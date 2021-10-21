Renée Zellweger Unrecognizable: spotted on the set of her upcoming The Thing About Pam TV series

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead. MEGA

A significant change! Renee Zellweger was spotted on the set of her forthcoming The Thing About Pam TV series. She looked very different.

The Judy star was photographed working behind-the scenes at the show on the streets of New Orleans on Monday, October 18, when she walked with the boyfriend Ant Anstead.

Zellweger who plays the convicted murderer Pam Hupp in the project she was spotted wearing a slender outfit, facial prosthetics, and hairstyles that were coiffed. Her boyfriend — with whom she first came across on June 1st was wearing casual clothes and a black mask while walking together.

The Bridget Jones’ Diary star was previously in the news after photos of her set surfaced earlier in the month in which she was seen wearing the same suit of fat as well as prosthetics and hairdo.

Within the NBC limited series inspired by the true crime podcast with the same name Zellweger plays the 62-year-old Missouri native who is currently being held for life to prison in connection with the killing of Louis Gumpenberger.

“She’s notorious, not famous,” the Oscar winner said about her role in the Oct. 1 BlumFest interview. “I’m taking on the role of the character who’s story Dateline’s Keith Morrison] told [on the podcast”Rose of the Sun. I’m going to be the person Morrison described in your podcast, and attempt to comprehend the things that make a person like who ticks.”

She added when she said, “I’m just going to remain focused and get to work. attempt to study various personality types and attempt to determine whether it’s psychosis, solipsism, or a mix of them, however it may be. It’s sure to be fascinating and there’s plenty to be learned.”

In the midst of the veteran of 42 years Wheeler Dealers host’s set visit He gushed about his recent trip to visit the Texas natives of The Big Easy.

“WOW there is something very special about New Orleans,” the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host wrote via Instagram on the morning of October 18 with a photo of the two. “The late night strolling and the amazing historical facts this nerd likes as well as architectural beauty, mix of different cultures, the food and people The smells and sounds! It’s all made better by the magical people you be with.”

The England native once gushed about his trip to Louisiana town with his girlfriend of the moment.

“We wandered into this little jazz room, and it was really amazing,” Anstead stated to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “She’s an experienced traveler, and has been to that city before, so it’s a nice experience. We’re looking forward to seeing her again.”

The couple made headlines when they announced their love affair in June, just after the TV host completed his separation from Christina Haack — with whom he has a 2-year-old son Hudson. The couple first have been spotted earlier in the year while filming the Discovery+ series.

The pair made their partnership on Instagram officially a month after August’s end, when Anstead posted a photo from the setand captioned the photo, “It’s finally here… The very first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride premieres on the @discoveryplus channel Monday, September 23rd! It’s also [with] Renee Zellweger, who is awe-inspiring and.”

Click below to view photos of Zellweger’s dramatic transformation on the set:

Couple Time

The British TV host met his wife on the”Thing About Pam film at New Orleans.

A New Look

Zellweger was photographed in the fat suit as well as facial prosthetics, and hairstyles with blonde bobs in The NBC special.

Unrecognizable

The Chicago actress is a the murderer who was convicted Pam Hupp, based on the Dateline podcast with the identical name.

Via US Magazine