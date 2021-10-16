Owen Wilson’s ex Varunie Vongsvirates claims actor is not involved at all with his 3-year-old daughter Lyla

Owen Wilson with Varunie Vongsvirates insetted. Shutterstock; Inset: Courtesy of Varunie Vongsvirates/Instagram

Owen Wilson’s girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates has claimed that he’s been absent from their daughter’s entire life.

“He has never met her, unfortunately,” Vongsvirates 37, who was interviewed by The Daily Mail on Monday, on the 11th of October. This was just a few days after Lyla turned three years old.

DailyGossip confirmed that in October 2018, Vongsvirates was expecting a daughter called Lyla together with Wedding Crashers actor, now 52.

Lyla is third and the sole girl for Wilson who shares 10 year old son Robert Ford with Jade Duell and 7-year-old son Finn with Caroline Lindqvist.

Before the birth of Lyla, Wilson underwent a paternity test in June of 2018 to determine if he is the father of the child. “Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers,” one source informed Us in the past. “Of course, if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child.”

An insider from another source told Us in November of 2018, however Zoolander actor Zoolander star “refuses to meet his daughter” and “checked the no visitation box” in the court hearing in June, despite having been named the child’s biological father.

“He does not want to visit [and does not] want any custody of her,” the source claimed at the time.

In the following the following year Vongsvirates stated to Daily Mail that Wilson was not “not involved at all” with their child. In 2019 that Wilson was the Starsky & Hutch star “helps financially but it’s never been about that.”

She also explained she believes “Lyla needs a father,” she called it “ironic” that Wilson “keeps getting these father roles, he’s playing a father in his new movie, and he’s never met his own daughter.”

Despite having a rumored tension-filled relationship with Vongsvirates the couple he dated for five years prior to their breakup, and also with the daughter of his, Wilson is believed to enjoy an excellent relationship with his co-parents, the two boys he has.

In the spring of this year in the year that was, earlier this year, the Royal Tenenbaums actor gave fans an exclusive glimpse into his life as a father to two sons when he spoke to Esquire during August.

The Loki star told a story about cutting his son’s fingernails. He explained that after Finn said to him not to “go below the line,” Wilson instructed the boy to “relax.” The comedian said that his son thanked him for helping him , but he whispered “For nothing!”

Wilson remembers having a very similar childhood child, and then reflected on how the world has changed through the years.

“It’s funny how we get cast in these roles, because it seems like just yesterday, I was the one muttering ‘for nothing,’ and now I’m the person in this role,” said the actor. “Once when you’re an adult you believe that childhood was beautiful and innocent however, you lose sight of. … This is an important part of being a child: being broken. It’s similar to Cool Hand Luke — I’m breaking him. And then he’s saying”For nothing. This was me.”

Us tried to contact Wilson’s representative for clarification.

Via US Magazine