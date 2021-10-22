Sarah Trott Mourns Father’s Death after a 6-year battle with The ALS Disease

Sarah Trott with her father insetted. Photo courtesy of Sarah Trott/Instagram (2)

Heartbroken. Bachelor Alum Sarah Trott paid tribute to her father, Thomas Trott, who passed away in the month of May following his fight with ALS. The 60-year old died.

“Where can I begin with this man? What an incredible person and an inspiration. I will forever love you and will miss you greatly already. You put down your jersey on Friday following a long battle against ALS,” the former reality TV star, who was 25years old, captioned an Instagram collection of Instagram pictures on October 22, 2015 the week following his passing away. “Six many years of playing extra and exceeding all expectations physically as well as mentally. My incredible father truly a family man I consider him my guide, my mentor and my loving father. You were so courageous in fighting. It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of your life for more than 25 years, and also to have been your child.”

Sarah said, “Thank you for showing us dignity, humor and strength in the toughest of times. I thank you so much for teaching me many life lessons that are valuable to me about resilience, attitude, and kindness.”

Although the man “lost so much over the years” because of his disease, which reduces muscle strength and affects the physical functioning, Sarah admired how her father’s “positive spirit” always triumphed.

“You refused to let ALS cripple your goofy personality, your wit and wisdom, and most importantly you never let it dim your faith in Jesus,” the California native said. “In difficult moments when we would notice the disease progressing, you would tell us, ‘Good thing I love a challenge’ and ‘I believe my purpose in life is to be an inspiration to others.’ And how could we forget you loved to remind us and our guests, ‘The bar is open!’ — so we never missed a chance to celebrate the big and small moments of life with you.”

The journalist on the radio described Thomas “truly one of a kind,” concluding “I’ll be forever in love with you.. Oh also, Lauren and I discovered in amazing timing that the last time we saw a baseball game with him was his favorite Red Sox crush the Yankees. Yes, and now you’re sitting in the best seats at the table, Dad. 10.15.21.”

Sarah was a guest in Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, which aired earlier in the year. Although she seemed to be in a close relationship in common with ABC Food Tours founder, 29-year-old Sarah decided to leave the race for his last rose so she could spend time at home with her children.

“What an incredible man and an inspiration to us all!” Costar Rachael Kirkconnell, who is currently with his North Carolina native, commented on Friday. “I believe you’ll continue show his positivity and kindness to us all. I’m praying for you and sending you lots of gratitude Sarah .”

The Bachelor’s Katie Morton wrote, “Sending you so much love and hugs Sarah,” while Chasen Nick added, “Sending you all the love.”

When her exit from the ABC show, which aired the following month, Sarah confessed that things were more difficult than she had anticipated in The Bachelor bubble.

“A couple of people told me that I would be able to talk with family,” she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I believed I’d be able to contact my parents, and also have access to a cell phone and be able to talk to them, but a few of these things changed after I was there. I came in with the sole intention of meet and fall in affection for Matt and I was hoping to stay for two whole months, but I had no idea how challenging it would be.”

Via US Magazine