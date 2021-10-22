Meghan Markle opened up about her experiences as a parent

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

The actress has shared her story. Meghan Markle shared her own experiences as a mother through an open-letter regarding paid leave for family members — and she acknowledged the fact that it’s never a slice cake.

“In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child,” the Duchess of Sussex forty, said in her letter addressed to U.S. Congress, published on the 20th of October, Wednesday. “Like all parents we were ecstatic. As many parents our hearts were bursting with joy.”

The Suits star and Prince Harry have a son Archie 2. They also have daughter Lili four months old. “Two is definitely a juggle,” the Duke of Sussex 37, had previously stated in the 2021 WellChild Awards in July, saying that his youngest daughter has been “very chilled” so far.

in her note, Meghan highlighted her family members as an illustration which was able to making the decision to stay at home with the new baby. With the availability of paid family leave according to the philanthropist that any family should be capable of doing the same.

“No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan),” she wrote. “In taking care of your child, you take care of your community, and you take care of your country — because when paid leave is a right, we’re creating a foundation that helps address mental health outcomes, health care costs and economic strength at the starting line.”

Paid Leave for Everyone, the nationwide campaign by organizations that fight for paid medical and family leaves across the U.S., shared the message on their website Wednesday. Although paying for family leaves is among the mainstays of the Biden administration, the idea could be removed from the social security net bill that Democrats are working to get passed.

In the letter she directed to Senate Majority Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the Bench writer explained why she believes this policy is that is worth trying to fight for.

“Paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place, or those who live in one of the few states where a leave program exists,” she said. “This is about putting families above politics.”

Harry is, for his part has tried to model the way by taking paternity leave following his children’s births Archie as well as Lili. In June the announcement of their daughter’s birth for their daughter had an announcement about how they planned to both spend time away from their Archewell foundation to be in their home, with the kids.

The couple were married in May 2018, announced their decision to step off as the senior royals in March 2020. They’ve since moved away from U.K. to California, making their royal retirement permanent earlier in the year.

Via US Magazine