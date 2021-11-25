Taylor Swift’s new spin on her old album Red is bound to make fans feel nostalgic

Don McLean and Taylor Swift Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

BRANDED CONTENT

Sparkle and glitter! These presents are guaranteed to add some sparkle to the Holiday Season.

Paid by Freixenet

No matter if you’re feeling the 22nd as well, the brand new twist on her previous album Red is sure to bring back memories for fansand that’s what’s important.

“Love Story,” the “Love Story” singer was motivated to record her prior six albums when Scooter Braun bought the masters the album in 2019. The hope was that the fresh renditions of her music will allow her to take back control over her discography.

“Artists should own their own work for so many reasons,” she wrote on Instagram on March 20, 2021. “But the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work.”

In April in April, in April, the Valentine’s Day actress released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) which was an extended version of her 2008 album of the same title, which included collaborative tracks together with Maren Morris as well as Keith Urban.

The album will be released in November. Swift releases Red (Taylor’s version) the album she said to include “so many songs you haven’t heard yet.” The tracklist, which includes 30 tracks, also includes an unreleased duet with Ed Sheeran and a 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

In August in August, she tweeted in August that the Miss Americana star tweeted, “I can’t wait to dust off our highest hopes & relive these memories together.” A few months earlier she had teased that the listeners might want to get the box of Kleenex prior to listening to the new Red. Red.

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken,” she wrote on Instagram on June. “Musically and lyrically Red looked like a heartbroken person. The lyrics were all everywhere as a broken collection of emotions that somehow came together at the final.”

The Pennsylvania native’s latest version, nevertheless, allowed her to bring this person back together.

“Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators,” she said. “And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

The 2012 album’s first album was believed to have been inspired by the singer’s short relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010. “Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be … over,” she said a decade later.

Continue reading to find out details about Red (Taylor’s version):

Credit: Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

The Release Date

Then, in June Swift declared that she would be recording a new version of Red and that it was due out on November 19 — however, after three months, Swift made the decision to release the album earlier. “Got some news that I think you’re gonna like — My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4-disc vinyl) on November 12th,” Swift posted on Twitter in the month of September. “Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”

Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

The Tracklist

The new edition of the fourth album includes 30 tracks that include tracks “from the vault” and the 10-minute rendition of “All Too Well.” The new take on the album also features guest appearances by Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton. The full tracklist is below 1. “State of Grace (Taylor’s Version)” 2. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” 3. “Treacherous (Taylor’s Version)” 4. “I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)” 5. “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” 6. “22 (Taylor’s Version)” 7. “I Almost Do (Taylor’s Version)” 8. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)” 9. “Stay Stay Stay (Taylor’s Version)” 10. “The Last Time (Taylor’s Version)” 11. “Holy Ground (Taylor’s Version)” 12. “Sad Beautiful Tragic (Taylor’s Version)” 13. “The Lucky One (Taylor’s Version)” 14. “Everything has changed (feat. Ed Sheeran) (Taylor’s Version)” 15. “Starlight (Taylor’s Version)” 16. “Begin Again (Taylor’s Version)” 17. “The Moment I Knew (Taylor’s Version)” 18. “Come Back…Be Here (Taylor’s Version)” 19. “Girl at Home (Taylor’s Version)” 20. “State of Grace (Acoustic Version) (Taylor’s Version)” 21. “Ronan (Taylor’s Version)” 22. “Better Man (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” 23. “Nothing New (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) 24. “Babe (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” 25. “Message In a Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” 26. “I Bet You think About Me (feat. Chris Stapleton) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” 27. “Forever Winter (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” 28. “Run (feat. Ed Sheeran) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” 29. “The Very First Night (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” 30. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

The payment was made by Sky Wellness

Best Tips For A Good Sleep

Credit: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

The A Jonas Brothers Duet?

Although the JoBros don’t appear with a song on the Red tracklist, the fans believe there’s a chance they collaborated with Swift to create a brand new song that has to do with pizza emoticon. People on TikTok have were able to see that Swift added the symbol in the comments section of the video Nick Jonas posted, during the time he was eating a pizza in the midst of her track, “Me!” What’s the significance? It’s a coincidence that November 12 was National Pizza With Everything (Except Anchovies) Day so fans were wondering if it was an ode to the brothers that are planning to make appearances on the album she’s releasing. On his own Nick Disney Channel alum played it with a smile. “What’s this collab rumor all about?” Nick stated on Instagram during Oct. “For the record … here for it.”

Credit: The Tonight Show/YouTube

“The Late Night Appearances

To mark the album’s launch Red (Taylor’s version), Swift booked back-to-back appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, November 11 — just one morning before Red is released. In November 13 Swift will be the music guest for Saturday Night Live. The show will be her 5th appearance in the show’s sketch sketch.

Credit: Shutterstock (3)

The Short Film

Swift composed and directed her own short movie which will accompany her brand new version of the single “All Too Well.” The clip, which is starring Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, Teen Wolf alum Dylan O’Brien as well as”Cardigan” singer “Cardigan” singer, will be released on the very same day Red.

Credit: YouTube

“All Too Well’ Teaser

Swift released a trailer for All Too Well. Swift dropped a trailer for All Too Well short film on the 5th of November. The clip featured cars driving along an empty road surrounded by trees that had green and yellow leaves falling over the. The singer also unveiled an advertisement for the film, which features the stars O’Brien as well as Sink looking into each other’s eyes. “Shot in 35mm film and cinematography by the amazing @the_rinayang. Set up your own watch events or pull out your blanket and wrap yourself into a ball” She captioned her image on Instagram at 11 November. “However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern.”

Credit: Courtesy of Taylor Swift/TikTok

TikTok with a theme for Fall

It was reported that the Grammy recipient teased the “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” track via TikTok on November 10. “*blink* and it’s red season #swifttok #alltoowelltaylorsversion,” she captioned the video, which featured Swift singing along to her track as digital autumn leaves fell from the sky.

Credit: Courtesy of Blake Lively/Instagram

Next Music Video Next Music Video

The All Too Well short film was released on the 12th of November The next film is scheduled for release the 15th of November. Swift’s friends Blake Lively directed the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).” The track was taken from the Red album in 2012. Red album, however it was one of the tracks that Swift included for the reissue.

Lively her three daughters along with Ryan Reynolds have been referenced in numerous songs by Swift she will be making her directorial debut in her music videos. In a brief clip that announces”IBYTAM, “IBYTAM” visual, a woman’s hand is pushed into what seems to be a wedding cake. The Gossip Girl star and her singer were both acknowledged as the authors.

Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A New Record

Don McLean previously held the record for the longest track to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts with “American Pie,” until the “Christmas Tree Farm” songstress’ “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” broke his record in the month of November 2021.

The legendary singer congratulated Swift on eclipsing his record on his Twitter account at the time, writing “Let’s be honest, nobody would ever like to lose that number one position However, should I have to let it go to someone else I’m sure I’m happy that it was a outstanding singer/songwriter like Taylor. Congratulations @taylorswift13!”

The cookies are created by a variety of social media platforms which we have added to the website to allow users to send our content to your networks and friends. They can track your browsing habits across different websites and creating an interest profile. This can affect the content and content that you view on other websites that you visit. If you don’t allow cookies, you might not be able to access or access these tools for sharing.

Cookies can be placed through our website through our partners in advertising. They can be used by these companies to build a profile on your preferences and display relevant ads on other websites. They don’t save directly private information about you, but they are built on identifying your internet browser and device. If you don’t permit these cookies, then you’ll see less targeted ads.

These cookies let us track visits and traffic sources to help us measure and enhance the efficiency of our website. They aid us in determining which pages are most popular and also observe how users move across the website. All data they gather is aggregated, and therefore not identifiable. If you don’t accept these cookies, we won’t know the time you been on our website, and we will be unable to observe the performance of our site.

Clear Filters

All Consents Allowed

Via US Magazine