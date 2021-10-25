Ryan Gosling Is Playing Ken in Live-Action Barbie Movie: Watch the Reactions!

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Shutterstock; Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Plastic life, it’s amazing! Warner Bros. and director Greta Gerwig have discovered the ideal Barbie as well as Ken for their forthcoming film based off the legendary Mattel dolls.

Alongside Margot Robbie in the role of Barbie, Ryan Gosling is engaged in the final stages of bringing her perfect partner Ken into the world of reality, Deadline reports.

The publication reported on the 22nd of October, Friday that the 40-year-old Notebook actor initially resisted the role due to a hectic schedule. However, after the production was delayed, a the availability of the role allowed him to reconsider.

The website did note that Gosling isn’t signed up for the project yet Social media users are on the edge of their seats thinking about what the film might be like and the perfect casting of Gosling. Canada native.

“Hm So, here we have a live action Barbie film made by Greta Gerwig and written by the duo of her Noah Baumbach, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Is this real or is it a bizarre fever-dream hallucination I’m experiencing?” one social media user tweeted on Friday.

Another writer wrote, “Margot Robbie is taking everything from Emma Stone, first the lead role in Babylon and now Ryan Gosling.”

The film is scheduled to begin filming in 2022 . one of the Australia resident, 31 as the fashion-forward doll, and being directed by Little Woman author.

Just a few days after Gerwig who is 38, took over as director in July Gerwig, 38, was appointed director in July. The Birds of Prey star couldn’t not gush about the vision of the film.

“Right, it comes with a lot of baggage!” Robbie said to British Vogue for their August issue. “And lots of nostalgia-related connections. However, with it comes many interesting ways to tackle the subject. When people hear the name ‘Barbie’, they usually and think, “I know what the film is going to be like,’ the next thing they know, Greta Gerwig is producing and directing the film and think”Oh, but perhaps I’m not.'”

A year ago, Robbie teased the picture that Gerwig wrote along with her husband Noah Baumberg — would be different from the norm thought to be expected of the Barbie film.

“And we like the things that feel a little left of center,” she said to The Hollywood Reporter in December 2020. “Something similar to Barbie with the IP. When you mention its name, people instantly get the impression that, “Oh, Margot is playing Barbie I’m sure of that,” but our goal is to make it sound like, “Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to offer you something completely differentthat thing that you didn’t realize you desired.”

The film is in development for a while, with Robbie declaring to Variety in July of 2019 she was hopeful that the film will be an “great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world” and “be aspirational for younger kids.”

Via US Magazine