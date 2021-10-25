Teyana Taylor Is not Jealous of Iman Shumpert’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Daniella

Teyana Taylor, Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock; ABC/Maarten de Boer

There’s no jealousy in this. Teyana Taylor revealed exclusively to DailyGossip that she’s not concerned about her husband Iman Shumpert’s relationship and Daniella Karagach, his Dancing With the Stars partner, Daniella Karagach.

“I’m too secure in my s-t to be worrying about that,” Taylor, 30 was quoted by Us on the weekend of the 23rd of October. Taylor was at Mohegan Sun’s 25th anniversary celebration at TAO within the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Teyana Taylor attends Mohegan Sun’s 25th Anniversary Party in Connecticut on October 23, 2021. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

As dancers, she is aware that this is purely business and any connection made is one of those things that happen in the profession. The actress from the Coming 2 America actress said it’s an all-in-one couple in the entertainment industry And she as well as Shumpert 31 are aware of the importance of their professional lives.

“We have to do movies and TV shows, and I have a love interest and stuff like that — it’s just part of the job,” Taylor explained. “We do our jobs and keep pushing. I believe that’s the thing we cherish about one another most, because we do our job , and we continue to push.”

Taylor and Shumpert who is a basketball player for The Brooklyn Nets, have been in good health since they first got married in 2014 and met in the year 2016. The They Got Love: Teyana & Iman stars have their daughters Iman Jr. (nicknamed Junie), 5 and Rue 13 months old.

It’s a good thing that the Hit the Floor alum says that the sparks between the couple’s husband and Karagach 28 makes for a better television show. “I honestly think that their chemistry is amazing,” Taylor stated of the DWTS professional who is married to Pasha Pashkov since 2014. “I believe the fact that Daniella is an incredible choreographer. I’m a dancer so I admire what she does and then she does it with aplomb.”

The NBA player swapped on the floor for court in October, as Dancing With the Stars season 30 began. His wife was thrilled to see him trying something different.

Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert. ABC/Eric McCandless

“I believe Karagach takes him out of his comfortable zone, and I love it. Do you know what I’m talking about? You get to observe him from an entirely different location,” she explained.

Taylor admitted to being an audience member on The DWTS live audience a few times, and she described it as “really fun.” She said she’s “super proud” of her man for registering on Dancing With the Stars. The performer, who has been in videos with Kanye West, believes that Shumpert “absolutely” has a chance to win the prized mirror ball trophy.

“He’s come a long way so I’m excited to see,” Taylor said.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

