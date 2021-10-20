Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy Don’t Have a ‘Focus’ over Rumors of Their Relationship

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy ABC/Christopher Willard

Rumors arose about their relationship and they were ranked at the bottom of the list spotsit was a not the ideal time for Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy. However their Dancing With the Stars partners remain positive.

The duo from season 30 spoke with DailyGossip as well as other reporters following the episode’s Monday, October 18 episode. They spoke about the influencer’s 22-year-old decision to deny the idea that they were “hooking up” while filming the ABC show.

“It was just because I noticed this video gaining an enormous amount of attention, and I thought”‘We’re closing this right here. It’s completely truth, and it was not true”” Giannulli said. “So I’ve just spoken about the matter. … We’re hoping to win this prize. But we’re not focused on it.”

Chmerkovskiy 35, who noted the fact that “people say crazy things all the time,” Chmerkovskiy, 35, echoed the YouTuber’s opinion about not wanting internet chatter to distract them from dancing.

“I do not want to distract from what’s actually happening that is quite a bit of work. It’s a lot of work and lots of joy. Of course, there’s a lot of happiness because we’re having fun,” he said. “I love dance. In fact, I have an obsession with dance and the chance to perform. I am able to perform with her do you not? We also get to enjoy this moment with each other. Naturally it’s an intimate moment, an unforgettable moment, but it has nothing to do with it. It’s all to do with being able to offer this opportunity to perform before millions of people and appear pretty decent in doing it.”

In a post on the video on TikTok her daughter Lori Loughlin noted that she as well as Chmerkovskiy were “genuinely good friends” and she “adore[s]” his wife, Jenna Johnson, who was awarded an unbeatable score for the season along with the teammate JoJo Siwa on Monday.

Despite scoring a 36-point score out of 40 marks for their foxtrot dance to “Summer Nights” during Monday’s Grease theme show, Giannulli and Chmerkovskiy were at risk to be eliminated. At the end, the head Judge Len Goodman opted to save them , over Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko.

“I was talking to him. I was thinking, ‘My anxiety at the moment is not good I’m not OK,'” Giannulli said of being among the lowest two. “I was very worried about the situation. I’m sure I knew that I loved being here, but being in a position that in one vote it could be over? It was frightening.”

As they prepare for Halloween, Giannulli revealed she told Chmerkovskiy that she’s prepared to let him make her push her to ensure they don’t end up going to be in the same spot the next time around.

“I’m really excited to learn another dance and every Monday has been like, honestly the most exciting day of my week,” she declared. “I love Halloween. I love dressing up. I feel that Every Monday’s Halloween day on The Show since we’re always dressed in various costumes. However, I’m convinced that this one will be a lot of fun, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Via US Magazine