Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae Young Are finally Married

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young. Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

It’s officially! Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae Young are married after being together for more than two years.

The couple shared their wedding day on social media on the weekend of the 23rd of October. “We’re married!” the groom 40-year-old captioned the video posted on the Instagram Story of him and the bride, 34, who were kissing on the altar being surrounded by their wedding guests.

The Flip or Flop star met a realtor on 4th July in 2019 , and they announced their relationship the following month.

“We are just really, really happy,” the Selling Sunset star spoke exclusively to DailyGossip in August of this year. “He has all the qualities that I would want in someone.”

It is reported that the Anaheim, California, native said that she initially turned away from El Moussa after the man asked her out. After she began engaging with him, she realized just how they were in fact compatible.

“I had been single for a little while, and he just has this special light about him,” she said when she was in that moment. “His smile and his character made me feel like it was an honest, caring person. We exchanged texts for a while and then we became friends.”

The couple settled together in April of 2020, and celebrated their one year anniversary three months after. On a vacation in July 2020 in Catalina Island, California, the HGTV model requested Young to be his bride, and she agreed.

“It was so perfect, because I had my entire weekend planned. Production was on hand and she was unaware that I was planning to pop to marry her,” El Moussa exclusively revealed to Us in September 2020 about the proposal that was romantic. “And the moment I got on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage, I had everyone staying in tents. It was only us and it was private and it was stunning.”

The following year they got married with a the bachelorette and bachelor party in a joint party at Palm Desert, California.

“I’m so excited. We’re taking part in all of our activities that we love in the moment,” Young exclusively told Us in September. She then went on to enjoy an 80s-themed getaway with her fiance and friends. “I’m in the middle of counting down right now, and every day I count down to the wedding. The wedding is coming in the near future.”

The following month in the same month, that Flipping 101 star told Us what he thought about tieing the knot for the second time. (He was previously wed with Christina Haack from 2009 to the year 2018.)

“I’m going to feel that my life is going to change. In all honesty, I can’t just wait for the day to marry because I am sure that once I do, the peace will come to me.” El Moussa, who has Taylor 11, and Brayden six with Haack 38, commented at the moment. “I’m going to be married and I’m going to focus on the rest of my life with my beautiful bride and my kids.”

The groom-to be also talked about his bride , and how she has transformed him.

“She changed my entire life including not just my clothes, but also what I consume and the way I look after my health, and what I do. She’s totally changed myself,” he told Us. “She’s improved my physical well-being. She’s also helped me with my mental well-being. She’s my absolute best friend. Really, I don’t know what I would be doing without her.”

Haack is, for herself, has married to Joshua Hall following her split from Ant Anstead.

Scroll down to see photos taken on Tarek as well as Heather’s wedding.

Via US Magazine