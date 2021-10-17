The Batman – Official Trailer – Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz

Catwoman and Batman. Warner Bros.

Super hot trailer, Batman! Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne and Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle enticed fans with the brand new trailer of The Batman, released Saturday 16th October at DC’s Fandome celebration.

In the second annual celebration to DC Comics devotees, stars from all the films, comics and TV shows joined forces to share the latest news and release new content. Pattinson 35 and Kravitz 32, attended together with Director Matt Reeves to debut the new trailer for The Batman.

“Fear is a tool,” Pattinson states with Bruce Wayne’s American accent. “When that light is visible on the sky it’s more than simply a signal. It’s a signal.”

The trailer showed his relationship with Kravitz’s Catwoman and her character, also known as Selina Kyle. “I can take care of myself,” Selina Kyle assures the young superhero.

Selina is seen in different disguises throughout The Batman trailer. Selina wears dark hair cut in a pixie as well as an elongated hairdo in one scene, and wears a red hairdo in another. It’s much more interesting when she wears the Catwoman costume. Batman and she Batman have a bond when they are dressed in costumes.

“Maybe we’re not so different. What are you hiding beneath?” she asks him.

“I’m vengeance,” he declares.

Prior to the premiere, Pattinson explained that his version was “radically different from anything we have seen in Batman movies before.”

He went on to say, “He’s really working out this anger. His fights are all to be personal.”

Evidently, this is the reason that makes Bruce to Selina while Bruce distances himself from all the others around him. “Catwoman really wants to fight for those who don’t have someone else to fight for them,” Kravitz said. “That’s where she and Batman really connect.”

Although Catwoman has been seen on the big screen , with performances by Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry, Reeves and the High Fidelity star have said that the character isn’t seen in comics.

“There are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don’t think [anything has depicted her] in this way,” Reeves declared.

“I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this,” Kravitz said. The California native explained that her aim was to “try to make the persona of a real human being. I do not want her to just be simply an idea. I would like her to be a real human being living in an actual situation in a real-world city, struggling to make it through.”

In advance of this weekend’s Warner Bros. fan event that featured the trailer and the Director Matt Reeves dropped a few visual teases via social media. Alongside brand new character posters that show Batman as well as Riddler (Paul Dano), Riddler (Paul Dano), Reeves also shared an image that shows Kravitz dressed as Selina Kyle on the 15th of October on Friday. Selina Kyle, the Big Little Lies star wasn’t dressed in her Catwoman costume. Selina was wearing an unisex tank top in white and hair cut with a blunt lob.

The movie’s basic plot still received many acclaim on the internet. Even Pfeiffer was the actress who was Catwoman for the 1992 film Batman Returns, shared her enthusiasm, commenting upon Kravitz’s Instagram post, using an adorable cat with heart eyes as an emoji.

The most recent trailer offers the longest sneak peak since the initial The Batman trailer in August 2020. The trailer featured the Twilight star slaying the criminal. “Who the hell are you supposed to be?” man inquires. After beating him in the movie, Robert Pattinson’s Batman reacts by uttering the phrase seen in the latest trailer “I’m vengeance.”

In contrast to Ben Affleck’s caped crusader, who is set to return in the next The Flash movie, the Tenet film will concentrate on Bruce’s first appearance as Batman and is based on his Year One comic books.

Alongside Pattinson, Kravitz and Dano In addition to Kravitz, Pattinson and Dano Batman ensemble features Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, John Turturro as mobster Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as attorney Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennywise and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The Batman is now highly anticipated after a series of delays. The film was originally scheduled to release in June 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted filming. When filming resumed the crew and cast members who tested positive for coronavirus caused further delays in production. The filming ended in March, however when it came time to release, the date got delayed further back to March 4 2022.

Via US Magazine