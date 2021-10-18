Prince William and Duchess Kate Look to attend the 1st Earthshot Prize Awards

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Fashionably dressed! Prince William as well as Duchess Kate have been staunch environmentalists, and they have celebrated their green activism in fashion at the first Earthshot Prize Awards.

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge each 39, were present at the event in London on the 17th of October, Sunday, 17 in recycled formal wear to mark the occasion.

Three-time mother children -she shares Prince George eight, Princess Charlotte six, and Prince Louis 3. with William — was seen stepping out in a flowing lilac dress designed by Alexander McQueen with a beaded belt. The dress was first worn in 2011 and abided by the dress code for the event, which asked guests to wear eco-friendly styles. Duchess Kate was seen wearing her long locks curled and shaved with diamond earrings for the event.

Her husband, on the other hand dressed smartly in the green velvet blazer to match the carpet — paired with an oversized black turtleneck and pants under.

William under the direction of the Royal Foundation, launched the Earthshot Prize earlier this year in hopes of finding “the most inspiring solutions to the world’s greatest challenges” over the next ten years.

“These new solutions will work on every level, have a positive effect on environmental change and improve living standards globally, particularly for communities who are most at risk from climate change,” an overview on the site reads. “Prizes could be awarded to a wide range of individuals, teams or collaborations – scientists, activists, economists, community projects, leaders, governments, banks, businesses, cities and countries – anyone whose workable solutions make a substantial contribution to achieving the Earthshots.”

There are a variety of awards ceremonies scheduled to be held in diverse cities across the world The first one will be located in London which is with the help of Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary. This year’s winner will be determined by a seasoned panel of judges that make up the Prize Council, including the likes of Shakira and Cate Blanchett.

In advance of the awards ceremony the Prince Charles offered a heartfelt tribute to his son’s eldest and praised his work in the new award program.

“I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of the Earthshot Prize,” the Prince of Wales 72 was tweeting on the official Clarence House account on Sunday. “As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need.”

A few days earlier days earlier, the Duke of Cambridge was in the news in his comments regarding space travel by civilians.

“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” the monarch said to BBC News on Thursday, October 14, noting the royal does not have “absolutely no interest” in taking a space flight, given that there’s an “fundamental question” linked to carbon emissions associated with the trip.

William was later asked about his support for the environmental prize, explaining that “I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future.”

The veteran of the military said that the future of his children encouraged him to support in the cause.

“I want the things that I’ve enjoyed, the outdoor life and the sort of nature and environment — I want that to still be there, not just for my children, but everyone else’s children,” He told the newspaper. “If we’re not careful, we’re robbing from our children’s future.”

The Earthshot Prize Awards will stream on Saturday, October 17, on Discovery’s Facebook page , at 3 p.m. ET.

Below, you can see photos of the royal couple’s visit to the Earthshot Prize Awards:

Everyone Smiles all smiles the Green Carpet

Prince William along with Duchess Kate were present at the Earthshot Prize in London on Saturday, October 17.

The Eye of Love

The royal couple take some time for themselves in the red carpet ceremony.

The Vision of Purple

Her Majesty the Duchess of Cambridge was dressed in a lilac-colored gown with a belt that was beaded.

Green Like the Carpet

The Duke of Cambridge was stylish in a blazer of green velvet.

