Michelle Obama made a surprise with her appearance at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City

Merry Christmas! Michelle Obama made a surprise (and extremely fashionable!) presence at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Wednesday, November 23, to celebrate the opening of the Christmas window.

The former first lady, 57 and stylist Meredith Koop, dazzled at the eventin the Christopher John Rodgers sparkling set including high-waisted long-legged pants and an ankle length trench coat.

The outfit was completed with a leather turtleneck by Wolford. In the accessories section she wore an outfit of black pointed boots as well as big hoops. Hair was styled with big, bountiful curls, and her makeup was as glistening as it gets.

Obama’s involvement with the retailer went well beyond the mere gift of a guest, however. Saks Fifth Avenue has partnered with her foundation, Girls Opportunity Alliance, which aims for “empower girls through education.”

Not just Saks has Saks given a million dollars donation to the nonprofit and also developed an opportunity to shadow for a job and a campaign on the internet to support the non-profit. In addition, Saks dedicated a special opening to the non-profit.

The retailer also has launched an extensive merchandise line from multi-vendor vendors that includes clothes for women, from ready-to-wear to beauty products and accessories.

Any item you purchase through the sale will receive all proceeds given to the charity. With brands such as Oscar de la Renta, Phillip Lim, Posh Peanut and NEST New York participating, you will not only be able to purchase an excellent gift for the season however, you can also make sure the purchase will benefit an excellent cause.

“In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that will help so many adolescent girls over the world,” Obama stated in a release shared with DailyGossip. “This contribution to the Girls Opportunity Alliance will help these girls to reach their all potential — and that’s especially important as the pandemic continues to threaten their education, which would set us all back in the years and decades ahead.”

She added: “I’m excited to see the impact of this wonderful gift from Saks and how it can help support the world of the girls Opportunity Alliance around the world.”

Saks Chief Executive Officer, Marc Metrick, shares the sentiment. “The holiday season is an important time for Saks to connect with our customers in a meaningful way through unique and memorable experiences,” the CEO said in a press announcement. “Our support of the Girls Opportunity Alliance is the perfect way to capture the joy of this time of year and we look forward to sharing this innovative, one-of-a-kind campaign with our customers across all Saks Fifth Avenue channels.”

Via US Magazine