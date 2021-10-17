Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy’s Messy Split

John Valkos/Bravo(2); Inset: Broadimage/Shutterstock

It’s certain that Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy’s on-again, off again romance deserves a place in the messy Bravo history of relationships.

Southern Charm fans met LeCroy the single mother of her son Hudson in season 6 of the Bravo series following her start dating Kroll who joined the cast in season 4 in 2017. When the reunion episode of season 6 was aired in August of 2019 The hairdresser informed DailyGossip that their romance had become “complicated” at the moment. In November, however, Kroll told Us at BravoCon that they would give an opportunity to try again.

“Madison and I certainly have been trying to find on our own paths, but we always end up again with one another. I’ve been to friends and I’m like’They do it to you. You suck, and you are a sucker”” He told Us in the moment. “She’s only my friend. and I’m telling myself that I should stop fighting it. The problem is that it’s not easy to cut and dry often. I’m saying, I believe that you will love people like this perhaps only once in your lifetime. It would be foolish to leave the relationship. When all options have been exhausted Madison remains my partner.”

Kroll and LeCroy started filming the seventh season of Southern Charm in February 2020. The production stopped due to the outbreak of coronavirus The two of them argued about the best way to tackle the COVID-19 epidemic. While LeCroy was at with her son at home, Kroll tested positive for coronavirus after a party at Charleston, South Carolina.

“Austen’s behavior during the shutdown was heavy on the drinking, sleeping until noon and then playing video games,” LeCroy joked in a show episode from December 2020 of the series. “Sorry it’s a big displeasure for me. We’re on two different frequencies here.”

While the couple’s turbulent relationship played out on the TV show the owner of the salon exclusively revealed to Us in December of 2020 Kroll and her wife had divorced. Kroll have ended their relationship.

“We do not have a relationship at the moment. I’m 100% single and so is the guy,” she told Us. “So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

Kroll on the other hand said to Us how watching the show’s replay for the second time was “like being able to see [the signs] just right in front of my face.” Kroll explained that in the month of December, 2020: “I was like, “Austen, what are your doing?'” What you’re seeing on television was happening in the months of May, June and July. The public assumes they broke up on the same day.”

While their romance may be ending The tension among Kroll and LeCroy is only beginning – as well Kristin Cavallari, as well as Jay Cutler have found themselves in the middle of their former relationship. Check out the following an overview of all we know about the couple:

Fighting in quarantine

“I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship, and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger,” LeCroy stated to Us in December of 2020. “We were not even in quarantine with each other. We were for a brief duration of time, and after that, I believe we both thought that there were an excessive amount of things that had occurred in the past to play together in 14 consecutive days something like that.”

John Pringle’s Character

Shep Rose’s college buddy was a part of in the ensemble of Southern Charm for season 7 — and also expressed an interest in LeCroy. After Kroll advised him on the show that there was an “guy code,” he said to Us it was because Pringle LeCroy’s additional flirtation was an “insult to injury” after their breakup. He also said that watching LeCroy’s actions during the second part of season “broke [his] heart.”

Enter KCav

Kroll and her co-star Craig Conover made headlines in October 2020 when they were seen hanging out with Cavallari in the six months following she and Cutler cut the cord on their seven-year union. “She came to town with her friend Justin [Anderson] and the four of us [with Craig] had dinner,” Kroll said to Us when she was in town. “We’ve been in touch since then. We’re part of this, like large old group chat and the chat is in full swing. We had a blast talking to the band and I’m planning to take an excursion to visit them in Nashville some time in the near future.”

After Anderson snapped a picture with the entire group LeCroy added, “Hate I couldn’t see you guys!”

Madison Contacts Jay, Weighs in on Kristin

The next month however, LeCroy seemingly changed her position on Cavallari. Following the time that Cutler posted a picture of his ex-wife’s former employee Shannon Ford in November 2020 LeCroy commented on the picture, “See y’all soon.” (Cavallari and Ford were on the show’s first season, Very Cavallari and aren’t in good terms.)

On December 20, 2020 LeCroy responded to an CommentsByCelebs blog post which documented Kroll’s flirty comments on Cavallari’s picture. “Yeah I’m sure if she was with him and she was with him, he wouldn’t be sending my songs in the middle of midnight. It’s a blessing,” she wrote. In the same month, she was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight about her remark.

“I believe he’s trying to make me feel uncomfortable and that’s perfectly fine. What, really? If he’s able to get her attention, then go for it. You’ll be a mess. I’d be amazed,” LeCroy said. “I just think it was just trying to get [a rise], get a comment out of me — and he did.”

The Time is Now to Quit

Us published the news in December of 2020 the news that LeCroy and Kroll were gone for good.

Emotional Reunion Tape

LeCroy along with Kroll joined their co-stars to film their season seven reunion together with Andy Cohen in December 2020.

“I remember calling someone ‘trash’ about 25 times and changing their name to ‘trash can,'” Conover spoke during an appearance with Kroll in the show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2020. “I think you guys are in for a heck of a ride. It was a lot. It’s a reunion full of truth bombs.”

While Cohen didn’t mention any names Cohen appeared to have confirmed that LeCroy was the subject notingthat “Austen and Madison are an infinity circle of toxicity.”

Kroll For his part, Kroll described the taping as “emotionally taxing.” The next month, she teased that she’s “still speechless” after the reunion.

“Right now I can say I have nothing nice to say about a lot of the people there,” she added. “And I’m just gonna keep my mouth shut for now.”

Austen and Craig Visit Nashville

After the reunion was recorded in December 2020 Kroll along with Conover went to Nashville to meet Cavallari. Cavallari, the Kings Calling Brewing owner told Us the following month that they were only friends.

“There isn’t any Austen or Kristin. … Kristin is an attractive, motivated girl and this is] what I’m drawn towards,” He told Us. “But she has a lot on her plate, you know, she’s going through her own stuff.”

Austen and Madison not on speaking terms

Austen revealed to Us on the 16th of December 2020 the day after Christmas, that Austen and LeCroy were not on good and that he’s “heartbroken” over their breakup. “It’s like I cut off my addiction cold turkey,” Austen said. “It just hasn’t been easy.”

More Instagram Drama

In the last week of December, Kroll slammed LeCroy after an online user said she was able to do better than him.

“Madison can do better than both these drunks … I mean dudes,” the user said on a picture that included Kroll along with Pringle.

Kroll later reacted, “Patricia’s hairdresser can do better than I can. Pringle? I die.”

The troll later extolled LeCroy and wrote “What Madison needs is a man, not a fratboy. She already has one son to look after … The girls like frat boys. Women need men.”

Kroll was back on the phone the second time, and wrote, “Aka the biggest blue check mark she can find.”

Madison and Jay: The Facts About Madison and Jay

Following LeCroy’s WWHL appearance A source has informed Us they believe the Bravo star is engaged in an “new, flirty thing” with the former player. “It’s nothing serious at this point,” the source told Us. “But they’re having fun getting to know each other.”

Madison Reacts To Jay Hookup Rumors

On January 20, 2021 LeCroy stated to Cohen she had a interaction with Kroll ended when she texted Kroll, “I hate you.”

“We have not seen each other since the reunion,” she stated. “I believe he was is shaming me for being an entrepreneur and acting very rude to me, and saying a lot of negative things that were not accurate, especially during the reunion. The work was done prior to the reunion, but he hit the nail in the coffin by saying that.”

When the host inquired of LeCroy what she thought of Kroll and Cavallari’s social-media posts, she informed Cohen the she “was busy having [her] own adventure.” When asked if this could be “an adventure of the Jay Cutler kind,” she said, “I’m not kissing and telling.”

Then, a few weeks later Cutler and Cavallari both slammed LeCroy for slamming the former MTV actor on Instagram Live.

“The universe is full. 10 years. You can’t break it,” Cutler and Cavallari posted a picture of the two each other on their Instagram accounts.

After LeCroy made a point of putting Cutler on fire with her texts Cutler was slammed, and the Bravo presenter announced plans to reveal the details in a upcoming appearance on a podcast.

A Slight Dig

A few months after all the romance drama, LeCroy spoke to DailyGossip exclusively and clarified gossip about the men she has dated.

“I mean, I have my own money,” she told the world with reporters in the month of June. “I don’t have to marry someone with you already … It’s not like I’m a gold miner Don’t you realize that? I dated Austen.”

Moving Forward

Madison confirmed her commitment with Brett Randle in October 2021 after seven months of being together.

“I’m excited to announce that I am engaged,” the owner of the salon exclusively revealed to DailyGossip on October 13 , talking about the possibility of an Amazon partnership. “Oh my god. I’m so happy and feel as if I’ve tried to keep this from happening for a long timeand it’s become one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do.”

Austen’s Uninterested

After Madison’s announcement of her engagement on Amazon Live, a source close to Austen said to Us that Austen is “completely unbothered” after learning that his ex-wife had left, noting that when he does propose the proposal, he won’t make it “an infomercial.”

Another source said that Austen hasn’t seen her husband and has “still taking in the engagement news” because it happened fast.

