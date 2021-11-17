Sting’s New Exciting Projects: A Vegas Residency, Olive Oil, Tuscan Wines and more

Content sponsored by sponsors produced using GrapeStars.

You might recognize world-renowned music star Sting through his solo career or his time leading the iconic the group The Police. Although Sting continues to amaze fans with his talent due to his brand newly announced Las Vegas residency, he has been making waves off the stage, too. The world-renowned superstar has added a range of ventures in business to his portfolio, showing that “everything (he) performs has magical.’

The wines of Il Palagio

Since the mid-1700s since the mid-1500s, Il Palagio has been operating since 1500. Il Palagio estate has harvested it, fermented, and then bottled their own wine. It is now it is owned by Sting and his wife Trudie Styler They have gone to extreme lengths to keep the traditions and history alive. Utilizing organic farming techniques, Sting and Trudie have planted 11 hectares of vineyards since 2000.

In the vineyards of and in the Chianti zone, Il Palagio providing an optimal location and a fertile climate to produce a variety of Tuscan essentials, that range from fresh fruits and vegetables , to olives, and of course the famous grapes which are responsible for making well-known Tuscan wines.

The perfect environment has resulted in Il Palagio turning out some incredible wines throughout the decades. In fact, just a few years back, Wine Spectator named Il Palagio’s Sister Moon — a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Sangiovese grapes to be among their top 101 top wines of Italy.

“A wine is just like music – it’s got to tell an story. That’s why that I named my wine after one of my greatest songs,” says Sting, making a splash in the hearts of those who listen to his fans and his wine enthusiasts alike.

It’s not a surprise to learn that Sting and Trudie have been able to bring some of their own magic on the property and consequently have put out a selection of stunning Tuscan reds. Through a collaboration together with GrapeStars, Sting and Trudie bring a bit from Tuscany directly to the world!

Sting is introduced to GrapeStars founders and their brothers, Jean-Jean Pelletier and Robert Pelletier through Tony Sasa, who started Enoteca Pontevecchio back in 2006 to promote the many small boutique wineries located in Tuscany. Tony is the manager and distributor of the wines that comes from Sting as well as Trudy’s “Il Palagio” and has joined forces with GrapeStars to connect customers directly to their most loved celebrity-related spirits and wines, including Sting’s collection of Tuscan red wines.

“Sting has brought joy to millions of people with his music. The legend is Sting and is one of the greatest singers in our time. GrapeStars is excited to introduce Stings wines to all of his supporters homes. We are we are honored to begin this new venture alongside him as well as his gorgeous lady Trudie.” Jean-Jean Pelletier is the co-founder of GrapeStars

The Sting lineup of wines at GrapeStars.com.

Experience Il Palagio For Yourself

If you’re seeking an experience that will remind you of how amazing life is, Sting and Trudie have given guests the opportunity to stay in this beautiful estate to themselves. Il Palagio is now available as a prestigious event venue and as a bespoke holiday getaway!

“Il Palagio is like stepping into a painting. One of my most favorite locations on Earth. I hope you fall love with it as that I have.” -Sting. Sting

The guests at Il Palagio are welcome to take in an incredible panoramic view of olive groves, vineyards and oak forests. Cypress, pine and vineyards are scattered across the sprawling landscape. Every room is unique and looks out at a scene that is breathtaking and tranquil. A tennis courtand dining area as well as a tranquil lake and nearby stables offer the sportsman and nature lover alike with ample opportunities to create memories that last for a life time.

The Olive Oil

The beautiful Tuscan region is home to amazing wines and top-quality olives So it’s not a surprise it was that Sting and Trudie chose to develop their own line of olive oils, which are expected to be available in the near future to those who live within the United States. Olive trees have adorned Il Palagio’s landscape Il Palagio for many hundreds of years and have been restored with care to their full potential. The olives are picked by hand, then press using Leccino, Frantoio and Moraiolo olives. The extra-virgin first-pressed oil is extraordinary because of the perfect conditions and altitude Il Palagio offers. It is a result of an olive oil that is low in acidity but deep in flavor, creating an aroma that is pure delicious and distinctively Il Palagio.

Las Vegas Residency Las Vegas Residency

The pandemic could have put the official beginning of his residency in limbo however Sting is back before live audiences due to Sting’s brand new Las Vegas residency. The title is “My Songs,” Sting is a resident on The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and performs an medley of his most famous songs over the years.

To learn more and purchase tickets to “My Songs” visit www.sting.com

