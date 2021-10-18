“Succession” Season 3 on HBO: release date, new Stars and updates

Graeme Hunter/HBO

This site has been AudioEye enabled and being developed to be accessible. Furthermore, web-based personalization tools are offered through the AudioEye Toolbar which can be enabled via the Accessibility Statement hyperlink in this web page.

It’s good to see you back on Waystar Royco! After a lengthy absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans of Succession will likely watch their beloved family again on the tiny screen very soon.

The HBO show debuted in June of 2018, and starred Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck as the Roy family, who are the wealthy owners of a multinational entertainment and media conglomerate. Cox’s Logan Roy craftily manipulates his children, who all fight for more control over the company. This extended Roy family tree contains Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg and Matthew Macfadyen as Logan’s son-in-law Tom Wambsgans.

Season 2 came to an conclusion in the month of October in 2019 and kept viewers guessing who would ultimately be his right-hand person to Logan. “I have no idea who would be the final successor,” Snook said to Entertainment Weekly at the time. “But I imagine that, whoever is, probably wouldn’t hold on to it for very long.”

The show became an instant success with both the public and critics as well, which led to Cox winning an award at the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Actor in an Television Series Drama and Strong being named Outstanding Lead Actor in the drama Series in the 2020 Emmy Awards. The show’s director Jesse Armstrong took home the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for Drama Series.

Before returning to the sketchboard for season 3. Armstrong said to Vulture, “I have a bunch of research and a bunch of thoughts about what should happen” in the event that the feud between the family members heats up. Although a lot of the storylines appear to be remarkably like what’s happening in real life however, Armstrong explained that the writers have no intention to imitate the major situations.

“We’re in the culture just like everyone else is, and it’s a show that has a relationship to the real world,” Armstrong stated in October of 2019. “All our writers, as well as I have thoughts and feelings regarding what’s happening across our country, the U.S. and the wider world. We’re not taking news stories straight from the media and incorporating it in the show. We’re taking what we feel like it’s been around for a while and fitting it into our characters. We’re then in a great spot to stumble upon the themes of reality. These are the lucky to hit.”

Season 3’s production was put on hold because of the outbreak of coronavirus however, the crew made their way back to New York City in late 2020 and into 2021. In terms of what’s to come, Cox earlier said to Deadline that there will be “a lot of fireworks” in the next episodes, indicating that viewers should be prepared for surprises.

Scroll down for more information details Succession season 3 including the date of its premiere, new characters, and more:

Credit: Peter Kramer/HBO

When It’s on

This HBO drama is scheduled to premiere on October 17 2021.

Credit: Peter Kramer/HBO

Who’s Coming Back?

The first trailer of season 3 that debuted on July 20, 2021 featured the fans’ most beloved Waystar Royco employees coming back to get more, including Cox (Logan Roy), Strong (Kendall Roy), Snook (Shiv Roy), Culkin (Roman Roy), Ruck (Connor Roy), Braun (Cousin Greg), Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) and J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman).

Credit: Shutterstock (3)

New additions

On May 20, 2021 Alexander Skarsgard was confirmed to be joining the show as the tech’s CEO and founder Lukas Matsson. Adrien Brody was then selected as the billionaire activists Josh Aaronson, with Sanaa Lathan being cast as High-Power Attorney Lisa Arthur.

Other notable guests includes Swiss model Ella Rumpf and Tony nominee Hope Davis.

Credit: Colin Hutton/HBO

Can COVID be addressed?

The film was shot within New York City in the autumn of 2020. Snook said that the crew “want[ed] to be delicate” when it came to making reference to the coronavirus pandemic. “I think it’s a thing that everybody’s aware of, and audiences are really intuitive these days,” she said to Variety. “Even just seeing a mask in the background of something or hand sanitizer, those things that have become part of our daily lives. … We want to see the Roys doing the thing that they’ve been doing that we love, not pivoting towards a pandemic story.”

Credit: Peter Kramer/HBO

Big Surprises

Cox who plays the cunning patriarch Logan Roy, hinted during the episode airing in August 2020 of SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show that Cox was the only actor who knew what season 3 was to offer. “I nearly fell off my chair because he never tells you about the next series. We never knew from episode to episode what was going to happen,” Cox said. “But then [Armstrong] told me. And it’s jolly thrilling. That’s all I can say.”

Credit: Colin Hutton/HBO

Is There Going to Be a Season 4?

Although fans are eagerly following the Roys the family drama’s enthralling story, Armstrong previously admitted Succession is “not the sort of show which should go on forever.” In an interview in May 2019 by Entertainment Weekly, he clarified, “I wouldn’t say that it should go on forever, but we certainly haven’t run out of ideas when we’ve met in the writers’ room so far.”

Credit: Courtesy of HBO

The Plan

In a slick teaser trailer out in September 2021 the Roy siblings have a dispute with each other as Logan declares that the family members have “disappeared” on him. “I need to know where everyone is and what everyone’s thinking,” the patriarch declares. Kendall comes up with a plan that he hopes to “take down” his dad “without implicating” himself in the company’s shady actions.

This trailer gave viewers the first glimpse of Skarsgard as well as Brody’s character, as the family feud gets heated.

Credit: David M. Russell/HBO

Kendall’s Revolution

In a sneak preview of episode 3 of season three published by HBO on the 7th of October. Kendall is adamant about Waystar Royco employee Karolina (Dagmara Dominczyk) to join his “f–king revolution” and help her blow up her father’s business.

“This is a fork in your life, Karolina,” the man says. “This is the righteous vehicle.”

Credit: HBO/Warner Media

The Loyalty of Connor Roy Is In the Air in the The Air

Ruck stated that Connor’s desire for money is a sign that his loyalty could be to the most expensive bidder.

“At this point Connor is stock rich and land rich but cash poor,” Ruck said to Entertainment Weekly in October ahead of the season premiere. “So there’s a bit of anxiety about his finances, and at this point , it’s sort of depending on how the winds blow. It’s about, what’s the most profitable deal? I don’t believe we’re aware which side of his family he’s on from the starting of this Season. He was a father figure who was rude to him and he was a bit snarky. the character but Kendall is insane and I’m referring to an unforgiving and hard place.

Via US Magazine