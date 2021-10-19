Scott Disick’s Views on Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship with Travis Barker

Shutterstock (3)

It’s certain that Scott Disick doesn’t exactly ship Kravis. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend is making headlines due to allegedly throwing shade over her love affair to Travis Barker.

The eldest child of the Kardashian-Jenner clan dated Disick frequently for 10 years until they broke up in the summer of 2015. The couple has three children: Mason (born in 2009), Penelope (2012) and Reign (2014). As they continued to have relationships with others in the past, it was a regular motif on The Keeping Up With the Kardashians that her family members hoped that they would see the Poosh co-founder and Talentless creator would discover a ways to reconnect. But, on the June 2021 KUWTK reunion she admitted that they’d never been romantic since the split.

“People cannot believe that, but we have not,” Kardashian stated to Andy Cohen. “For real.”

Disick also added “How annoying.”

Mother of 3 continued to elaborate on the reason she broke up with her partner: “The infidelity, I only knew about it at the end, so I think the substance abuse was the dealbreaker.”

Disick responded in the moment “I am not going to give excuses for my conduct. I would never have done these things if I had been sober however, it was wrong. I was just thinking it was normal to be honest.”

After KUWTK was over in the early part of 2021 Kardashian made public her affair with Barker whom she began to secretly date in the latter part of 2020. Disick was, for his part has been associated with Amelia Gray Hamlin since October 2020, after he ended his relationship for three years that he had with Sofia Richie.

A source previously informed DailyGossip the “things haven’t been the same” for Disick and the family known for their fame “since KUWTK stopped filming and Kourtney and Travis began dating.”

Another source confirmed that the couple’s fiery and heavy love story shows no sign to slowing.

“Their relationship has gotten more serious over the past two months,” the source stated on April 20, 2021. “They love each other very much and their chemistry is off the charts.”

According to a third source Kardashian is “really content with Travis and has received lots of praise for Travis as well. He’s got her back and they’re having fun.”

Do they has the approval of Disick? Check out the article for all known about his thoughts about Kardashian’s relationship with Barker:

A source said to Us on February 20, 2021, in February 2021 that Disick has said he is “OK” with the romance due to the fact that Disick “believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father.” The insider also stated it was believed that Disick as well as Kardashian share “an incredibly special bond that no one can ever come between” with “history … and love for each other can’t be touched by anyone else, and they both know that.”

Strained relationship

As per an insider Disick began feeling distant from the Kardashians following the wrapping of KUWTK at the beginning of 2021.

“Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is definitely strained,” the source told the magazine at the time of their interview in 2021 May. “They don’t communicate much unless it has to do with their kids.”

The source further stated, “Scott feels not just separated from Kourtney and her family, but also from the other Kardashians. It was his greatest fear being out of contact with his family members and now being on the fringes of Kourtney is having a profound effect on him.”

In Scott’s Words

Disick dissented from his comments about the relationship between Kardashian and Barker at his Juni 2021 KUWTK reunion dissected the relationship, telling Cohen that he would like her to be content.

“I believe that if you truly have a relationship with someone you want them be content regardless of the circumstances. Therefore, I give her a wish to be content,” he said before slamming Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima after the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host suggested that Disick is “really unhappy when Kourtney’s associated with other men.”

Disick replied, “Me? Not me. I’m just trying to take them out. … I’m sure it’s the last man. Let’s face it.”

The Amelia Shade

Barker was a snarky critic of Disick’s love interest following a post on social media that claimed that the musician as his Flip It Like Disick alum, Kardashian and Hamlin had dinner during the month of May in 2021.

“It’s bizarre to me. I mean, what do babies born in 2001 have to do with these older people? I’m sure that the dinner was a bit awkward,” one social media user said. The next day, Us confirmed the drummer’s official social media profile “liked” the comment.

The Younes DM

Following Kardashian as well as Barker’s recent PDA-filled trip Italy, Disick allegedly messaged Bendjima to be a snarky jerk.

“Yo are you a chick? okay? !????? Brooo like what’s this. It was in the center of Italy,” he allegedly DMed the former boxer in August 2021.

Bendjima who posted the incident via Instagram Stories, responded “Don’t bother me so long as she’s content. PS: i aint your bro.”

The DM Aftermath

“Scott was definitely embarrassed by Younes sharing his DM,” an insider said to Us on September 20, 2021. “He did not know when he sent him a message that it would be the case. He DM’d him while there was an emotional situation and was looking for him to react in the same way , considering that they both were friends with Kourtney.”

The source also said that Disick has been “sick of seeing photos of them splashed everywhere” and the source added that he “doesn’t think she should be showing off too much PDA because of their rated-R behavior,” that their children are able to easily view on the internet.

Their Present Status

An insider says Disick as well as Kardashian seem to be much more “strained” than ever as in September 2021. “What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney,” the source explained. “He’s trying to be the best parent he can be for their kids and make it work coparenting, but he’s having problems now with Kourtney.”

The same month, a different insider had told Us the following “outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent.”

The Engagement Reaction

In October, when news broke 2021 about Barker as well as Kourtney were engaged, sources informed Us they were engaged. Disick was “furious.”

“He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the source claimed. “Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding.”

Still Love the Fam?

Disick was the subject of headlines in late September 2021 when he stopped following Kourtney — as well as her entire family through social media. In the following month Disick, however, was awarded an invitation to appear on Kim Kardashian on Saturday Night Live along with Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner.

