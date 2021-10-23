Teresa Giudice’s Estimated 8-Carat Engagement Ring from Luis Ruelas

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice. The photo is courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram.

Happily forever! Luis “Louie” Ruelas popped the proposal to Teresa Giudice during the couple’s Greece vacation -and it’s safe affirm that the engagement ring has the striking sparkler.

The 46-year-old entrepreneur created an elaborate beach scene that included the bright neon “Marry Me” sign, more roses than you could imagine, and some unique fireworks. However, this was really the diamond which stole the spotlight.

Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro, estimates Giudice’s latest diamond has “about” 8 carats and is estimated to be worth “at least” $300,000. “Her channel set band features smaller diamonds, adding exceptional character to the design,” Fried said.

Although the wedding was an exciting present for 49 year old Real Housewives of New Jersey actress, it’s safe that Giudice was having a blast during the trip with her boyfriend before the moment that he got down one knee. “Don’t ever stop dreaming #love #soulmate #greece,” she posted a caption to a Tuesday, October 19 Instagram post of the couple having a great time on their trip.

In the same day she posted on her Instagram account an inside look at the way she spent her time away. “Up up and away with you is where I will always be,” she captioned a picture of her and Ruelas in an private helicopter.

The Digital Media Solutions founder shared the same photo on his personal Instagram page. The caption of his post read: “I’ll fly anywhere in the world with you Teresa you are my favorite person LOVE YOU .”

Although fans are now aware that the couple has been engaged for a while but a quick look through the comments proves that numerous RHONJ fans had suspicions prior to the announcement. “Put a ring on that already LOL Us Jersey girls are treasures,” one user wrote. Another user added: “But did you get engaged? We’re interested to find out.”

The couple made Instagram officially in December of 2020, after four months of being a quiet couple. The caption read, “The BEST thing that came out of 2020 .”

The television personality was engaged with Joe Giudice, but the couple separated in December of 2019. According to Us the couple’s divorce was completed in September of 2020.

“They are supporting each other 100 percent as they each pursue their happiness,” one source informed Us in the in the same month. “Joe is currently in Italy at present, while Teresa is currently in New Jersey. Their main focus will be their four gorgeous daughters.”

Via US Magazine