Paris Hilton went all out for her extravagant bridal show

Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

She doesn’t do low-key. Paris Hilton went all out for her extravagant bridal shower on the 16th of 16 October on the 16th of October in Los Angeles, just a week following the Las Vegas bachelorette party.

While she kept her and fiance Carter Reum’s joint bachelor/bachelorette blowout small, Paris invited everyone from family to friends to influencers to her mom’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars to the daytime celebration.

Paris took the family picture alongside mother Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton and Carter’s mom Sherry Reum, and her his sister Halle Reum. Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna among Kathy’s RHOBH castmates who were there to celebrate Paris and Carter’s upcoming nuptials.

“Congratulations @parishilton your bridal shower was just as fabulous as you are #parisinlove,” Garcelle wrote in an image slideshow on Instagram.

Kris Jenner, Sofia Richie, Rachel Zoe, Gigi Gorgeous, Caroline D’Amore, Elisha Cuthbert Nicole Williams English, Jasmine Sanders and Jocelyn Chew were also in the audience.

The bridal shower featured the Alice in Wonderland theme with the Mad Hatter greeting guests as they arrived. Large floral arrangements (in hues of pink obviously) and teacups were used to create the mood for the celebration The dessert table was made with the Madhatter’s tea party in the back of one’s mind. The cake was decorated with “Paris and Carter” on the teapot that was edible. The dessert also had the words “Wishing you a WONDER full WEDDING.”

This is the latest celebration of Paris and Carter’s fall wedding following their announcement of wedding in the month of February. The couple was engaged in September. couple were seen at a private event held at Zero Bond in New York City.

“She seemed very excited about getting married,” an eyewitness reported to DailyGossip that day. “They were very loving, and it’s clear she’s in love and extremely happy. The song “Celebration” played on, and she snatched the microphone and began singing with her friends.”

This month this month, earlier this month, the Cooking With Paris star brought her family and friends on a trip to Sin City for a bachelorette celebration that included taking her parents to the club. “We enjoyed ourselves so much and I danced until 4 o’clock and at one point, I danced until 5 five. … she’s extremely looking forward to the wedding. They’re so cute,” Kathy told Access after she painted the town in red over the weekend.

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

All in the Family

Kathy, Sherry, Paris, Halle and Nicky celebrated Paris and will be attending Carter’s wedding.

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Maid of Honor

Paris and Nicky were photographed by the huge Wonderland-themed decor.

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Model Behavior

The bride’s wedding was celebrated by her the bride’s friend Sofia Richie.

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The Turned-Up Tea Party

Paris Friends were present for her wedding celebrations just a few weeks before the wedding is scheduled to take place.

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Girl Power

Paris invited all of the women she has in her life to attend the “Paris in Wonderland” party.

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Influential Bride

Gigi Beautiful, Paris and Chantel Jeffries appear during the shower for the couple’s wedding.

Credit: Kyle Richards/Instagram

Keep It Real

A member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast also made an appearance.

Credit: Garcelle Beauvais/Instagram

Garcelle and Paris

Garcelle Beauvais shared a picture of her with bridesmaids.

Credit: Caroline D’Amore/Instagram

The bonding ceremony during the Bridal Shower

Caroline D’Amore and Lisa Rinna were seen at Paris the wedding shower.

Credit: Kyle Richards/Instagram

Champagne for All

The Moet as well as Chandon vending machine in operation at Paris as well as Carter’s wedding shower.

Via US Magazine