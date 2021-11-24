Stars who have tried online Dating services!

Getty Images

Swipe right! Ashton Kutcher, Ben Affleck, Adele and more stars have shared their experiences on dating websites However, not all celebs have had a successful swipe.

in March of 2014 The That ’70s Show actress was among a number of celebrities who were reportedly spotted on Tinder. A year later, Mila Kunis admitted that her husband was the one who encouraged her to try Tinder as well as Grindr while they were dating.

“He was like, ‘So babe you know, I’ve am contemplating. … It’s time to be kind to me and check out this app. Download it.”I was like”‘No problem! ‘” the Black Swan actor said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I’m doing this thing and”What’s this? It’s like sliding things across the screen to the left or right.”I’m thinking “This is incredible! ‘”

Kutcher who was asked for a stake in the dating app, did not stop from Tinder. “This is something me at home. He has me sign up on each of these websites,” Kunis joked. “What’s the gay equivalent of Tinder? Grindr! I’ve been on Grindr.”

While Kutcher’s fascination with this world of dating online was purely to fulfill professional needs Affleck’s was more personal. In October of 2019 the actor revealed that he was using Raya after his breakup with Lindsay Shookus six months prior.

“HA, you got me. We’re dating!” He tweeted the time, using the spotlight to draw attention to the cause that is close him. “But let’s take an instant and discuss something that’s actually significant. I’ve been recovering for over a year now and one of the things I do is help other people. It is a wonderful organization. Midnight Mission is an incredible charity that assists people in need by providing housing, training, as well as recovery.”

He then suggested that his employer match the donation he made to the nonprofit. “Raya, you in?” He said.

Just two years two years later in the same year, just two years after the Gone Girl actor’s dating app usage raised eyebrows again following an incident where a rumored match on TikTok became viral. “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he send me a video on Instagram,” actress Nivine Jay wrote in a May 2021 blog post and shared a video of the text message that she got from Affleck.

In her own way, Adele owned up to testing the world of online-based dating during her book of 2015, The Biography. Sharon Stone, Lizzo and Hannah Brown have all tested the waters of online dating, too however the former Bachelorette had a tough time.

“I do not know if you are aware but I’m the Bachelorette. And I’m not able to get onto Raya,” the Alabama native joked in the February, 2020 Instagram Story. “I’ve been on the waitlist for months … The wait is over. Christian Mingle, here I arrive. I may not be allowed to be a Christian Mingle right now however Jesus still loves me.”

Scroll down to view the stars who have made their romance lives online:

Via US Magazine