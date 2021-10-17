“Saturday Night Live” Alum Norm Macdonald Timelaps Pictures

Michael Keegan/Netflix

Heartbreaking loss. Norm Macdonald passed away in the age of 61, after fighting cancer in private for 9 years.

The management company of the comedian Brillstein Entertainment confirmed Macdonald’s death in a report by DailyGossip on September 20, 2021. noting that Macdonald decided to conceal his health concerns secret throughout his life.

“He was most proud of his comedy,” the late actor’s longtime co-producer Lori Jo Hoekstra said in a statement released at the time. “He didn’t want his diagnosis to alter how the public or his loved ones viewed him. Norm was a pure comedian. One time, he wrote “a joke should take an audience off guard, and it should not pander. He definitely never pandered. Norm will be greatly missed.”

The Saturday Night Live alum’s passing stunned Hollywood as numerous actors sharing sweet messages about Macdonald on social media.

“Oh f-k,” Seth Rogen tweeted after he learned of the news. “I was a huge admirer of Norm Macdonald, and I basically took his style when I first began acting. I would get up at night to listen to his talk show appearances. He was one of the most entertaining guests ever. The world lost an entertainment titan today. One of the best of all time. RIP.”

A fellow Canadian as well as Macdonald’s former friend Jim Carrey expressed his sadness on Twitter.

“My beloved friend Norm MacDonald died after a long and courageous fight. He was among our most precious gems” The Ace Ventura Pet Detective actor wrote in his autobiography. “An honest and brave comedy genius. I am in love with him.”

Former SNL actor and comedian Rob Schneider mourned the loss by sharing a picture of Macdonald, Adam Sandler, David Spade and Tim Meadows playing together during the days of. The cast members all appeared for 2010’s Grown Ups.

“Norm I wasn’t like you. You were my favorite. You did more than just make me laugh. You brought me to tears with laughter. I’m still crying,” the Deuce Bigalow European Gigolo actor wrote on Instagram. “But whenever I remember you, tears will flow across my face, accompanied by the memories of the laughter and pleasures you gave to us all. Rest in peace my dear friend. Love you forever, Robbie.”

Macdonald established an impression as a part-time cast member in Saturday Night Live in the 1990s. Macdonald went on to enjoy an impressive career in TV in the roles of actor and writer in the last few years, including consultant for Roseanne and the host on Norm Macdonald Has a Show and also voicing Grandpaws in the upcoming Back Home Again film before passing away.

Scroll down to view Macdonald’s entire life through pictures, which include his career’s highs as well as lows:

Credit: YouTube

1990

Macdonald was a comedian who began as a performer in comedy clubs, before he appeared with his team on Star Search in 1990.

Credit: Carsey-Werner/Wind Dancer Prod/Kobal/Shutterstock

1992

His first assignment was as a a writer for The Dennis Miller Show and Roseanne in 1992.

Credit: Courtesy Norm Macdonald/Instagram

1992

The Canada native welcomed son Dylan in the month of October in 1992 with his then-wife Connie Macdonald.

Credit: SNL/YouTube

1993

The comedian started the comedy show’s Saturday Night Live career in 1993 as a writer as well as cast participant. The comedian wrote his first script from 1993 until 1994, and was a in the cast from 1993 until 1998.

Credit: SNL/YouTube

From 1994 until 1997

He was appointed anchor of the “Weekend Update” anchor on SNL in 1994. In his time as the anchor, Norm wasn’t afraid to make controversial remarks on political figures, mock the media coverage on the O.J. Simpson murder trial, and even use Sylvester Stallone’s brother Frank Stallone, as a punchline.

Credit: YouTube

1995

After his success on television, he got his first movie role in the role of Frank in the 1995 film Billy Madison alongside SNL pal Sandler.

Credit: YouTube

1996

Norm and Connie divorced in 1996 following the couple had been married for eighteen years.

Credit: Jack Rowand/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

1998

The show’s producer left Saturday Night Live in 1998 after five seasons.

Credit: YouTube

1998

The actor played Lucky for 1998’s Dr. Dolittle in 1998. Later, he appeared in the sequels of 2001 and 2006.

Credit: George Lange/Mohawk Prods Inc/Warner Bros Tv/Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

1999-2001

He launched the show he created, Norm, in 1999. He was the writer as well as the show’s producer. He also acted as the star on the three-season show.

Credit: BEI/Shutterstock

2003 to 2004

The TV actor played Stan Hooper on A Minute With Stan Hooper for one season.

Credit: SNL/YouTube

2009

Norm was a guest on his SNL comeback in September 2009 episode. He did his famous portrayal as Burt Reynolds during a Celebrity Jeopardy sketch that was host by Will Ferrell as the late Alex Trebek.

Credit: YouTube

2010

The CableACE Awards nominee reunited with Sandler in the 2010’s Grown Ups and 2011’s Jack and Jill.

Credit: Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

From 2010 to 2018.

He was Rusty Heck, Mike Heck’s (Neil Flynn) brother in The Middle for nine seasons.

Credit: Michael Keegan/Netflix

2016

The publication, Based on a True Story: Not a Memoir was released on the shelves in 2016, and then was an New York Times Bestseller.

Credit: YouTube

From 2016 to 2019

The actor who voiced Glumshanks for Skylanders Academy (from 2016 until 2018) as well as Yaphit from The Orville (from 2017 to 2019).

Credit: Eddie Chen/Netflix

2018

The Netflix Talk show Norm Macdonald Has a Show was on for just one season and featured celebrities from the A-list such as Jane Fonda, Drew Barrymore and Chevy Chase.

Credit: YouTube

2020

Norm completed his time as the sly pigeon in Mike Tyson Mysteries on the year 2020 in the midst of four seasons.

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

2020

The Funny People actor launched the Loko dating app in February of 2020 with the actor’s friend Vivek Jain. The app is focused on creating connection with love via video chats.

Credit: Michael Keegan/Netflix

2021

Us revealed in the month of September that actor had passed away at the age of 61. The comedian battled cancer in private for nine years prior to his death.

Credit: Will Heath/NBC

2021

In the episode of season 47 of SNL in the month of October 2021, the cast actors Colin Jost and Michael Che made a tribute to Macdonald on Weekend Update with a montage of some of his best jokes from the sketch’s long-running.

“Norm is the reason that I ever wanted to do Weekend Update,” Jost stated before the old-fashioned clips started. Pete Davidson, who appeared on Update earlier in the evening, made a tribute to the late comedian wearing a T-shirt that featured Macdonald’s picture on the front.

Via US Magazine