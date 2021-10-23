Teresa and Joe’s Ups and Downs

Teresa and Joe Giudice Getty Images

From allegations of cheating to deportation warrants, Teresa as well as Joe Giudice have gone through numerous changes and ups in their 20-year relationship.

The reality TV stars were married in October 1999 , and then welcomed their daughters Gia and Gabriella in the month of January, 2001. Gabriella on October 4, Milania on February 6, 2006, and Audriana on September 9, 2009.

The couple came into the limelight in the month of May 2009, as The Real Housewives of New Jersey was first aired on Bravo.

Following their renewal of vows on September, Teresa and Joe hit the rough spot, after pleading guilty to 41 charges of fraud on March 14, 2014. Teresa was sentenced to eleven months of federal jail in the year 2015 and Joe was sentenced to 41 months in jail.

Following the release of his in march of 2019 the businessman was remanded into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. Joe had been ordered returned to his homeland of Italy in October of 2018. While waiting for a ruling on his appeal, he relocating back to Italy in October of 2019.

Teresa spoke out on March 19, 2019 that divorce could be in the near future. “I’m not in long-distance relationships. I’m not in this,” she explained on the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion. “You know, I’d like someone to be with me on a daily basis. I’m aware of exactly what will happen. I’m certain that he’ll be with different women. It occurs. When we try to do long distance but it’s not going be effective. I’d just say, “Bye Bye.'”

DailyGossip confirmed in December of 2019 that the couple had split. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” an insider told. “Neither one of them wants to get into a relationship that was long distance. Joe has been seeing a girl for a while in Italy, Teresa is busy caring for their daughters at the moment. They do not have any ill feelings towards one another and continue to support their children.”

Teresa and Joe have gotten their divorce done just a year after their divorce. A source said to Us in September of 2020 the couple was “supporting each other 100 percent as they each pursue their happiness” and that their main focus “will remain their four beautiful daughters.”

On April 20, 2021 Joe said to Us that the marriage he had to Teresa would have endured even had he not been deported.

“I mean, she’s with her new guy and everything,” the former owner of a construction company told the media in the moment, in reference to his ex’s fiancee, Luis Ruelas. “Why should I return to her? … There are many other women in the world.”

The Turning Tables author and Ruelas were engaged in the month of October 2021, after more than a year of being together. “Don’t ever stop dreaming,” Teresa wrote on Instagram shortly before the news broke. She also added”#soulmate” as a hashtag “#soulmate.”

Click through to revisit your favorite moments from the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars”highs and lows.

Tieing the Knot

Teresa got to know Joe at the age of fourteen years old. After meeting for the first date when she was 17 years old, they began “seriously dating” when she was 23 years old, the reality television star said on Bravo in 2016. The couple got married on September 23, 1999.

Parents of daughters

Teresa and Joe have daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

Reality Dramas from the TV

Bravo cameras began with the Giudice family in 2009. Their relationship came under scrutiny in season 4, when cameras were able to record Joe talking to Teresa “my bitch wife” and “c-t” during the Housewives visit to Napa in 2012. The other Housewives have accused Joe as cheating by speaking about their “girlfriend” on the aforementioned phone call, Joe told Andy Cohen at the reunion that he was conversing with the “longtime friend,” noting “if I was talking to a girlfriend I probably would have ripped my mic off and threw it in the bushes.” Teresa’s off-and-on close friend Jacqueline Laurita also accused the couple of having an unfaithful marriage in the course of the season and both of them denied it.

Happier Than Ever?

After a difficult period, Teresa told Cohen during the reunion in October that they were “happy together.” Months after, Teresa and Joe showed their affection when they went on vacation along with their kids at their home in the Dominican Republic, packing on the PDA under the water.

Legal Trouble

Four years after declaring bankruptcy Teresa along with Joe were arrested on 39 charges of tax fraud as well as tax-related charges in July of 2013. A year later the couple were sent to jail for fraud, in October of 2014. In the same month that Teresa was given a 15 month term, Joe was set to serve 41 months in prison following the time his wife’s release.

Teresa Is a Prisoner Prison

The Bravo star was sent to prison for the first time in Danbury, Connecticut, in January of 2015. “I cry more than the girls,” Joe said to Us about his family’s 6-hour visits to meet Teresa in April, 2015. “I almost always cry each time I leave. Like a baby.”

Cheating Allergy

Joe has denied claims that he had cheated on his wife who was then in prison with a woman whose name was Jamie Jackson exclusively to DailyGossip in March 2015. “No, I did not flirt with her. I did not make out with her, nothing happened between us,” Joe stated to us in the moment.

Joe Goes To Prison

After 11 months of imprisonment, Teresa was released and was reunited with her family just only two days before Christmas 2015. After her release, Joe began his 41-month sentence in March of 2016. The reality TV star confessed only on Us at the end of September that she had “no idea” if she will “still be married to Joe in 40 years.”

Divorce Rumors — and Other Cheating Claims

In Joe’s prison stint Teresa’s former friend Kim DePaola accused her having a affair with her husband. “They’ve been pretty cozy I’m going to say in the last five months,” Kim told Us during July of 2017. (and in season eight of RHONJ). Teresa’s attorney James J. Leonard Jr., Esq told Us that at the time, her customer “vehemently denies these allegations.” A few months later, viewers believed the couple were heading for divorce when Teresa tweeted that she was “getting great advice” from an attorney for divorce in January of 2018. (She later clarified that she did not mean to promote her friend’s services.)

Staving off the Grizzly

Teresa spoke about her visit to her husband during his sentence in February, 2018. “I visited him on Saturday. He was 245 pounds when his visit, and today he weighs 185 pounds,” she told Us exclusively at the time. “He is so gorgeous and I can’t wait for him to get home. I’m waiting for him to return home.”

Deportation

In October of 2018, Joe was ordered to be sent back to his home country of Italy according reports from Radar Online. “I do not understand what I’m supposed to do in this particular case. If you’ll allow me to be so kind, I’ll give you my perspective. I shouldn’t be here,” he told the judge via teleconference at that moment. “I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me.” An insider said to Us on the day of the hearing that Teresa was shocked by the decision. “Teresa isn’t one to discuss Joe’s deportation with her friends. She doesn’t want to talk about the legal issues they face however, Joe having been deported back to Italy is a high priority on her “never discuss” agenda,” the source explained, noting everyone, including Teresa thought that they would make an exception for Joe since he has been in this country for so long.”

A harsh Reality

Teresa has revealed at the RHONJ reunion tape in January of 2019 that they will “go [their] separate ways” If Joe is sent to Italy according to a source who told DailyGossip.

Uncertain of What to Feel

A source said to Us in January of 2019 the source said that Teresa is “been feeling conflicted for a little while now” despite her admission that she’d be separating from Joe in the event that he should be deported. The source also said that the reality TV star has been “doing really good despite all of this and is putting her daughters’ best interests first and her own.”

Finding Comfort In the New Pal?

Teresa was observed “aggressively flirting with” New Jersey realtor Blake Schreck during a New Year’s Eve party in January, according to an insider who told Us that day. Even though her lawyer James Leonard Jr., stated that the event was “a night out with friends, nothing more than that,” the pair were seen later enjoying a cozy evening at a beach in Miami at the end of February. Teresa and Schreck were seen holding hands when they quit an event around the moment, and spent the next day on the beach with each other.

ICE Custody

Us have confirmed that in the month of March, 2019 Joe had been released from the prison and put to his custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Bravo celebrity could remain in the detention facility for up to one year, unless he’s removed to his homeland of Italy or is granted the appeal he made in November. After Joe was deported for deportation to ICE, Teresa attended her brother Joe Gorga’s book’s release event at New York City, smiling at times as she entered the party.

Case Closed or Nearly Closed

Us announced in April that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement rejected Joe’s appeal of his case of deportation. When the news was announced, Teresa and Joe’s lawyer James J. Leonard Jr. issued a statement pledging to fight to ensure that the former business owner in the construction industry to remain in the United States. “We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal,” the statement read. “We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters.”

