Randall Emmett celebrated Lala Kent’s sobriety milestone with a heartfelt gesture

Being supportive. In the midst of ongoing split speculation, Randall Emmett celebrated Lala Kent’s sobriety anniversary with a heartfelt hug.

“Congrats on 3 years,” the filmmaker, who is 50, posted on his Instagram Story on the 22nd of October, on Friday with a huge balloon display that included a gold “3” balloon, various white and pink balloons, and what appeared to be an “Happy Birthday” inflatable in the form of the cake.

On the same day the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum announced her achievement with her own Instagram post.

“Today marks 3 years of sobriety,” the Give Them Lala author wrote. “I cannot believe it. I’m incredibly grateful for this journey that God and my father set before me. I am grateful to my sober coach and patron whom I consider to be angels. I’m thankful for the program and the people whom have shared their story with me so candidly, providing me with the motivation and hope to never take another drink once more.”

In her blog post, she said, “It is one day at an moment, but I’ll admit that I’ve never felt as strong when I was sober. It’s one of the most proud things I’ve ever done, apart from becoming a mommy. My primary goal is my sobriety. It’s the most important thing- since without it, I’m not of any use. I cherish you all to the core. I hope that you all know that”Happy Birthday” is a great way to celebrate.”

Just a few days ago this former SUR employee as well as the film producer had sparked speculation about a breakup after the Bravo celebrity removed all trace of her husband — who she was engaged to in the year 2018 -on her Instagram in addition, she “liked” photos that speculated about infidelity on his behalf.

The couple who have a 7-month-old daughter Ocean are yet to respond to the allegations that have been floating around, the Bravo actress was reported to have deleted or deleted or archived her Instagram photos of Emmett on Sunday, October 17. A few days later she Utah native was photographed on the streets of Los Angeles. The time was when she was dressed casually with ripped jeans, a graphic sweatshirt, and black baseball cap. curious fans noticed that her left finger naked, and she wasn’t wearing the engagement ring she received from director.

The couple first came out when they announced their love story in 2017, and then got engaged in the year following. Although they had planned to marry at the beginning of April in 2020, they put off the ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Midnight in the Switchgrass director was previously married to Ambyr Childers between 2009 and their divorce in 2015. they have two daughters together: London 11, and Rylee 8. Emmett has previously expressed his admiration for Kent’s future role as a stepmother for his kids.

“My kids love Lala, she loves them like her own,” the actor exclusively revealed to DailyGossip in May of 2020. “I’m so lucky. I think of it as a blessing on occasion, as I’ll be in the office at the moment and be like, ‘Oh s— I need to get home. Then she’s like”Babe, me, along with the girls will be going to the pool, and we’re making hot dogs. So you can just slow down.”I’m just lucky.”

