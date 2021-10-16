Mindy Kaling’s Family Pictures over the years

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling’s journey as a mother! While the actress isn’t able to reveal her children’s faces on her social networks, she’s shared glimpses of her kids throughout the many years.

The Office Alum was blessed with her daughter Katherine in December of 2017, waiting until the following year to share the Instagram followers a picture of her newborn baby girl.

Katherine’s Massachusetts native told The New York Times in 2019 why she had not disclosed Katherine’s paternity. She said, “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it.”

This Emmy nominee has however revealed the name that her godfather is B.J. Novak. The former costars have dated intermittently between 2004 and 2007 and remain close friends after the split.

“He comes over at least once or twice a week to just hang out with my daughter,” Kaling exclusively said to DailyGossip in December of 2019. “When the time comes I can have a shower or exercise. … It’s awesome.”

In October of 2020 The Why Not Me? author confessed to Stephen Colbert that she had secretly had a baby boy named Spencer one month before.

“I’m sharing this story in the first place in my life, and it’s a bit strange. I had a baby boy on the 3rd of September” Kaling said at the time in an appearance on Late Show With Stephen Colbert appearance. “This is shocking to a lot of people. This is true!”

Pregnant during outbreak of coronavirus is “a real gift,” the comedian revealed to Access on August that year. “I felt really scrutinized during my first pregnancy and I think that it was such a joy to spend the last seven months of my pregnancy under … cover.”

Spencer “adores” his big sister according to the outlet. “All he wants to do is crawl up under her and be close to her.”

The nickname of the toddler is Spike and the Mindy Project star revealed while celebrating his first birthday in September 2021.

“My daughter Kit she is quite preoccupied with people she meets. This guy is not,” Kaling gushed via Instagram at the time. “If you encounter eye contact with Spencer the guy is astonished as if you are old wartime friends and will make a beeline for you. I met Spencer during COVID. it was a weird and isolated experience and the second I met him, I knew that he could make things better. He did!”

Scroll down to see the Never Have I Ever creator posting photos of her son and daughter through time, from sharing occasions to birthday parties.

November 2018

"Thankful for her," Kaling posted on Instagram. "Happy Thanksgiving."

December 2018

The mother and daughter duo "wait[ed] for Santa" wearing matching pajamas.

March 2019

Kaling twinkled along with her child on the "lazy Sunday."

August 2019

"Glitter is our aesthetic," the screenwriter wrote in her caption for an Instagram image of her and their toddler's shoes.

June 2020

Kaling was able to enjoy "a very special birthday morning breakfast."

October 2020

The actress snuggled Katherine as she urged her fans to cast a vote.

October 2020

Kaling offered a glimpse into "toddler pumpkin selecting."

May 2021

"Sometimes being a mom is just agreeing to watch Cars again with your daughter," she wrote on Instagram.

September 2021

Spencer enjoyed balloons and a party to celebrate his birthday.

