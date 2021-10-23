Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg : Stars don’t have to be similar to become close pals

Penn Badgley and Cardi B. Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Friends can be found in all dimensions and shapes! Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are two of the many famous people who have proven that they don’t need to be identical to be close friends.

The lifestyle expert as well as the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” performer began a long-term relationship in 2008 when Snoop was as a guest on the show of Stewart Martha. Their bond was evident to observe and eventually led to an own cook show Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

“This is magic right here,” the rapper revealed to DailyGossip only in April of 2019 about his relationship with Stewart. “It’s a complex world that we live in, but at the same time we love being able to do what we do, like being able to come outside of my box, and to join hands with Martha, and to bring people together.”

Others unlikely duos had their first taste of fame in their childhoods, such as Gwyneth Paltrow as well as Maya Rudolph. When their fathers met during college, and both actors were both in an elementary class at the same school, in California their friendship was forged to the point of being good reasons.

“This week has been real extra-special to me because one of my best friends is on the show now, and I’m so proud of her,” Paltrow expressed her admiration about Rudolph when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2001. “She’s super-funny and talented, and I’m so glad she’s in the cast.”

7-time Wimbledon winner Serena Williams and actor Colton Haynes Their friendship is one which has been recorded on the social networks. The two have dressed for fun events together and bonded in big life events.

“My favorite lil songbird welcomed her 1st baby into the world today,” Haynes posted on Instagram in September of 2017 following the time that Williams became a mother. “I am extremely proud of you, my dear Serena Williams . Uncle Coco is in the office for duty. Your constant amazement never ceases to delight me. I cherish you.”

In the year 2012 John Mayer and Andy Cohen’s bromance prompted many to inquire whether they were more than just acquaintances.

“I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other,” the Watch What Happens Live host stated to CNN in the year 2018. “So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”

The friends, who spent time with each other in Montana and shared birthday celebrations together throughout the years, have agreed that their bond is special … however, it’s not platonic.

“In conclusion, I love you, and you are such a special person that I’m sure you are known throughout the universe,” Mayer wrote in June of 2018 to mark Cohen’s birthday.

Scroll down to find out who celebrities have the oddest relationships.

Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Penn Badgley and Cardi B

After the You singer was praised for her authenticity in a viral social media post that was posted in October 2021, she was shocked and tweeted, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME OMGGGGG !!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

After having read the “Bodak Yellow” performer’s kind remarks, Badgley simply replied “I-” and then reposted her message. They then both changed their profiles on Twitter with the pictures of the other to strengthen their newly-established friendship.

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock; Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

David Harbour and Paul Wesley

The Hellboy actor made friends with Wesley, the Vampire Diaries alum in 2016 following their collaboration in an Off-Broadway production known as Cal in Camo. In the fall of 2021 Harbour confessed that he visited Wesley to seek advice prior to the premiere the first episode of Stranger Things season 1 because he was concerned that the show wasn’t being properly promoted. “About two weeks before the show [came out], I was like, ‘There’s still no ads, man, like, buses and phone, there’s no ads,’ and [Paul] was like, ‘Sorry man, they’re trying to bury it,'” the Black Widow star recalled during an interview during New York Comic Con. “It definitely was a horrible show. I thought”Oh that’s not right it was a disaster,. I failed. I was, as one of the leads in an Netflix show and I completely blew it and we all did it.’

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Snoop Dogg, and Martha Stewart

The two began their friendship in 2008 when Snoop Dogg appeared on an episode of Martha. After 2015, the duo came together for the Comedy Central’s Justin Bieber roast and shortly after, they joined forces to host 2016’s Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

Credit: Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock

50 Cents and Bette Midler and 50 Cent

The rapper had a great time with Midler when they collaborated in The New York Restoration Project in 2008. “He’s one of the newest members of our tribe,” the Hocus Pocus star told E! News about her friend in 2009. “He’s really made my life worth living.”

Credit: Courtesy Corey Gamble via Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence

Jenner delighted Lawrence on her birthday in 2015 by showing up to her home located in L.A. and spending the night drinking, singing karaoke and snapping pictures of her bed. “Happy Birthday you piece of shit… God I love you #Jenniferlawrence thanks for making this night a night to remember …..even if we did get caught,” Jenner posted in August 2015 on Instagram. “I am so happy for you. Happy Birthday Beautiful! “#Bible #Momager #doll.” They have been close friends since then.

Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Allison Williams and Katy Perry

In 2013 In 2013, the Girls star was spotted at the Grammys with Perry as her date following a meeting through her ex-husband Ricky Veen’s common friend. They frequently appear on red carpets in the same space and Perry was present at the time Williams was married to Van Veen in 2015.

Credit: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Maya Rudolph and Gwyneth Paltrow

The Bridesmaids star and Goop founder have been friends since elementary school. The fathers of their daughters, Dick Rudolph and Bruce Paltrow were friends in university at Tulane University and after both moved from New Orleans to Los Angeles, their daughters developed a bond of their own attending St. Augustine by the Sea school in Santa Monica. When Paltrow was host of Saturday Night Live in 2001 she dedicated the show to her former friend from childhood and showed a picture of them in fifth grade.

Credit: Courtesy Colton Haynes/Instagram

Serena Williams and Colton Haynes

The tennis superstar as well as Teen Wolf alum have been close friends for a long time. They frequently go to Halloween parties together as well as sing together and have been part of major life transitions together. In the year that Haynes Williams was welcomed by her child in the year 2017, Haynes was quick to be there to celebrate her. He also did it when she got married that same year.

Credit: Courtesy Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen and John Mayer

The pair’s relationship for years has led to romantic reports in the past that did not surprise Bravo host. Bravo host. “Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” Cohen said to CNN in June of 2018. “I consider I’m not shocked because we share an incredible love for each and each other. It just seems like a natural assumption.”

Credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Tyra Banks, and Clay Aiken

The model once shared with her friend that she was “Clay-frican American, meaning that I am an African American that loves Clay Aiken.” To his credit Clay Aiken, the ex American Idol actor has been a strong supporter of Banks in numerous occasions and has appeared on the Tyra Banks Show several times times.

Gwen Stefani and Angelina Jolie

The actress and musician have been on two dates in the past and their children have also enjoyed having play dates when they were younger.

Mario Batali and Gwyneth Paltrow

The two have been acquaintances for over two decades, sharing their passion for food. The year 2008 was when they came together to produce the documentary on food and travel, Spain… on the Road Again. They’ve had a tradition of hosting elaborate dinners and cooking together.

Chris Martin and Jay-Z. Chris Martin

The two artists met during the year 2006 and have remained close since then. They worked together in Jay-Z’s Kingdom Come album and performed in 2009 together during the Grammys. Martin’s children even refer to his rapper Uncle Jay according to Coldplay artist’s wife who is ex-wife of the singer, Paltrow.

Kourtney Kardashian as well as Addison Rae

The TikTok celebrity revealed that her bond with her eldest Kardashain began when their common friendship with a friend of David Dobrik, introduced them. They’ve been together since June of 2020. They have also created fun TikTok video clips with her son Mason.

Rae spoke exclusive for DailyGossip about their bond and the lessons she’s learnt from her experience with Kardashian family.

“The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position,” she told the press in the moment. “I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”

In the April 2021 episode on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rae was questioned by Kardashian’s family about whether they were connecting.

“No, we’re not,” Rae informed her families. “No, but it’s just very weird that that’s what the impression was.” The conversation occurred following Mason claimed that the friends had shared sleepovers.

Via US Magazine