The Best DenTek Oral Care 2021 : Top 10

Best 10 DenTek Featured Brands Oral Care | By User Reviews: 17308 reviews and ratings for all brands ( Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Oral Care, DenTek, Dentek)

# Preview Product 1 DenTek Easy Brush Interdental Cleaners | Brushes Between Teeth | Standard | Mint Flavor | 16 Count | Pack of 6 Check Price 2 DenTek Triple Clean Floss Picks, No Break Guarantee, 150 Count, 3 Pack Check Price 3 DenTek Kids Fun Flossers, Wild Fruit, 90 Count Check Price 4 DenTek Triple Clean Advanced Clean Floss Picks, No Break & No Shred Floss, 150 Count, 6 Pack Check Price 5 Dentek Floss Threaders 50 Count (6 Pack) Check Price 6 DenTek Easy Brush Dental Cleaners | 16 Count | 6 Pack Check Price 7 DenTek Easy Brush Interdental Cleaners, Mint, 16 Count | 10 Pack Check Price 8 DenTek Floss Threaders | For Braces, Bridges, and Implants | 50 Count (Pack of 6) Check Price 9 Dentek Triple Clean Floss Picks, 150 Count (Pack of 3) Check Price 10 DenTek Complete Clean Fresh Mint Angled Floss Picks 75 ea (Pack of 2) Check Price

DenTek Easy Brush Interdental Cleaners | Brushes Between Teeth | Standard | Mint Flavor | 16 Count | Pack of 6

Style Name:16 Count | Size:16 Count (Pack of 6) The DenTek Easy Brush Standard interdental brush makes it easy to floss and clean the hardest-to-reach spaces of your mouth

Ours are the only interdental brushes on the market with an advanced fluoride coating

Overview:

Brand:DenTek

Power Source:Manual

Item Dimensions LxWxH:3.88 x 0.65 x 4.88 inches

Item Weight:0.07 Pounds

Target Audience:Unisex-Adults, Unisex-Kids

Top Reviews:

These were recommended by my dentist. I have to use all three sizes (tight, regular, and wide) for the different teeth. Do yourself a favor and use these because they really help with additional cleaning not able to be completed with brushing and flossing. They have a cap which allows for multiple uses. I clean mine with water and don’t mind using more than once. I will say there seems to be be some variation in the integrity of the product-it seems sometimes I get a brush that will last a number of cleanings and sometimes a brush won’t last my entire mouth cleaning. But, the benefit is worth the risk in this case.

better than a wooden toothpick and better than all the unwinding of floss to clean between teeth. I prefer this size than the thinner size in green made for those whose teeth are tight to each other…

These are definitely a one use item. The brush starts to buckle over practically before you are finished cleaning your teeth. I find it works perfectly if you have a bridge and need to clean that area. Will continue to purchase product.

DenTek Triple Clean Floss Picks, No Break Guarantee, 150 Count, 3 Pack

DenTek Triple Clean floss picks feature scrubbing floss to remove food and plaque, a textured pick to deep clean between teeth and a built-in tongue scraper to keep breath fresh

DenTek Triple Clean floss picks help keep your whole mouth healthy

Conventional dental floss can’t always remove food and plaque in hard-to-reach interdental spaces

Try DenTek Triple Clean floss picks when you need to remove food and plaque after eating

Dentists recommend flossing to prevent cavities, gum disease and other dental health problems

Help protect your teeth against stains and decay by flossing after every meal

When used after every meal, DenTek Triple Clean floss picks help to remove food and plaque, reduce the chance of tooth staining and decay, and fight bad breath

Get DenTek floss picks to help you show off your healthy smile, and get triple the protection of traditional rolled floss

Features:

Scrubs between tight teeth and stimulates gums

Textured pick deep cleans between teeth to remove food and plaque

Tongue cleaner fights bad breath with a minty flavor

Advanced fluoride coating on each pick

Top Reviews:

I don’t know if my title made sense, but these floss picks just feel good. Like they feel like they clean my gum line better. I have no idea if they actually do and I can’t explain why I think they do. As far as sturdiness, they’re fine. I will get the rare fray and even rarer break, but that’s true of every product I’ve tried.

I use it to floss my kids teeth. They work great and my kids like them.

Yes nice

DenTek Kids Fun Flossers, Wild Fruit, 90 Count

Size:90 Count (Pack of 1) When your child has two teeth that touch, it’s time to start flossing

DenTek helps you encourage flossing at an early age with a kid-exclusive product that puts the fun in flossing

DenTek Kids Fun Flossers are designed to fit smaller teeth and mouths, making it easier to establish good dental care habits early on or even with adult teeth after they push through

DenTek Kids Fun Flossers are custom-made to help kids have fun flossing while removing harmful food and plaque and feature extra-strong scrubbing floss with Wild Fruit flavored fluoride coated floss

DenTek Kids Fun Flossers come with a floss no-break assurance – we assure the floss on DenTek Kids Fun Flossers Floss Picks will not break or your money back

Use DenTek Kids Fun Flossers between meals to help prevent tooth decay and gum disease and establish a dental routine for life

Adult supervision is necessary until the age of 10

DenTek Kids Fun Flossers are the first Kids Floss Picks to be accepted by the ADA

Go beyond brushing with DenTek! We have an unparalleled array of advanced dental technology to help preserve and protect your teeth for a lifetime

Proof of purchase required

Overview:

Brand:DenTek

Item Dimensions LxWxH:5.88 x 1.19 x 8.25 inches

Flavor:Wild Fruit

Top Reviews:

Our 3 year old has been interested in flossing ever since her last visit to the dentist. She is excited to pick out a color each night before bed to floss her teeth. These serve our purpose quite well. Other reviews have suggested difficulty with tight teeth, but our daughter’s teeth don’t have this problem at this stage, so I can’t speak to that. For us it’s more about instilling the habit, as right now the actual flossing takes maybe 20-30 seconds. She’s a fan, works for us.

In general, these flossers works the way it should work. However, it really gives me the impression that they are cheaply made and every time I open the plastic bag to get the flossers, the smell is so strong and unpleasant. I am not sure whether it is due to the kind of plastic used for the product. I really do not like it.

I have been using this product for about five years now. The flossers are small enough to fit appropriately in a child’s mouth, and my kids prefer the sweeter flavor to that of a minty flavor. The kids are also able to use independently after being shown how to properly use. This product arrived when estimated, and was sealed in their individual bags as well as another sealed bag for the set within the Amazon box. We will likely continue to use these flossers until our kids are old enough to use a larger size.

DenTek Triple Clean Advanced Clean Floss Picks, No Break & No Shred Floss, 150 Count, 6 Pack

Size:150 Count (Pack of 6) | Style:150 count DenTek Triple Clean Floss Picks features scrubbing floss that removes meal debris, a textured pick to deep clean between teeth and a built-in tongue scraper to keep breath fresh all day long

Conventional dental floss can’t always remove food and plaque in hard-to-reach interdental spaces

DenTek offers a triple-clean flossing product that helps keep your whole mouth healthy

Try DenTek Triple Clean Floss Picks

When you need to remove food and plaque after eating, doctors recommend flossing to prevent cavities, gum disease and other oral health diseases

Protect your teeth against stains and decay by flossing after every meal

Only Triple Clean Floss Picks by DenTek provide silky smooth floss, textured dental pick and a built-in tongue scraper to deep clean every part of your mouth

Oral benefits of using DenTek Triple Clean Floss Picks after every mealtime include removing food and plaque, reducing the chance of tooth decay and fighting bad breath—all day long

Do you avoid flossing because of the hassle and the mess? Tired of figuring out how to wrap roll floss around your fingers to get the best angle for cleaning hard-to-reach back teeth? DenTek floss scrubs between any two teeth without having to risk cutting off circulation to your fingers

Get DenTek floss picks to help you show off your healthy smile, and get triple the protection of traditional rolled floss

DenTek Triple Clean Floss Picks also come in 90-count packages

Features:

Three ways to promote better dental health in one product

Break-proof* scrubbing dental floss is ideal for tight teeth

Built-in tongue cleaner helps fight bad breath for better oral hygiene

Textured floss pick deep cleans between teeth and stimulates gums

Cool minty flavored dental floss leaves your mouth fresh

Dentek is the 1st and Only Floss Pick approved by ADA.* *Source: Refer to the ADA Website under Science/Research section for ADA Seal of Acceptance Products

Top Reviews:

I’ve tried many different type of floss but this one is by far the best. Doesn’t break and great for tight spaces between teeth.

These are the only floss picks that my husband and I tried that do not break! Great, strong quality!!! I am very satisfied!!!!! Highly recommended

We use this all the time, but our current batch was not that great. The floss pieces breaks constantly on many of the picks and the floss frays A LOT. This has not been an issue on previous orders though.

Dentek Floss Threaders 50 Count (6 Pack)

Size:50 Count (Pack of 6) DenTek Floss Threaders make flossing around braces and dental work a breeze

Their simple loop fits any type of floss to take the difficulty out of cleaning around bridges, braces, and implants

Its flexible tip inserts into small spaces in a snap

Included case to keep threaders organized and clean

50-Count per Pack

(6-Pack)

Top Reviews:

They are sturdy and work great

Darned hard to get under a bridge that’s back in the mouth, but if you can thread one through there, they work as expected.

This product provides a ease to the flossing process over string floss.

DenTek Easy Brush Dental Cleaners | 16 Count | 6 Pack

Color:Standard Easy Brush | Size:16 Count (Pack of 6) Removes Plaque & Fights Bad Breath Narrow Tapered For Tight Spaces Deep Cleans Trouble Spots

Features:

6 Pieces

Removes Plaque & Fights Bad Breath

Narrow Tapered For Tight Spaces

Deep Cleans Trouble Spots

Top Reviews:

been using these for sometime. does very good job getting the teeth and removing food particles.

These are easy to fit in between molars… Recommended for all areas of the mouth. A good value. Your teeth and gums will thank you.

These little brushes work great for cleaning between your teeth either before or after brushing.

DenTek Easy Brush Interdental Cleaners, Mint, 16 Count | 10 Pack

The DenTek Easy Brush Standard interdental brush makes it easy to floss and clean the hardest-to-reach spaces of your mouth

Ours are the only interdental brushes on the market with an advanced fluoride coating

Top Reviews:

Great product! I’ve been using these for years and I highly recommend it!

My wife prefers this product to regular dental floss as she finds it easier to use. It works well for her.

The best for “picken” the teeth. Love them. Easy to carry in the car and purse too.

DenTek Floss Threaders | For Braces, Bridges, and Implants | 50 Count (Pack of 6)

Size:50 Count (Pack of 6) DenTek Floss Threaders are designed to aid in daily flossing with rolled floss

The simple loop can be paired with any rolled floss

DenTek Floss Threaders take the difficulty out of flossing around any oral devices including braces, bridges, and implants

The flexible tip easily slides into small spaces in a snap

A convenient travel case helps keep floss threaders secure and sanitary

Features:

Makes flossing around braces and dental work a breeze

Simple loop fits any type of floss

Flexible tip inserts into small spaces in a snap

Case keeps threaders organized and clean

Takes the difficulty out of cleaning around bridges, braces, and implants

Top Reviews:

I’ve got a permanent retainer on my lower teeth after having braces so to floss I need to use threaders to go under that. These work really good and I haven’t had one break yet. On some of the sample types I got I had them break after 2 or 3 teeth so you end up using more than 1 per floss session.These are strong but small enough to fit in small gaps and work great.

The threaders separate when I use them. I will use another threader in the future.

Using as bobbin threader in fly tying application. Believe I have a lifetime supply now. Works perfectly to pull thread through tiny bobbin opening without having to get the limp thread into the tiny needle sized hole. Run the thread through the nice sized opening on the floss threader and push the other end of the threader through the bobbin and pull through. Problem solved. Have shared half my purchase with tying friends and believe I will never run out.

Dentek Triple Clean Floss Picks, 150 Count (Pack of 3)

DenTek Triple Clean Floss Picks features scrubbing floss that removes meal debris, a textured pick to deep clean between teeth and a built-in tongue scraper to keep breath fresh all day long

Conventional dental floss can’t always remove food and plaque in hard-to-reach interdental spaces

DenTek offers a triple-clean flossing product that helps keep your whole mouth healthy

Try DenTek Triple Clean Floss Picks

When you need to remove food and plaque after eating, doctors recommend flossing to prevent cavities, gum disease and other oral health diseases

Protect your teeth against stains and decay by flossing after every meal

Only Triple Clean Floss Picks by DenTek provide silky smooth floss, textured dental pick and a built-in tongue scraper to deep clean every part of your mouth

Oral benefits of using DenTek Triple Clean Floss Picks after every mealtime include removing food and plaque, reducing the chance of tooth decay and fighting bad breath—all day long

Do you avoid flossing because of the hassle and the mess? Tired of figuring out how to wrap roll floss around your fingers to get the best angle for cleaning hard-to-reach back teeth? DenTek floss scrubs between any two teeth without having to risk cutting off circulation to your fingers

Get DenTek floss picks to help you show off your healthy smile, and get triple the protection of traditional rolled floss

DenTek Triple Clean Floss Picks also come in 90-count packages

Overview:

Brand:DenTek

Flavor:Mint

Age Range (Description):Adult

Top Reviews:

these are easy to use and i like that the end of the handle has a pick.

Great

Good value for the price.

DenTek Complete Clean Fresh Mint Angled Floss Picks 75 ea (Pack of 2)

Size:75 Count (Pack of 2) Advanced Fluoride Coating Deep Cleans Tight Teeth Reduces Tooth Decay Shred-Proof Floss Removes Plaque

Features:

2 Pieces

Advanced Fluoride Coating

Deep Cleans Tight Teeth

Reduces Tooth Decay

Shred-Proof Floss

Top Reviews:

I live the shape of these floss picks. But the floss seems thinner now than it was before.

Very strong, impossible to pull the floss out of the holder, which is great. I am not a fan of floss itself, not enough wax an sit is pretty thick.

While the floss is very durable for tight teeth, it is also very thin to slip through. This can be occasionally a problem, if you have sore gums and the thin floss is pushed too hard between teeth. Overall, happy with the product.