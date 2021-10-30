Netflix Pays Big for Red Notice Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot’s Salary Revealed

Frank Masi/NETFLIX

Equal pay for the same work. Gal Gadot earned the same amount as her male co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the Netflix series Red Notice, with all three actors earning massive pay packets.

The action movie, which is scheduled to premiere in November 2021 The film follows FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson) as the FBI follows an Interpol issued Red Notice — the highest-level warrant that is issued to the most wanted criminals in the world. The primary focus will be Nolan Booth (Reynolds), the second most prolific art thief in the world However, Hartley realizes that collaborating with the villain will be the sole way to find the world’s most renowned art thief The Bishop (Gadot).

Equal pay has always been a major aspect in the life of Gadot all through her professional career. “My biggest struggle as a woman has been equal pay as my male co-stars, whom I love so much,” Gadot said. Wonder Woman star said during the April 2021 press conference to promote her own documentary Impact With Gal Gadot. “As woman I have been able to achieve that most significant thing. As an individual I’ve faced numerous other issues. However, the thing I have fought for the longest was the equal pay of my male heroes.”

Reynolds, Johnson and Gadot all earned the same eight figure sum for their acting pay According to Variety. But Johnson will likely to earn more as he only played the role in the film but was also producer.

Johnson stated in a post on Facebook, October 20, 2021 posting the Red Notice is “the biggest investment NETFLIX has ever made in a film,” and the budget makes the film truly be massive in its journey as it follows an FBI agents and thief across the globe to exotic locales, complete with massive action scenes and a wealth of effects.

“Here’s what I know ~ Red Notice was my first ever movie on @Netflix and I wanted to make it historic, massive and entertaining for the world,” the Termana Tequila founder wrote at the time.

Red Notice had a $130 million budget, Deadline previously reported in the year. Universal and Legendary originally planned to produce the film when they announced it in the year 2018 however, the two companies pulled out of the project after they deemed it too costly. Netflix took over the cost for the blockbuster movie. The film was delayed due to the 2020 coronavirus outbreak which could add cost-cutting surprises to the already expensive film.

The actors aren’t the only ones who made millions off the movie. Directing Rawson Marshall Thurber landed an eight-figure contract with Red Notice, per Deadline. Thurber also collaborated alongside Johnson as well as Seven Bucks Productions on 2016’s Central Intelligence and 2018, which was titled Skyscraper.

Continue scrolling to view the Red Notice salary of the cast as well as how the pay rates compare with the other recent paychecks:

Dwayne Johnson

The former professional wrestler is making money by raking in $20 million of Red Notice -He’s also likely to get more after the film’s release due to his role in the behind-the-scenes. Johnson made the film in conjunction in collaboration with his company Seven Buck Productions.

The California native is expected to earn $30 million from her role on Amazon’s Red One, a holiday film, Variety reported in June 2021.

Ryan Reynolds

The Canada native made $20 million acting in the movie Red Notice. Netflix previously offered Reynolds $26 million to direct Michael Bay’s Six Underground in 2019. The director previously earned around $20 million from Deadpool 2.

Gal Gadot

This former Miss Israel is also earning $20 million from the Red Notice role as an art thieves. She made about the same amount in Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020 and had an initial pay that was $10 million. Following the fact that Warner Bros. couldn’t give the film a theatrical release because of the Covid-19 issue Gadot negotiated a deal to pay an additional $10 million to make up for the lack of box-office receipts.

