Olympic athletes who have competed on “Dancing With The Stars’

Nothing has changed! Since the fourth season of Dancing With the Stars, Olympic athletes have been on most prominent of lists of stars to be choose to. As with all celebs who participate on the show, some have a huge success but others don’t fare as well.

Apolo Ohno is the very first Olympian to take the mirrorball trophy with his professional partner Julianne Hough in the year 2007. His win brought him to return for the all-stars tournament in 2012, where He was joined by Karina Smirnoff. However, he wasn’t able to capture the award during his second appearance.

in 2021 Suni Lee was one of the first celebrities to be announced for the upcoming season 30, just following her success in the Tokyo Olympics. Her former teammate Laurie Hernandez, who won the mirrorball trophy during season 23, as well as Simone Biles, who came in fourth place in season 24, boosted her desire to be on the show.

“I’ve seen so many people go out there and do Dancing With the Stars, so it was one of my goals after the Olympics,” she stated at the time she noted that her fellow dancers ridiculed her for not being the best dancer. Additionally, she was aware that she would struggle to let herself smile and enjoy herself in the air. “You’re showing your personality even more when you dance, since you’ve been in a tense for gymnastics. Dancing is a lot of fun.”

Biles who danced alongside Sasha Farber on the competition series, was also criticized for not smiling as much during the dance.

“Your skills are unquestionable,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba told her during the 2017 show. “You performed every word perfectly and with precision. But , once again I’m going back to your performance and be authentic about what you represent when you’re performing. … You’ve got this beautiful smile , and you are a superstar in your enthusiasm However, sometimes there’s beauty even without smiles. There is beauty in pain, as well as all other emotions. it would be nice to witness more of it.”

The participant simply replied, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”

Browse through this gallery to look at each Olympian who has competed on DWTS and what they achieved during the competition:

Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard

Suni Lee

Season: 30 Partner: Sasha Farber Place: 5th

Credit: Courtesy Dancing With The Stars/YouTube

Johnny Weir

Season 29 Partner: Britt Stewart Place: 6th

Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Mary Lou Retton

Season 27 Partner: Sasha Farber Place: 9th

Credit: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Jamie Anderson

The Season 26 partner: Artem Chigvintsev Place: 9th

Credit: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Tonya Harding

Season 26 Partner: Sasha Farber Place: 3rd

Credit: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Marai Nagasu

Season 26 Partner: Alan Bersten Place: 4th

Credit: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Adam Rippon

Partners for Season 26, Jenna Johnson Place: 1st

Credit: Courtesy Chris Mazdzar/Instagram

Chris Mazdzer

Part of Season 26, Partner Witney Carson Place, 4th

Credit: Shutterstock

Nancy Kerrigan

Season 24 Partners: Artem Chigvintsev. Date: June 6th.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Simone Biles

Season 24 Partner: Sasha Farber Place: 4th

Credit: Courtesy of Val Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

Laurie Hernandez

Season 23 Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy Place: 1st

Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Nastia Liukin

Part of Season 20: Derek Hough Place: 4th

Credit: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Meryl Davis

The Season 18 partner: Maks Chmerkovskiy Place: 1st

Charlie White

Season 18 Partner: Sharna Burgess Place: 5th

Hope Solo

The Season 13 partner: Maks Chmerkovskiy. 4th

Evan Lysacek

Season 10 Partner: Anna Trebunskaya Place: 2nd

Via US Magazine