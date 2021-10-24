Tarek El Moussa reflecting on marrying Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa. Courtesy of TarekElMoussa/Instagram

It’s almost the time for the couple to make the vows “I do!” Ahead of their weekend wedding, Tarek El Moussa reflected on his decision to marry Heather Rae Young after previously insisting that he would not get married due to his separation from his previous wife.

In the midst of the wedding celebrations on 22 October, the newlywed couple enjoyed a night of celebration with their loved guests during their rehearsal dinner.

“Ready to say ‘I do’ Which is crazy,” the Flip or Flop star, who is 40 was captioned on Instagram pictures of the couple on Friday. “If you had asked me four years ago I would’ve told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn’t even think I would find love.”

He went on to say, “Then one day Heather got on my boat, looked up at me and smiled, and the rest is the story of. Thank God for the day. My life is better because of you… Now let’s get this done! .”

The Selling Sunset star, who is 34 and a married woman, posted similar photos of the couple, noting “My forever. I will see me at the wedding altar, my love .”

In the pictures of the HGTV model had the blazer in black with brocade over the top of a matching shirt. Former Playboy model is, in her own way was wearing the tulle Galia lahav strapless gown that made it “feeling like a princess,” she said on her Instagram Story on the day of the photo. To complete the look with shoes which read “Wifey for Life” on the soles as well as an under-cut braid made of the white hairpins of a butterfly.

In the dinner rehearsal with their friends and family The happy couple was treated to speeches from their fathers, their best friends, and El Moussa’s 10-year-old daughter Taylor.

“Heather told my dad that he had chicken legs,” Taylor observed in the brief video clip of her father’s Instagram Story on Friday. “He talks about [it] 24/7, even when he’s sitting down making his legs look really big, he goes, ‘Do I still have chicken legs?’ He even admits that until they die he will never forget what she said … about his chicken legs.”

They have plans to get married on the 23rd of October 23, expressed their excitement in the morning as they were getting ready.

“On our wedding day … Our forever [red heart emoji],” the Netflix star wrote on her Instagram Story the previous Saturday, with an emoji that reads, “Everything you are going through is exactly what you’re looking for. Everything is working towards the highest good of you. You are on the path of becoming the person you’re supposed to be.”

The couple first met in July of 2019 and started dating the next month. It was the Flipping 101 actress proposed to her partner a year later, on an Catalina Island getaway.

“It was so perfect, because I had my entire weekend planned. Production was on hand and she didn’t know that I was planning to pop for her hand in marriage,” El Moussa exclusively revealed to DailyGossip in September of the perfect proposal. “And the moment I was down one knee to ask for her hand in marriage, I had everyone hidden in tents. This meant that it was only us and it was intimate, and it was beautiful.

El Moussa was previously married to Christina Haack from 2009 to the year 2018 when they divorced in January. They have a son named Taylor and their son Brayden six years old and they continue to be co-parents for the schoolchildren.

Christina on the Coast Christina of the Coast star is, in her own way, was engaged to Joshua Hall following her split from her ex Ant Anstead who she has a son, Hudson Hudson, who is 2.

