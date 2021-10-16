Selena Gomez Remembers Feeling an immense amount of pressure to be a ‘Good Role Model’ in her Disney Career

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

We’ll look back. Selena Gomez looked back on the most “confusing” part of being asked to be a role model for her fans who were young, when she was becoming a teenager her own.

“There was this immense amount of pressure I had growing up that I felt like I needed to be a good role model,” the 29-year-old Only Murders in the Building actress revealed to Beauty Inc. in an interview on the 15th of October, on a Friday. “And then I felt like maybe that was just unrealistic, and my life became very public really quickly, and I didn’t know that I was going through my own journey with mental health at the time.”

Former Disney Channel star continued, “It was very difficult growing up, and when people started to create this story that I lived, I realized that I could not remain silent any longer. I need to talk about what needs to be dealt with which is telling my story in a way that is, ‘OK, yes I’m definitely going through a rough period, and this is the reason I deal with it. I have to deal with. ‘”

Gomez has had to face a variety of difficulties throughout her career in public. The year 2015 was the first time she made a public confession about having been diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disorder that required chemotherapy for treatment. The following year she underwent the procedure of a kidney transplant. She underwent a kidney transplant in 2012. Spring Breakers star has also spoken out about her struggles with mental health including bipolar disorder.

“Ever since I’ve been open about my own journey, I have people come up to me all the time and tell me about what they’ve walked through,” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer said to the publication. “Or simply people who have grown up alongside me, or who are the same age as me and have watched Disney and are now going to be thirty. … In the event that I’ve got this kind of platform, I could be able to use it for something worthwhile, as this is what keeps me going.”

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building. Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

The process wasn’t easy telling her story with the world. In an episode in August 2020 of her show Selena + Chef, the Texas native acknowledged that although she’s “extremely passionate about” mental health, there’s a different aspect of her that’s not so comfortable.

“I think that there is a lot of shame and guilt in it and then there’s also this pressure of, you know, wanting to feel like you’re a part of the crowd if you do this and do that,” she explained during her HBO Max show at the time.

Gomez was the first to announce her diagnosis of bipolar disorder within four months of her diagnosis, telling Miley Cyrus that she’d visited “to one best mental hospitals in the world” to seek consultation.

“I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things I realized that I was bipolar,” she revealed on April 20, 2020. “When I know more I actually benefit from it to be more confident. It doesn’t worry me when I realize that it’s true. … Once I had spoke what I was planning be saying, I was eager to know all the details and that took the anxiety away.”

In addition to the current challenges In addition to her current issues, along with her current issues, the 13 Reasons Why producer has been open about her past with Disney and she hasn’t stayed silent. Following a controversy in the month of August, when she was reminded of “signing her life away” to the company She later clarified that she was thrilled to have the opportunities that she did.

“By the way, I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well,” she said to RadioTimes in the month. “It kind of shaped who I am in a way.”

Via US Magazine