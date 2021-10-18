The Bachelor’s Paradise’s Tia Booth introduces her boyfriend Taylor Mock:

Taylor Mock and Tia Booth. Courtesy Taylor Mock/Instagram

Tia Booth might be leaving the shore alone however, she has found the love of her life somewhere else! It was the Bachelor on Paradise star introduced her boyfriend Taylor Mock — and admitted that she’s been not on the market for some time.

“Not gonna lie-it’s been nice keeping this to myself, but it’s about time y’all know too,” the 30-year-old Bachelor Alum captioned a clip of the pair singing to Lany’s Getaway on Saturday, October 17 on Instagram.

Bachelor Nation was quick to cheer on their Nashville couple via the comment.

“Finally ,” Raven Gates wrote. Her husband, Adam Gottschalk, added, “Verified Okayyyy T .”

Becca Kufrin commented on behalf of her and her beau Thomas Jacobs: “We approve. Make sure you have double dates scheduled in the near future .”

“Umm yes, girl! !” JoJo Fletcher wrote. “So happy for you .”

Mock was the first to announce the news on his Instagram sharing that he’s love with Booth. Booth.

“It’s difficult to describe what you feel for the person you love. It’s probably best to keep it simple. you can’t imagine feeling more joyful than in your company,” Booth gushed over photos of Booth and two funny videos. “With that being said I still had to make fun of you, hope everyone enjoys the last two slides.”

Booth first appeared on Arie Liyendyk Jr.’s Season 22 episode of The Bachelor in 2018. Following the time that Colton Underwood was cast for Kufrin’s season on The Bachelorette that year, viewers learned the fact that Booth and Underwood were in a relationship prior to their time. They then decided to give things another shot in season five of BiP. The former footballer, who would later become The season 23 Bachelor and later come out to be gay.

After a long absence from television Booth, an Arkansas native was able to film Season 7 on BiP during the course of summer. While she was in the company of Kenny Braasch, James Bonsall, Blake Monar and Aaron Clancy, Booth left Mexico for her own. When the show was on her personal story, she spoke about her feelings during an awkward moment with Monar.

“Right when the cocktail party started, I saw Thomas go by with a tray of chicken nuggets for Becca and a bunch of pics of their dogs just to be cute and sweet for her,” she wrote about the episode of September 21. “This guy says”You know, I’m not going arrange things for you, do you? You’ll be aware of my feelings towards you. The stuff that other guys do isn’t real for the sake of TV. Then I am in complete confusion. It’s not my first time at a rodeo. It’s not too difficult. Gimme nugs & fries.”

Booth, whose dad is battling stage 4 colon cancer, added, “All I remember about this day is I was pissed my spray tan was going and I had my emotional breaking point bawling in interviews about [it] being overwhelming/thinking about my dad.”

