made in USA, Foot Soak Soothes Sore Tired Feet

Product Benefits: Relaxation,Soothing,Calming,Relaxing,Aromatherapy,Achy Muscles | Scent: Lavender | Brand: DAILY REMEDY | Product Benefits: Relaxation,Soothing,Calming,Relaxing,Aromatherapy,Achy Muscles


Introducing the Calming Lavender Foot Soak with Epsom Salt, Made in USA. This foot soak is the perfect way to pamper your muscles and feet after a long day. Made with soothing lavender oil and epsom salt, our foot soak will help soften stubborn calluses, relieve aches and pain, eliminate odor, and fight irritation. Leave your feet feeling refreshed, clean, and healthy. Our foot soak is also great for relaxation. With its luxurious blend of oils, our foot soak will leave you feeling relaxed and calm. Our foot soak is also natural and contains no chemicals, harsh sulfates, or artificial fragrances.

PROS

Soothes tired and aching feet

Eliminates foot odor

Reduces irritation and inflammation

Softens stubborn calluses



Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt – Made in USA – for Toenail irritations


Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt - Made in USA - for Toenail irritations

Skin Type: All | Scent: Tea Tree | Brand: DAILY REMEDY | Skin Type: All


Soothe and smooth tired, achy feet with this natural foot bath soak from Daily Remedy. Our unique blend of Epsom salt, sea salt, eucalyptus, peppermint, spearmint, cajuput, rosemary, lavender, and MSM helps to nourish and revitalize your feet while treating a variety of common foot issues.

PROS

Relieves tired, achy feet

Nourishes and hydrates feet

Soothes and repairs cracked heels

Reduces inflammation and swelling

Kills fungus and bacteria



Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt – Made in USA


Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt - Made in USA

Product Benefits: Relaxation,Soothing,Aromatherapy | Scent: Tea Tree | Brand: DAILY REMEDY | Item Weight: 16 Ounces | Product Benefits: Relaxation,Soothing,Aromatherapy


Welcome to the world of Daily Remedy, where we specialize in natural solutions that work. Our Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt is a perfect example of our commitment to quality and results. This unique blend of Epsom salt, sea salt, eucalyptus, peppermint, spearmint, cajuput, rosemary, lavender, and MSM is specially formulated to soothe and smooth tired, achy feet. quit paying hundreds of dollars at a spa when you can give your feet a daily pampering from the comfort of your own home at a fraction of the price. Our natural foot soak is also an effective way to treat many foot issues, including athletes foot and

PROS

Soothe and smooth tired, achy feet

Nourish your feet with this natural foot bath soak

Save money by pampering your feet at home

Naturally treats many foot issues



Purely Northwest-Tea Tree, Peppermint, MSM & Epsom Salt Foot Soak-for Stubborn Foot Odor


Purely Northwest-Tea Tree, Peppermint, MSM & Epsom Salt Foot Soak-for Stubborn Foot Odor

Product Benefits: 100% Pure Natural Foot Soak with Epsom Salt for dry, cracked, callused feet. Soothes tired feet. Excellent for unwanted foot odor100% Pure Natural Foot Soak with Epsom Salt for dry, cracked, callused feet. Soothes tired feet. Excellent for unwanted foot odor | Material Type Free: Fragrance Free | Scent: Australian Tea Tree & Peppermint Essential Oils | Brand: Purely Northwest | Item Form: Granule


Looking for a product that can soothe your burning and itching feet? Look no further than our Purely Northwest Tea Tree, Peppermint, MSM & Epsom Salt Foot Soak. Our 100% all-natural foot soak is perfect for those with sensitive skin and has been formulated with a blend of essential oils to improve the overall health and appearance of your feet and nails. Plus, our foot soak is great for getting rid of smelly foot odor!

PROS

Relieves burning and itching sensations

100% all natural and certified Australian ingredients

Gentle for sensitive skin

Eliminates foot odor



Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsoak Epsom Salt – 2 Pound Value Bag


Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsoak Epsom Salt - 2 Pound Value Bag

Scent: Tea Tree | Brand: EPSOAK | Item Weight: 32 Ounces


Looking for a foot soak that will leave your feet feeling rejuvenated and refreshed? Look no further than Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsoak Epsom Salt. This professional quality therapeutic foot soak features Epsoak Epsom Salt, Minera Dead Sea Salt, and Australian Tea Tree Oil along with 6 other natural essential oils. Add this salt to a foot bath to soothe tired, aching, and itchy feet. For a foot bath that leaves your feet feeling soft, clean and completely rejuvenated. Made in the USA with Epsoak Epsom Salt & Minera Dead Sea Salt – Trusted brands of SFSC. Proudly made in the USA. Never tested on animals, Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free.

PROS

Soothe tired, aching feet

Relieve itchiness and irritation

Made in the USA with high quality ingredients

MSM aids in tissue repair



AvryBeauty Gel-Ohh Jelly Spa – Pearl Glow, 1 ct.


AvryBeauty Gel-Ohh Jelly Spa - Pearl Glow, 1 ct.

Scent: Tea Tree | Brand: EPSOAK | Item Weight: 32 Ounces


Introducing AvryBeauty’s Gel-Ohh Jelly Spa! This unique product is perfect for tired and sore feet. The jelly spa pedi will get your feet in pure relaxation mode, delivering heat and aromatherapy to soothe and relieve not just your feet but also your senses. The Gel-Ohh Jelly Spa comes in 8 different scents, all infused with pure extracts to provide a luxurious foot-soaking experience. It’s easy to use: Simply fill the foot tub with warm water, add step 1 to turn the water into jelly, and soak your feet as needed. You can then massage your feet with the jelly before adding step 2 to dilute the jelly and dispose. Finally, rinse your feet with water

PROS

Soaks feet in heat and aromatherapy

Comes with 8 different scents

Relieves tired and sore feet



VOESH Pedi In A Box 4 Step


VOESH Pedi In A Box 4 Step

Scent: Tea Tree | Brand: EPSOAK | Item Weight: 32 Ounces


When you’re looking to give yourself or a friend a professional quality pedicure without having to go to the salon, VOESH Pedi In A Box is the perfect solution! This all-in-one kit comes with everything you need, including a foot scrubber, callus remover, buffer, and file. Keep your feet feeling amazing all year long with this easy at-home pedicure kit.

PROS

Pedicure that is quick, easy and convenient to do at home

Pedicure that is gentle on the skin

Gets rid of hard skin and callouses easily

Leaves feet feeling soft and smooth



M3 Naturals Tea Tree Oil Epsom Salt Pedicure Foot Soak with Coconut Oil & Stem Cell


M3 Naturals Tea Tree Oil Epsom Salt Pedicure Foot Soak with Coconut Oil & Stem Cell

Brand: M3 Naturals | Scent: Tea Tree Oil | Product Benefits: Cleansing, detoxifying, revitalizing, rejuvenating, replenishing, skin cell renewal, softening, soothingCleansing, detoxifying, revitalizing, rejuvenating, replenishing, skin cell renewal, softening, soothing | Skin Type: Oily, Combination, Sensitive, Dry, Normal | Use for: Feet


Introducing the M3 Naturals Tea Tree Oil Epsom Salt Pedicure Foot Soak with Coconut Oil & Stem Cell. This spa-quality foot soak is perfect for those looking to soothe, rejuvenate, and refresh their feet! Made with Epsom salt, Dead Sea salt, and MSM, this foot soak is enriched with essential oils to provide relief from the aches and pains of daily life.* This foot soak is also infused with coconut oil and stem cell to help reduce inflammation and swelling while boosting collagen production and increasing skin cell longevity. A powerful combination of ingredients that delivers unmatched anti-aging results.* So don’t wait any longer, try the M3 Naturals Tea Tree

PROS

Reduce inflammation and swelling

Boost natural collagen production

Increase skin cell longevity

Tone and rejuvenate feet



Pedifix Soaking Crystals Foot Bath – (6) 1 Oz. Packetsper Box


Pedifix Soaking Crystals Foot Bath - (6) 1 Oz. Packetsper Box

Scent: Tea Tree | Brand: Pedifix | Item Weight: 0.35 Pounds | Item Form: Crystals,Oil


Pedifix Soaking Crystals Foot Bath is a therapeutic foot soak that contains tea Tree and peppermint essential oils, Epsom and sea salts. This invigorating foot bath soothes aches and pains, relieves itching, softens corns and calluses, fights fungus and bacteria, and leaves feet feeling refreshed, clean, and smelling great.

PROS

Relieve foot pain and tension

Help heal fungal nails and athlete’s foot

Speed up the healing process for corns, calluses, and blisters

Promote better circulation



PediFix Soaking Crystals Foot Bath 2 Pack – (6) 1 oz. packets per box


PediFix Soaking Crystals Foot Bath 2 Pack - (6) 1 oz. packets per box

Scent: Tea Tree | Brand: Pedifix | Item Form: Crystals


Welcome to the PediFix Soaking Crystals Foot Bath 2 Pack! This invigorating foot soak features our exclusive blend of Tea Tree and Peppermint essential oils, Epsom and Sea Salts. This blend is perfect for soothing aches and pains, relieving itching, and softening corns and calluses. The Tea Tree and Peppermint essential oils are also great for fighting fungus and bacteria, leaving your feet feeling refreshed, clean, and smelling great! Each box contains (6) 1 oz. packets.

PROS

Relieves aching feet

Reduces inflammation

Softens calluses and corns

Calms tired, sore feet


Previous ArticleNext Article
Cat Cain is our latest addition to the team. She's an expert in celebrity life and fashion and will cover any news that has to do with the life of the stars. She has a Bachelors Degree in Journalism and a Master Degree in Journalism and Social Communication and she's very passionate about life on the big screen and behind the curtains. If you have any suggestions or questions for her, send her an email at cat.cain @ dailygossip.org

Leave a Reply